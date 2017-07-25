Listen Live
Senate votes to begin debate on health care legislation

Study finds 'increased risk' of brain disease in football players
Study finds 'increased risk' of brain disease in football players

Study finds 'increased risk' of brain disease in football players
Photo Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Strong safety David Bruton #30 of the Denver Broncos lies on the ground in pain after a play that would force him out of the game with a reported concussion during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Study finds 'increased risk' of brain disease in football players

By: Dalton Main, Boston25News.com

BOSTON -  A Boston University study found brain disease in 99 percent of deceased NFL players.

According to the key points of a study conducted by the university, 110 out of 111 former NFL players -- whose brains were available to be studied -- showed signs of neurodegenerative brain disease, namely Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Awareness in recent years has grown around the dangers of football and the risk of CTE in football players at all levels, which was made particularly prominent in the PBS documentary ‘League of Denial.’

“Players of American football may be at increased risk of long-term neurological conditions, particularly chronic traumatic encephalopathy,” the study’s abstract reads.

The study included 202 brains, donated by deceased individuals who played at all levels of the game; 111 of them were former NFL players.

Former Patriot Aaron Hernandez’s brain was turned over to the university shortly after his suicide in prison earlier this year.

“In a convenience sample of deceased players of American football, a high proportion showed pathological evidence of CTE, suggesting that CTE may be related to prior participation in football,” the study reads.

"The medical and scientific communities will benefit from this publication and the NFL will continue to work with a wide range of experts to improve the health of current and former NFL athletes," the NFL said in a statement. "As noted by the authors, there are still many unanswered questions relating to the cause, incidence and prevalence of long-term effects of head trauma such as CTE. The NFL is committed to supporting scientific research into CTE and advancing progress in the prevention and treatment of head injuries."

You can read the full study here.

  Trump, Lebanese leader pledge solidarity against terrorism
    Trump, Lebanese leader pledge solidarity against terrorism
    President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri pledged solidarity Tuesday in their joint fight against terrorism by the Islamic State group and others. The pledge came as Hariri's paid his visit to the Trump White House. During brief remarks before meeting Trump and his aides, Hariri said he hoped the anti-terrorism partnership between the two countries would continue until terrorists are defeated. 'We will do that,' Trump replied. Trump expressed confidence that Hariri would eventually defeat ISIS and other terrorist groups. 'Ultimately you will win ... we have great confidence in you,' Trump said. The leaders also met in the Oval Office. Both planned to answer reporters' questions afterward during a Rose Garden appearance. The White House said last week that Trump and Hariri would discuss terrorism, refugees and the economy, among other issues. Hariri is likely to ask for U.S. financial aid to cope with the flood of Syrian refugees entering his country because of the civil war there. Syrian refugees make up about 25 percent of Lebanon's population of about 6 million people. Other issues on the prime minister's agenda are continued U.S. support for the Lebanese military, and U.S. plans to tighten sanctions on the militant group Hezbollah.
  Study finds 'increased risk' of brain disease in football players
    Study finds 'increased risk' of brain disease in football players
  The Latest: McCain casts vote to take up health care bill
    The Latest: McCain casts vote to take up health care bill
    The Latest on Arizona Sen. John McCain's return to Congress for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer (all times local): 3:10 p.m. Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, has voted to move ahead on repealing the Obama health law. McCain returned to the Capitol for the first time since his diagnosis. Applause and whoops greeted McCain as he entered the chamber. He was diagnosed just a few days ago with brain cancer and has been at his home in Arizona. He cast a vote to move ahead on the legislation. McCain planned to deliver a speech on the Senate floor after the vote. __ 3:57 a.m. Sen. John McCain stands poised to deliver for his party and his president on the health care issue that's defined the GOP for the past seven years. The 80-year-old Arizona senator will return to Washington just days after a cancer diagnosis, to cast what could be the deciding vote Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.' McCain himself campaigned heavily on the 'Obamacare' repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama. Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.
  By a hair, Senate votes to debate GOP health care bill
    By a hair, Senate votes to debate GOP health care bill
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- With Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie, the Senate voted by a hair Tuesday to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law. The vote gives President Donald Trump and GOP leaders a crucial initial victory but launches a weeklong debate promising an uncertain final outcome.The 51-50 vote kept alive hopes of delivering on promises that countless Republican candidates have campaigned on for years -- repealing President Barack Obama's 2010 health care overhaul. It also averted what would have been a blistering defeat for a party divided between fervent conservatives demanding the evisceration of Obama's statute and centrists intent on not pulling coverage away from millions of Americans.Pence presided over the Senate during the vote, which began after dozens of protesters shouted 'Kill the bill' and 'Shame' from the chamber's visitors' gallery.Enhancing the day's theatrics, one pivotal 'yes' vote was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who flew to the Capitol just days after revealing he'd been diagnosed with brain cancer and was home considering the next steps in his treatment. With Republicans wielding a narrow 52-48 majority, the 80-year-old's appearance let Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lose two GOP senators and still prevail -- wiggle room that would have shrunk to just one in McCain's absence.McCain entered the chamber 29 minutes into the roll call to a standing ovation from members of both parties and visitors watching from above. Smiling, he exchanged embraces with McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and others, then cast his 'yes' vote with two thumbs up.Before the vote, McConnell declared, 'We can't let this moment slip by,' essentially lecturing GOP lawmakers to give their party's high-profile legislation a chance to move forward. 'We can't let it slip by. We've been talking about it too long.'Moderate Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were the only Republicans to defect from their party's quest. Their complaints about the legislation had included its cuts in Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor, the disabled and nursing home residents.Not a single Democrat backed the effort to overthrow Obama's signature domestic legislative achievement. In an unusual move, most of them sat in their states during the climactic roll call, eyeing Republicans as they cast their votes.Technically, Tuesday's vote meant the Senate would consider a measure the House approved in May eliminating much of Obama's statute. Like legislation McConnell crafted mostly behind closed doors -- and has since revised -- it would eliminate Obama's tax penalties on people not buying policies, cut Medicaid, erase many of the law's tax boosts and provide less generous health care subsidies for consumers.But now, the Senate faces 20 hours of debate and a long parade of amendments, and if a measure eventually emerges it is likely to look quite different. Because the chamber's moderates and conservatives are so riven over how to replace Obama's overhaul, leaders have discussed passing a narrow bill repealing only some unpopular parts of that law -- like its penalties on individuals who eschew coverage -- with the ultimate goal being to negotiate a final package with the House.In the moments before the vote, most GOP critics of the legislation fell into line to allow debate to begin. They included conservative Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah, plus moderates Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.Paul said he was voting yes after McConnell told him the Senate would debate his proposal to scuttle much of Obama's law and give Congress two years to enact a replacement -- an amendment that seemed certain to lose.Trump kept up the pressure on GOP lawmakers, tweeting that 'After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!' He added: 'ObamaCare is torturing the American People. The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand.'McConnell's bill would abolish much of Obama's law, eliminating its tax penalties on people not buying policies, cutting Medicaid, eliminating its tax boosts on medical companies and providing less generous health care subsidies for consumers. But at least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized the measure, which McConnell has revised as he's hunted Republican support.Besides allowing an early vote on Paul's repeal plan, moderates were seeking additional money for states that would be hurt by cuts in Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor, the disabled and nursing home patients. Conservatives wanted a vote on a proposal by Ted Cruz, R-Texas, letting insurers offer bare-bones policies with low premiums, which would be illegal under Obama's law.With leaders still struggling to line up enough votes to approve a wide-ranging overhaul of Obama's law, there was talk of eventually trying to pass a narrow bill -- details still unclear -- so House-Senate bargainers could craft a compromise. That, too, was encountering problems.'This idea that we're going to vote on something just to get in conference and then figure it out later is nuts,' Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters.Had Tuesday's vote failed, it would have been an unalloyed embarrassment for a party that finally gained control of the White House, Senate and House in January but still fell flat on its promise to uproot Obamacare. Republicans could try returning to the bill later this year if they somehow round up more support.Obama's law was enacted in 2010 over unanimous Republican opposition. Since then, its expansion of Medicaid and creation of federal insurance marketplaces has produced 20 million fewer uninsured people. It's also provided protections that require insurers to provide robust coverage to all, cap consumers' annual and lifetime expenditures and ensure that people with serious medical conditions pay the same premiums as the healthy.The law has been unpopular with GOP voters and the party has launched numerous attempts to dismantle the statute. All until this year were mere aspirations because Obama vetoed every major one that reached him.Ever since 2010, Republicans have been largely united on scuttling the statute but divided over how to replace it.Those divides sharpened with Trump willing to sign legislation and estimates by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that several GOP bills would cause more than 20 million people to become uninsured by 2026. Polls showing growing popularity for Obama's law and abysmal approval ratings for the GOP effort haven't helped.___Associated Press writers Erica Werner and Andrew Taylor contributed to this report.
  Texas man ordered to pay child support for another man's child
    Texas man ordered to pay child support for another man's child
    A Houston man has been ordered by a judge to pay child support for a teenage girl who is not his biological daughter. A judge ruled that Gabriel Cornejo, 45, must pay $65,000 in back child support to an ex-girlfriend who had a daughter by another man, the Houston Chronicle reported. >> Read more trending news The case goes back to 2003, shortly after the girl was born. Cornejo’s ex-girlfriend sued for child support, stating that she had only been intimate with him. Court records indicate the Cornejo was subpoenaed in the case, but he denies receiving the notice and never fought the case, the Chronicle reported. The attorney for the child’s mother claims that the refusal to dispute the case indicates that Cornejo was willing to take responsibility for the payments. Since the relationship ended, Cornejo has married, has three children of his own, and is caring for his brother’s two children, according to KTRK. When he received court papers telling about the child from the previous relationship, he and his wife met with the child and her mother. Cornejo took a paternity test, which showed that he was not the child’s father. Cornejo said the child was a nice girl. He described her as being wonderful and very smart, with a lot going for herself. She’s just not his daughter. Despite the scientific evidence, both the state and the child’s mother insist that Cornejo make the child support payments, KTRK reported. He and his attorneys are attempting to have the case re-opened and get the payments dismissed. “I never thought in my whole life I would have to defend myself for something that I am innocent of,” Cornejo said, according to KTRK. Cheryl Coleman, Cornejo’s attorney, also spoke out about the decision. “They say he should have fought back then and he failed to do so,” she said. “But how can you fight something you don’t know anything about? Unfortunately, this young child is the one who suffers.” Read more at the Houston Chronicle and KTRK.
  Guards: 2 unreported uprisings at troubled Kansas prison
    Guards: 2 unreported uprisings at troubled Kansas prison
    Inmates at a Kansas prison housing some of the state's most dangerous criminals twice took control of the prison yard for hours in recent months, setting a fire, trying to create barricades and breaking into a security office, in mass disturbances not previously disclosed by corrections officials, according to prison guards who spoke to The Associated Press, Two corrections officers and a third person who could see the emergency logs as the disturbances unfolded spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they fear reprisals from their employer. They said low staffing, work shifts of up to 16 hours, and prison overcrowding have created dangerous conditions for guards at the El Dorado (Dor-AY-doh) Correctional Facility. The two previously undisclosed uprisings were during the week of May 8 and on June 24 — the second incident just days before a third disturbance on June 29 became public because inmates accessed a working cellphone while it unfolded and called relatives, the officers said. The Kansas Department of Corrections has downplayed the third disturbance as nonviolent with minimal damage. But a corrections officer who was at the facility on June 29 told AP that inmates tore out security cameras, smashed windows, broke lockers and monitors for cameras. They also stole personal items belonging to guards. The disturbance involved between 60 and 80 offenders, and included two separate fights among inmates. In response to an open records request from AP, the department said Tuesday that 11 discipline reports on inmates were written with alleged violations on June 29. 'The incident that happened on June 29 was actually started a couple months prior to that,' said Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union that represents prison employees, 'There've been disturbances that have not been reported to the media before that date because the administration was very good at keeping everything hush-hush,' he said. In May, inmates took control of the prison yard for about six hours in an uprising after jail officials unsuccessfully tried to lock down the prison following an assault during which an inmate 'sucker punched' a guard, the officers said. The inmates dragged weight-lifting equipment to barricade the gate into the yard, but caused no significant damage. On June 24, inmates again took control of the prison yard for hours and lit a plastic trash can on fire, the guards said. Inmates also broke into a security office where they took ballistic vests and empty mace cans. That June 24 disturbance led prison administrators to make changes in the daily schedule, including not allowing inmates to take showers after their recreation time — the catalyst that set off the subsequent June 29 uprising, the officers said. The two officers, one now employed at the prison and the other who has since left, said conditions have been deteriorating since Kansas officials began earlier this year transferring maximum-security inmates previously housed in segregation at the state's oldest prison in Lansing to El Dorado, where guards have neither the training nor adequate facilities to handle them. 'The inmates are getting very restless and taking advantage of short staffing,' Choromanski said. Corrections department spokesman Todd Fertig said in a short statement that the department has 'balanced' its population of maximum-security inmates among its three largest prisons in Lansing in the Kansas City area, Hutchinson, northwest of Wichita, and El Dorado, 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Wichita. Even before then, El Dorado housed inmates sentenced to die for multiple murders. The prison opened in 1991 and can house 1,511 inmates without double-bunking some cells. The prison housed 1,897 during the June 29 disturbance, or 25 percent above capacity. The number of inmates declined to 1,759 inmates by Friday. Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said in an emailed statement that the department has 'the utmost concern for the health and wellbeing of both staff and offenders at all its facilities.' But the guards told AP that the situation is so dangerous at El Dorado there has been an exodus of experienced staff quitting or taking early retirement. One-in-five of the 360 uniformed officer positions at El Dorado are vacant, the corrections department said. To alleviate staff shortages at El Dorado, the department recently emptied a cell house and relocated those inmates to other prisons, Fertig said, freeing up 14 staff. Fertig also said the department will have a couple of new classes of prison guards soon. The department advertises corrections officer jobs as starting at $13.95 an hour, with 18-year-olds welcome to apply. The state workers' union filed a grievance in mid-July saying that some El Dorado officers were being required to work 16-hour shifts — after the prison moved from 8-hour to 12-hour shifts. Corrections department data shows an 82 percent surge in disciplinary cases at the El Dorado prison between March and June to 550 cases. That compares with an average of 207 disciplinary cases a month in 2016 and an average of 362 a month for 2017 through June. The average number of cases per month also has risen at three other Kansas prisons, but by nowhere near as much as El Dorado. And the average has fallen at five other prisons. Rep. Russ Jennings, the Republican chairman of the state House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee, said that if the corrections department wants the Legislature to help deal with the mounting problems at prisons, 'you're going to have to be pretty open and honest about what's going on.' 'It raises an eyebrow as to how open are you really being with what's going on,' said Jennings, who led the Juvenile Justice Authority for four years. ___ Hanna reported from Topeka. Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth also contributed to this report from Kansas City, Missouri. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
