Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 84
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Partly Cloudy
H 84° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Students required to show photo of homecoming attire before dance
Close

Students required to show photo of homecoming attire before dance

Students required to show photo of homecoming attire before dance
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Students required to show photo of homecoming attire before dance

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PEWAUKEE, Wis. -  Students at Waukesha County district schools must show administrators a photo of themselves wearing their planned homecoming dresses before they can buy a ticket to the dance.

The policy is a requirement for any school dance to make sure the students are not asked to leave the event for wearing attire deemed inappropriate, including revealing necklines, showing midriffs and short skirts, according to WISN.

>> Read more trending news

"It's really out of a sensitivity to our students," Pewaukee Superintendent Mike Cady told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We want (school dances) to be a positive experience. We don't want anyone to show up and have to be sent home because of a dress-code violation."

The policy, instated in 2015, was sent in a reminder email Tuesday to families, who see the stringent policy as sexist and an extension of the body-shaming culture.

"The girls are essentially being held responsible for the wayward thoughts (administrators) think boys have," Rebecca Sheperd, whose daughter attends Pewaukee, told the Journal-Sentinel. "They're being told, 'You are the problem.’ These are the roots of rape culture, frankly."

The dress code prohibits revealing clothes like tops with spaghetti straps, backless or cover only one shoulder; blouses that do not cover the midriff and shorts and skirts that extend below the mid-thigh.

"It's annoying," student Nicole Stark, who was scolded for the blouse she was wearing, told the Journal Sentinel.

"Guys wear tank tops all the time and don't get dress-coded.”

Sheperd, supports a dress code but thinks the photograph requirement for attendance eligibility is too much.

"They're being told we can't trust you to make a good decision, so we'll make that decision for you," she said.

"There should be a better way, though I'm not sure what that would be.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Students required to show photo of homecoming attire before dance
    Students required to show photo of homecoming attire before dance
    Students at Waukesha County district schools must show administrators a photo of themselves wearing their planned homecoming dresses before they can buy a ticket to the dance. The policy is a requirement for any school dance to make sure the students are not asked to leave the event for wearing attire deemed inappropriate, including revealing necklines, showing midriffs and short skirts, according to WISN. >> Read more trending news 'It's really out of a sensitivity to our students,' Pewaukee Superintendent Mike Cady told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 'We want (school dances) to be a positive experience. We don't want anyone to show up and have to be sent home because of a dress-code violation.' The policy, instated in 2015, was sent in a reminder email Tuesday to families, who see the stringent policy as sexist and an extension of the body-shaming culture. 'The girls are essentially being held responsible for the wayward thoughts (administrators) think boys have,' Rebecca Sheperd, whose daughter attends Pewaukee, told the Journal-Sentinel. 'They're being told, 'You are the problem.’ These are the roots of rape culture, frankly.' The dress code prohibits revealing clothes like tops with spaghetti straps, backless or cover only one shoulder; blouses that do not cover the midriff and shorts and skirts that extend below the mid-thigh. 'It's annoying,' student Nicole Stark, who was scolded for the blouse she was wearing, told the Journal Sentinel. 'Guys wear tank tops all the time and don't get dress-coded.” Sheperd, supports a dress code but thinks the photograph requirement for attendance eligibility is too much. 'They're being told we can't trust you to make a good decision, so we'll make that decision for you,' she said. 'There should be a better way, though I'm not sure what that would be.”
  • Chubb impresses as No. 13 Georgia rolls past Samford, 42-14
    Chubb impresses as No. 13 Georgia rolls past Samford, 42-14
    Nick Chubb ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, freshman Jake Fromm threw three scoring passes in his first home start, and No. 13 Georgia's defense was dominant in a 42-14 victory over Samford on Saturday night. With fellow senior Sony Michel held out with an ankle injury sustained last week in a victory at Notre Dame, Chubb had his busiest game of the season. Chubb's season-high 16 carries, all in the first three quarters, helped him become the first Bulldogs back to run for 100 yards this season. Chubb was stopped on a fourth-down run on the Bulldogs' opening drive, and he rarely was stopped again. He had back-to-back 20-yard runs to open Georgia's next drive and added a 32-yard scoring run late in the opening quarter. Chubb scored on a 14-yard run early in the third quarter before watching backups handle the remainder of the carries. Fromm, who took over after starter Jacob Eason suffered a sprained left knee in the first quarter of the season-opening win over Appalachian State, was impressive. He threw scoring passes of 51 and 9 yards to Terry Godwin and 5 yards to Mecole Hardman. Eason, who leaned on a crutch on the sideline at Notre Dame, was not in uniform but shed the crutch while showing no sign of favoring the injured knee. Coach Kirby Smart has not said if Eason is close to returning. Georgia (3-0) avoided a letdown following the emotional win at Notre Dame. Chubb already had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown by the end of the opening quarter while Samford (2-1) was still without a first down. Samford finally broke through with Devlin Hodges' 9-yard touchdown pass to TaDarryl Marshall late in the first half. Hodges added an 18-yard scoring pass to Kelvin McKnight early in the fourth quarter. Fromm completed 8 of 13 passes for 165 yards. He did not throw an interception but lost a fumble. Georgia freshman D'Andre Swift had nine carries for 54 yards and an 11-yard touchdown. THE TAKEAWAY Samford: The visiting Bulldogs of the Southern Conference couldn't match their average of 38.5 points in their first two games. Hodges had some success with the quick, short passes that usually lead to more points, but he often faced pressure from Georgia's speed pass rushers. Hodges had too little help from Samford's running game, which was held to 22 yards. Hodges completed 26 of 35 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia: The Bulldogs gained more momentum, which was especially needed on offense, for the start of their Southeastern Conference schedule. It was a far more impressive showing than last season's 26-24 win over Nicholls, another FCS team. Lorenzo Carter had two sacks, giving him three in two weeks. Chubb deserved credit for some of the freshman's passing production. Samford's defense was fooled by Fromm's fake handoff to Chubb on his 47-yard pass to Riley Ridley in the opening quarter. The long pass set up Chubb's 32-yard scoring run on the next play. UP NEXT Samford: The Bulldogs visit Western Carolina next Saturday in their Southern Conference opener. Georgia: After opening with three nonconference games, Georgia opens its SEC schedule next Saturday night when Mississippi State visits Samford Stadium. ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • DeGrom reaches career high with 15 wins as Mets beat Braves
    DeGrom reaches career high with 15 wins as Mets beat Braves
    Mets manager Terry Collins loves watching Jacob deGrom pitch. 'He's a tremendous competitor,' Collins said. 'He deserves everything he's got. He's got two starts left. I hope he wins them both.' DeGrom set a career high in wins, Dominic Smith and Gavin Cecchini each drove in two runs and the New York Mets snapped a five-game skid with a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. DeGrom (15-9) allowed five hits, one run and two walks in seven innings. He struck out seven while topping his personal mark of 14 victories in 2015. Needing just 4 2/3 innings to reach 200 for the first time in his career, deGrom will likely cross that threshold with two more starts slated for this season. 'The plan for next year is that everybody's hopefully healthy and to go to a World Series again, so getting this amount of innings is something that I want to do in the next few years,' he said. 'Getting there and seeing what it's like is definitely a big plus for me.' The Mets had lost eight straight on the road and had just four wins in their last 18 games away from Citi Field, but they led 5-0 by the fourth inning. Cecchini and Juan Lagares had RBI singles in the second, Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera had RBI doubles in the third and Cecchini doubled again in the fourth. Freddie Freeman hit his 27th homer for Atlanta to make it 5-1 in the sixth, but the Mets tacked on two more runs in the seventh on Smith's two-run double. The Braves had won seven of nine but they couldn't overcome a third straight poor start by R.A. Dickey (9-10). The 42-year-old knuckleballer is 0-2 with a 10.05 ERA since beating Philadelphia on Aug. 30. Smith went 2 for 4 and is hitting .315 with 14 RBIs in 15 games this month. Cabrera is hitting .408 over his last 21 games. Following an eight-start winning streak that ended on July 29, deGrom went 2-6 with a 4.45 ERA over his last nine starts, but he improved to 5-3 with a 2.19 ERA in 11 career starts against the Braves. 'He had the backdoor slider working, was throwing 97-98-99 mph,' Freeman said. 'He was on tonight.' The Mets are 17-13 when deGrom pitches. New York doesn't have a winning record with any other starter this season. 'Tonight I felt like my mechanics were the closest to where I want them to be and I was able to field some ground balls back at me,' deGrom said. 'Normally those are getting past me. I wasn't falling off as much, and I think things are starting to fall in place where I want them.' A.J. Ramos gave up two runs in the ninth on Lane Adams' single. TRAINER'S ROOM Mets: Collins said RHP Noah Syndergaard, sidelined since April 30 with a torn lat muscle, might not return until next week. The team had earlier hoped Syndergaard would be able to pitch against the Braves, but that was scrapped after he was examined Saturday by the team medical staff. He threw a bullpen session with no restrictions on Thursday. Braves: LF Matt Kemp was out of the lineup with a sore left hamstring, an injury that's bothered him frequently in the second half of the season. Manager Brian Snitker indicated it's too early to tell if Kemp will play again this year. Atlanta has 15 games remaining. UP NEXT Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (6-7, 5.58 ERA) has had plenty of success in day games, going 3-2 with a 1.88 ERA in six starts and two relief appearances. Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (11-11, 4.57 ERA) will try to win his fifth straight start. In 19 career starts and one relief appearance against the Mets, Teheran is 8-4 with a 2.56 ERA. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” student Alexa Reynolds said. How students say they're changing their habits to stay safe, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   4 Georgia Tech students robbed over the past 2 weeks walking around near campus. Live report after the game. pic.twitter.com/aN5YxlbjP6 — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 17, 2017   TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy'  
  • Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 
    Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 
    Florida Gators freshman quarterback Feleipe Franks completed an incredible Hail Mary pass on the final play to beat the Tennessee Volunteers 26-20 Saturday. >> Read more trending news Franks launched a 63-yard bomb that was caught by Tyrie Cleveland for the win as time expired. Florida moves to 1-1 on the season, while Tennessee moves to 2-1. This is a heartbreaking loss for the Vols, especially after rallying to tie the game. And it comes a year after Tennessee won on a Hail Mary of its own. The touchdown pass salvaged what had been a miserable offensive game for the Gators, and should no doubt give Franks some confidence going forward.  Florida visits Kentucky next week while Tennessee returns home to face UMass.
  • United fans bask in record-setting MLS crowd
    United fans bask in record-setting MLS crowd
    The MLS single-game attendance record belongs to a first-year expansion club. Atlanta United's crowd of 70,425 Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium had everyone buzzing about the new game in town. 'It's incredible,' MLS commissioner Don Garber said. 'I think it says that there are really no limits. We never really expected this to happen.' Breaking the MLS mark of 69,225 set at the Rose Bowl by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1996, Atlanta hosted the most attended U.S. soccer game since the New York Cosmos sold over 77,000 tickets for a North American Soccer League playoff game at Giants Stadium in 1977. United drew over 150,000 fans to its first three games this week at the new $1.5 billion stadium, which will host another sellout Sunday night when the Atlanta Falcons play the Green Bay Packers. Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank told Garber that soccer would be a big draw in Atlanta, a city known mostly for its affinity for college football, the Falcons and Braves. Garber took a wait-and-see approach, but he started being convinced when United played before sellout crowds earlier this year at Georgia Tech while Mercedes-Benz had construction delays. 'We've been in the soccer business for a long time and we're continuing to have experiences like this that are defying everyone's expectations and my expectations,' Garber said. 'When I look at all this, I want to remind myself to suck it in, take a deep breath and remember that this is a beginning for even greater things to happen in our league.' For Jonathan Rivera, who grew up in Spain and moved to Atlanta 20 years ago, United's 3-3 draw with Orlando City took no luster off the big day. Rivera, 38, was hoarse from yelling in the supporters' section. He arrived to tailgate at 9 a.m., walked into the stadium about an hour before the match and spent the first half bouncing around on the front row of the lower level. 'This is one of the best things to happen to Atlanta,' he said. 'I've been here for a long time and I plan to be here for a long time. I've got season tickets for the Falcons, but you never see people happy like this. If the Falcons don't win tomorrow, you won't see very many people smiling.' Part of Saturday's appeal was getting a chance for a first-time experience at the stadium — even if that meant sitting in the top row of the upper level. Regina Montgomery, 58, of Atlanta, doesn't describe herself as a soccer fan, but she climbed 56 steps up to her corner perch in section 334 so she could take in the atmosphere from the nose bleeds. She's been a Falcons season-ticket holder for 16 years and will be much closer to the action in section 105 on Sunday. 'I certainly won't be up here,' she said. 'But even in these seats you really can see pretty well. The whole field's right here in front of you. You feel pretty close even though you're not.' Aaron Popkin, 53, grew up in Atlanta as a Braves and Falcons fan and never gave soccer much thought until his four boys started playing. The family persuaded him to buy United season tickets, and they watched the match from section 232. 'If you remember, back the first time when they tried the MLS, it didn't work,' Popkin said. 'This time it just works. I think we have more kids growing up not playing football and, unfortunately, not playing baseball, which I love. But they all can play soccer.' His son, Reece, 12, was having the time of his life. 'I just like the action of it,' he said. 'There's no stopping. Everything just keeps going.' Carolina Rollins, 27, didn't know what to expect when she and her friend Laura Cunningham headed downtown for the match. Now she's sold. 'Being born and raised here, I'm very avid Braves and Falcons fan, but now it's so exciting for the Atlanta United to be in town,' she said. 'I'm more of an American football fan, but the atmosphere here is great.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.