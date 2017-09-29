Substitute teacher kneels for pledge, sparks debate

A school in Littleton, Massachusetts, is addressing parents and students after a substitute teacher knelt Thursday during the pledge of allegiance.

According to a letter sent out from the Russell Street School’s Principal, Scott Bazydlo, a substitute teacher knelt during the pledge of allegiance.

"While this topic is timely and does have educational merit, it should be addressed sensitively and age-appropriately by permanent faculty and (should be) inclusive of the beliefs of all children and families,” Bayzdlo’s letter reads.

The principal said students and parents brought the incident to the school’s attention, and the substitute teacher proceeded to talk to students about her political views.

“The Littleton Public Schools respects the rights of all individuals to participate or respectfully abstain from participating in the Pledge of Allegiance,” the principal wrote. “However, in our roles as educators, it is imperative we provide students all sides of an issue like this and allow them to form opinions with guidance from parents.”

Bazydlo says the move was inappropriate, as the teacher is not a permanent member of the faculty and it was outside the plans of the classroom’s teacher.