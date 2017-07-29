Target is ending its rewards program next month

Target will be ending its Cartwheel Perks program next month, with Aug. 27 the final day to compile points and Sept. 27 the last day to select deals, CNBC reported.

The program, which was launched in September 2016, allowed shoppers to collect points from purchases and receive digital coupons that offered savings from 5 percent to 50 percent off specific items in the store. Shoppers would present the barcode on their phones at checkout to receive discounts.

While the Cartwheel Perks program is ending, Target officials are not ruling out another incentive program for shoppers.

“We had many leanings about how to engage and reward guests that we plan to leverage in the future,” a Target spokesman told CNBC.

Several shoppers took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Half the reason I go to @Target and use Cartwheel so often is the Perks, so I'm a little upset that they're ending it,” one shopper tweeted.

Target, in an email, said “exciting changes” are ahead for Cartwheel.

“We can’t wait to share them with you,” the company wrote.

