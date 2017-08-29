Listen Live
Study: Florida drivers worst in nation
Study: Florida drivers worst in nation

Study: Florida drivers worst in nation
According to a new survey, Florida motorists rank as the nation’s most unsafe for the second consecutive year. Crashes like this one in Palm Beach from 2016 are one reason. (Meghan McCarthy/Palm Beach Daily News)

Study: Florida drivers worst in nation

By: ActionNewsJax.com

If you think Florida residents can't drive, you're ... right.

According to SmartAsset.com, Florida drivers are more likely to be uninsured and they Google "speeding tickets" and “traffic tickets” more than any other state.

The only other state with a lower percentage of uninsured motorists? Oklahoma. 

How did SmartAsset come up with the results? It cobbled together Google habits, DUI arrests, accident deaths and the number of uninsured motorists. 

Read the full story at The Palm Beach Post.

There are no comments yet.

    Study: Florida drivers worst in nation
    If you think Florida residents can't drive, you're ... right. >> Read more trending news According to SmartAsset.com, Florida drivers are more likely to be uninsured and they Google 'speeding tickets' and “traffic tickets” more than any other state. The only other state with a lower percentage of uninsured motorists? Oklahoma.  How did SmartAsset come up with the results? It cobbled together Google habits, DUI arrests, accident deaths and the number of uninsured motorists.  Read the full story at The Palm Beach Post.
