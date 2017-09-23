Substitute teacher fired after teaching third-graders Nazi salute

A substitute teacher in Vermont is out of a job after she reportedly taught a group of 3rd graders a Nazi salute.

>> Read more trending news

In a letter to parents, Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent Ned Kirsch wrote that a long-term substitute was released after demonstrating the Nazi salute to students at Georgia Elementary & Middle School in Georgia, Vermont, local paper Seven Days reports. Kirsch wrote that students were standing outside the cafeteria when the teacher modeled the position and said “and now we say, ‘Heil Hitler.'”

The superintendent told Seven Days, “I’m at a loss on the whole thing …

People are shocked. People I’ve spoken to are at a loss for words.”

Kircsh said that the teacher admitted to the remark and she was “immediately relieved.” He also noted that this is the first situation where the substitute, who is replacing a teacher on maternity leave, has come under scrutiny.

>> Related: Gambling-addicted teacher swindled school’s homecoming money for slot machines

In his letter to parents, Kirsch stated, “We are dedicated to ensuring a safe learning environment for our students and families. This incident was completely unacceptable and I apologize.”