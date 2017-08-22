Listen Live
Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas
Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas

Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas
Photo Credit: Katy Independent School District
Legacy Stadium in Katy, Texas.

Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas

By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

KATY, Texas -  A new $72 million high school football stadium is ready for kickoff this season in Katy, Texas.

>> Watch the news report here

The 12,000-seat Legacy Stadium is the most expensive high school football stadium ever built and will be shared by eight local high schools. It boasts a massive video screen, huge locker rooms, restrooms and concession stands.

>> Read more trending news

The stadium was voted on and paid for by taxpayers in the area, according to NBC News.

“It’s something that this community wanted,” Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt told KTRK. “I don’t think the cost was anything that they really looked into.”

The stadium’s first game is slated for Aug. 31.

– Rare.us contributed to this report.

