Taco Bell employees shoot, kill armed robber, police say

CLEVELAND - Three armed Taco Bell employees opened fire on two masked robbers, killing one Wednesday, police said.
"Everyone at the store is OK, from my understanding," store owner Arthur Giles told The Plain Dealer. "All the employees and all the customers are safe."
De’Carlo Jackson, 24, died at the hospital after being shot multiple times around 2:45 a.m. by the store workers, according to WJW. The other suspect ran away. Jackson was identified Thursday by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to WJW.
The two men came into the restaurant wearing masks and ordered the employees to the ground at gunpoint, police said.
The employees, all who were armed, pulled out their guns, hitting Jackson six times. He was found with a loaded gun in his hand, police said.
The employees, who have not been identified, were described as a 23-year old man and two 19-year old men, according to The Associated Press.
The location is a franchise store and the gun policy is at the discretion of the owner, Taco Bell told WJW.
No charges have been filed.
