Suspect escapes by jumping in ocean, unknowingly swims feet from shark, police say
Photo Credit: Video provided by Surf City Police
A drone deployed by Surf City Police showed a shark swimming about 60 feet from Zachary Kingsbury. In this screenshot, Kingsbury can be seen swimming in the left part of the frame. The shark can be seen at the bottom right hand corner of the photo.

By: WSOCTV.com

SURF CITY, N.C. -  Authorities in Surf City, North Carolina, say a fleeing suspect swam out to sea before being arrested more than three hours later at a neighboring town's beachfront.

>> Read more trending news

Surf City police said in a news release that an officer stopped a driver Wednesday and spotted "illegal contraband."

They said the driver jumped into the ocean and police used a drone to follow the swimming suspect. It recorded video footage of a shark swimming about 60 feet from him before it turned away.

The drone lost sight of him after an hour, more than 4,000 feet offshore.

After a sea and air search by multiple agencies, 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested near a beach access point in North Topsail.

Kingsbury told authorities he jumped into the ocean because he was scared of getting in trouble.

"They told me there were a couple sharks circling me, but I didn't see any sharks when I was in the water, so I was not aware of that at the time," he said.

He faces multiple drug charges.

  • The Latest: AP EXCLUSIVE: EPA surveys toxic waste sites
    The Latest: AP EXCLUSIVE: EPA surveys toxic waste sites
    The Latest on Harvey-related flooding and highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston (all times local): 4:55 p.m. The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reviewed aerial imagery showing 13 Superfund sites in Texas that have been flooded by Harvey and are 'experiencing possible damage' due to the storm. EPA's statement comes hours after The Associated Press reported that its journalists had visited seven Superfund sites in the Houston area in recent days. They found the sites to either be underwater or showing signs they were inundated before floodwaters receded. The EPA statement confirms the AP's reporting that the federal agency has not yet been able to physically visit the Houston-area sites, saying the sites have 'not been accessible by response personnel.' The AP used a boat to visit one site, and it accessed others with a vehicle or on foot. The EPA hasn't immediately responded to questions about why its personnel have been unable to do so. ___ 4:45 p.m. Houston's mayor says he would like U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials to come to the city after The Associated Press reported that a number of polluted waste sites have been affected by flooding from Harvey. The AP has found that flooding caused by Harvey has swamped at least seven highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke to reporters at a news conference on Saturday after the AP report was published. He says he wants EPA 'in town to address the situation.' Turner says he didn't know about the potential environmental concerns soon enough to discuss them with President Donald Trump during the president's visit. ___ 4:25 p.m. Flooding caused by Harvey has swamped at least seven highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston. That is raising concerns the pollution there might spread. The Associated Press has visited the sites — some still only accessible by boat. More than a dozen Superfund sites are in the Houston metro area, which has long been a center of the U.S. petrochemical industry. The Environmental Protection Agency says Superfund sites are among the most contaminated places in the country. An EPA spokeswoman says agency experts won't begin assessing the damage at the sites until the floodwaters recede. Among the Superfund sites completely flooded are the San Jacinto River Waste Pits, the site of a 1960s paper mill. Soil there is contaminated with dioxins — toxic chemicals linked to birth defects and cancer. ___ 12:20 p.m. Floodwaters have inundated at least five highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston — and that's raising concerns the pollution there might spread. The Associated Press has visited the sites — some still only accessible by boat. The Houston metro area has long been a center of the U.S. petrochemical industry, and is home to more than a dozen Superfund sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says Superfund sites are among the most contaminated places in the country. An EPA spokeswoman says agency experts won't begin assessing the damage at the sites until the floodwaters recede. Among the Superfund sites completely flooded are the San Jacinto River Waste Pits, the site of a 1960s paper mill. Soil there is contaminated with dioxins — toxic chemicals linked to birth defects and cancer.
  • Serena Williams’ rivalry with Maria Sharapova continues with baby’s birth, some say
    Serena Williams’ rivalry with Maria Sharapova continues with baby’s birth, some say
    Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl into their lives on Friday. >> Read more trending news While Williams’ daughter did not choose the timing of her emergence, her birth marks a key, and most likely unintentional, moment in Williams’ rivalry with Russian player Maria Sharapova. “Maria Sharapova is back,” the tennis world exclaimed this week as she returned from a 15-month suspension. But the headlines were quickly overshadowed by news of Williams’ delivery. A short dive into history shows that this isn’t the first time it’s happened; Williams chose an interesting day to announce her pregnancy earlier this year -- Sharapova’s birthday. As it turns out, others have also noticed: More on Williams-Sharapova’s rivalry can be found here.
  • US seizes control of Russian posts in San Fran, DC, NY
    US seizes control of Russian posts in San Fran, DC, NY
    The United States seized control Saturday of three Russian diplomatic posts in the U.S. after confirming the Russians had complied with the Trump administration's order to get out within two days, officials said. As the Kremlin cried foul, accusing Washington of bullying tactics, the U.S. disputed Moscow's claims that American officials had threatened to 'break down the entrance door' to one of the facilities, and that the FBI was 'clearing the premises.' Not true, said a senior State Department official, adding that U.S. officials had joined Russian Embassy personnel for walkthroughs of the three buildings. 'These inspections were carried out to secure and protect the facilities and to confirm the Russian government had vacated the premises,' the official said in a statement emailed Saturday to reporters by the State Department on condition the official not be named. Russia has been incensed by the move to shutter Russia's consulate in San Francisco and trade offices in Washington and New York, actions the U.S. took in retaliation for Moscow's decision last month to force the U.S. to cut its diplomatic personnel in Russia to 455. Moscow has accused the U.S. of violating international law by shuttering the facilities, a charge the U.S. disputes. On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the U.S. deputy chief of mission in Moscow, Anthony Godfrey, to deliver a formal protest note calling the purported trade office search an 'unprecedented aggressive action.' The Foreign Ministry also posted video on Facebook that it said showed FBI agents inspecting the consulate general building in San Francisco. In the video, a man in a tie knocks on several numbered doors and enters what appears to be apartment units, taking a quick glance inside before declaring everything in order. There was no additional comment from the U.S. about whether the FBI was involved in the inspections. The State Department declined to answer additional questions about whether the premises might be searched for intelligence-gathering purposes now that the Russians have left. A day earlier, black smoke was seen billowing from the chimney at the consulate as the Russians rushed to meet the Saturday deadline, and workers could be seen hauling boxes out of the stately building. The U.S. did appear to bow to one Russian complaint — that they were given a mere 48 hours to vacate homes used by diplomats and their families. Softening the original order, the U.S. said it had made 'separate arrangements' to give families 'sufficient time' to pack their belongings and vacate apartments on the consulate grounds. The U.S. wouldn't disclose how long the Russians would have to move out of the residential part of the consulate, other than to say that Moscow had been informed of the new deadline. In the meantime, the State Department will control all access to the properties, along with the responsibility for securing and maintaining them, the official said. The closures on both U.S. coasts mark perhaps the most drastic diplomatic measure by the United States against Russia since 1986, near the end of the Cold War, when the nuclear-armed powers expelled dozens of each other's diplomats. And it comes amid some of the broadest strains in their relationship ever since. The two countries have clashed over the wars in Ukraine and Syria, but most significantly over American allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to boost President Donald Trump's chances of victory. Investigations continue into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
  • 'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social media
    'I survived': How 1 woman lived Harvey on social media
    Katlyn Perkins' first announcement that something was very wrong at her home in northeast Houston came at 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 24, when she updated her Facebook status. 'I'm scared.' Like many 20-year-olds, Perkins lives out her life on social media. She often provides a running commentary on Facebook Live and YouTube videos, posting selfies and photos of her three dogs. As Hurricane Harvey lumbered toward Houston, Perkins had one eye glued to her iPhone and the other on TV, watching 'Outdaughtered,' a reality show about a family with quintuplets. Her 14-year-old brother played a post-apocalyptic video game. It started to rain. And rain. And so as the water filled her house, she turned to the only place she knew to ease the heightening dread: Facebook. She tapped out statuses and went live on video, all while the water from Halls Bayou next to her house crept up and up. Her home, which she'd lived in her entire life, had never flooded. On Saturday, she stretched out over a row of seats in the corner of the cavernous George R. Brown Convention Center, now a temporary home to about 1,000 evacuees, charging her phone. A sour stench of unwashed bodies filled the air. Empty water bottles and a half-eaten granola bar lay on the cement floor in the corner near the outlet. And there was Perkins, scrolling through her Facebook page as her messy black hair fell in her eyes. This is the story of Harvey, a real-life tragedy, through the eyes of someone who lives online. 2:55 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: 'It just got pitch black,' Perkins says on video, while standing in near darkness on her front steps. 'Streets are starting to flood a little bit. I just pray that everyone else is safe. We're probably going to lose some power. If I'm not mistaken, the hurricane is a Category 4. The sky just got real black. It's kinda creepy, if you ask me.' 7:46 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: As she broadcasts live images of the sheets of water coming down in her driveway, Perkins has to almost yell to be heard over the sound of the rain. 'Our bayou is going to flood real bad. It has never rained this heavy. My dog Shaggy's so scared. And there's f------ water coming in the house. We got water piling up right here,' she points to the back door. 'It's going to wash right in. And all of the streets are almost completely flooded.' She calls to her brother, Raymond: 'There's water coming in!' Raymond, off camera: 'You're getting overly dramatic.' 8:38 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26: Katlyn Perkins marks herself safe during Hurricane Harvey on Facebook. 12:04 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 (Perkins' birthday): 'We have water washing over our curb. And we have a tornado warning for this area. Our yard is completely filled with water. Yep. I'm not sleeping tonight,' she says, her face fills the video frame. 'Our drains have completely given up.' 4:11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: 'There's no way to get into our neighborhood at all,' she says, sitting on her bed with an American flag as a backdrop on the wall. 'One of our ceilings in our dad's room has collapsed and now it's leaking water.' A friend types: 'Start praying that no harm shall come nigh your dwelling, in JESUS MIGHTY NAME! Amen' 9:36 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: We going be getting evacuated soon so scared water getting so high, Perkins writes. 10:36 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: So terrified 2:12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: 'This used to be our yard,' she says on video, standing in ankle-deep water just inside her front door. There's so many people here, they're underwater. I don't know how much longer we can hold out. If you're watching this, please send help.' A friend writes: 'Katlyn, if you have a ladder get it so you have it on hand. If it gets too much higher get on the roof if you don't have an upstairs. Keep yourself dry if possible.' 3:48 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: She points her video toward at her dad's truck in the driveway, and water nearly covers the tire. 10:11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27: Water is knee-deep inside the house, and the family decides to leave. Not without some tears, though, because Perkins has to leave the dogs behind. She puts them on the beds. After wading through water that's chest and neck high in some places along her street, Perkins, her brother and their father make it to safety. Perkins immediately updates her Facebook. I'm so happy I survived 'Me too!!! I've been worried about you and praying for you. Are you somewhere safe?' writes a friend. Fire department for now 4:03 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28: Well we barely get any money and we won't have beds or furniture or stove/oven. Or refrigerator for who knows how long 'Where are you?' typed a friend. George b convention center 8:37 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28: as result we had to get out and leave our dogs pray for Houston 'You got out?' a friend wrote. Yes. 'Thank goodness!' Ikr (that's text shorthand for I know, right) 11:40 a.m., Aug. 29: I'm so worried, she posts. 'Why what's wrong' a friend writes. About our dogs that we had to leave behind 4:27 a.m., Aug. 30: We lost everything to Harvey and we hoping our dogs ain't one of them our other stuff can be replaced but our dogs no, she writes, and posts old pictures of her three dogs, Shaggy, Peaches and Angel. 6:45 a.m., Aug. 31: I just got the best news ever the water is gone down and are dogs are ok Her last Facebook post is a video from 10:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, when a famous TV magician came to the convention center to entertain the hurricane evacuees. 'David Blaine was here OH MY GOD' ___ Follow Tamara Lush on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tamaralush ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit
    Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit
    I’m not a Texan. I don’t adore the Lone Star State. I’m a transplant who’s lived in Austin for the last four years. I can’t name the state fish, I don’t understand the thing with mums at homecoming, and I think chicken fried steak sucks. I don’t care about “Friday Night Lights.” But I married into a Texas family. A Texas family with crazy deep roots. My wife is a direct descendant from the Texas Revolution. Through my marriage, I get a front row seat to all things that filter through the Texas lens. I’ve learned a lot about bluebonnets and Whataburger. I know the difference between casual allegiance with Texas colleges, what it really means to be a Longhorn, and the difference between good salsa and crap that came out of a jar. >> Read more trending news If there’s one lesson I’ve learned as an outsider looking in, it’s that there’s a sense of purpose to these people like I’ve never seen. A central passion runs through Texans unlike any other American identity. Pride percolates here. It’s something people who aren’t from Texas just can’t grasp. We may have a docile sense of civic pride for our hometowns, but nothing like this state demands of its residents. The Texas flag flies as high as the American flag, while the state Capitol is just a smidgen taller than the U.S. Capitol because -- well, it’s Texas. There are Texas flags on everything. And folks all over this huge collection of miles expect a reverential obsession from those who choose to take up this address, if only for a while. INSIGHT: 5 things to know about the Ike Dike, a surge barrier for Texas coast That sense of purpose and absolute unwillingness to bend in their pride is why Texas will only become stronger in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Before Texas, I spent seven years in New Orleans, a place that knows about heartbreak and flooding. To love New Orleans is to love the city. But a New Orleanian ain’t much of a Louisianan, despite them being hand in hand. They’re two different cultures. But here, even if you’re from the Panhandle or live along the Gulf of Mexico, you still adore this state and will bond together under that flag, that symbol. COMMENTARY: Why didn’t families evacuate before Harvey? It’s not cheap. Typically, cities talk smack on one another, and the outlying country towns don’t want anything to do with the big cities and their completely different personalities. There are liberals and conservatives, cowboys and city slickers, white folks, brown folks, black folks and every shade in between wearing cowboy boots. This place has many stories, many sides to the dice. Harvey took many lives. It dumped acres of water onto the streets of Houston, decimated Rockport, and flooded Galveston and cities and towns across southeast Texas. But Texas will lick its wounds. Texas will come back bigger and better, and brighter and with more Texas-ness than you can imagine. Texans cannot allow for their diamonds to go unpolished. The thought of a place in Texas where local culture dies just doesn’t feel right. There are no places where the roads are unfinished, or the buildings lie in ruins – that would go against everything these people have known their whole lives: This land is precious and it is our birthright. While the business end of Texas was getting relief in order, the citizens acted. Mosques opened their doors in the face of those who’ve judged them. Black folks huddled on cots next to those who might have dropped an N word only a week prior. White folks learned that a man of color will save their bacon when it’s close to the fire. Unknown neighbors from hours away grabbed jet skis and fishing boats to form unstoppable convoys. H-E-B and Buc-ee’s, two Texas brand giants, came to the rescue, offering shelter, food, showers, and support. Mattress Mack, a Houston mattress maven, opened his warehouses so folks could get a good night’s rest. The people here know a love that moves deeper than their sense of pride – it’s a calling of purpose. You cannot count Texas out. There’s no other state in our union that could handle this hurricane. New York has taken its lumps. New Orleans knows what loss feels like, but this is a monster named Harvey that we’ve never seen before. Who better to challenge Harvey head-on than Texas? They’ll do it wearing an Astros cap and with a twisted smile, daring that water to take a piece of the land they love so much.
