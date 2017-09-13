Listen Live
Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say
Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say

Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say
Possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Orange County home

Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say

By: WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Three people died and four others were hospitalized Tuesday after suffering suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator at an Orange County home, officials said.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at a residence in the area of Lee Road and Eggleston Avenue, officials said. 

A child inside the home called 911, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The first deputy to arrive at the home was immediately overwhelmed by fumes, the Sheriff's Office said.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived several minutes later and reported finding an adult and child dead inside, investigators said.

Another person, who was able to get out of the house, collapsed outside and died, deputies said.

The individuals who died were all members of the same family, the Sheriff's Office said.

Four other people at the home were taken to Florida Hospital South in serious condition.

Deputies believe the seven people affected were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the incident was still under investigation.

"It's too early to confirm what happened, but we do believe there was a running generator at some point during the night, or during the day, inside the residence," Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said. "If the sad meter is 1 to 10, this is an 11."

Neighbor Maria Tuzzeo was devastated by the deaths.

Tuzzeo said she often saw the children, whom she said were adorable, playing outside.

"You know these people. You know them," she said. "They're from your neighborhood. You know how bad it is. You're brought up with the kids. They go swimming at the pool. It's just so sad."

The deputy who was overcome by fumes at the home was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.

