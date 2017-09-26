Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Sunny
H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-night
    67°
    Morning
    Clear. H 90° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Student finds loophole in professor’s exam instructions, becomes internet hero
Close

Student finds loophole in professor’s exam instructions, becomes internet hero

Student finds loophole in professor’s exam instructions, becomes internet hero
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A student prepares for a college test in this January 2016 photo.

Student finds loophole in professor’s exam instructions, becomes internet hero

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ARNOLD, Md. -  A Maryland college student has become an unwitting internet hero after he found a loophole in his professor’s exam instructions that allowed him to bring a note card the size of a human being to class.

Reb Beatty, an assistant professor at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, wrote on Facebook last week that, each year, he allows his accounting students to bring a 3x5 note card filled with notes to class for their first exam. Unfortunately, Beatty was not specific enough about those dimensions.

One student, Elijah Bowen, showed up for the test with a note card measuring 3x5 feet. A photo taken by Beatty shows Bowen’s note card, filled with pages’ worth of both typed and neatly handwritten notes. 

“As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches, and therefore, yes, it was allowed,” Beatty wrote. “Well played, and lesson learned for me.”

Beatty’s post received more than 33,000 reactions and, as of Tuesday morning, had been shared close to 30,000 times.

A few days after he initially posted the photo, the professor clarified some issues, particularly whether his method should be considered cheating. 

“Using a 3x5 inch (or foot) card/poster in an accounting course is just as much -- if not more -- a preparatory tool than a test aid,” Beatty wrote on Facebook. “The approach is that the process itself will force the student to organize his/her thoughts, put material into terminology that he/she understands, et cetera. It is NOT cheating, or going easy on students, or however you want to reference it. An accounting exam, designed effectively, requires application of concepts and proficiency in the material, not just regurgitating facts.”

Many of Beatty’s Facebook commenters praised Bowen’s initiative, with at least one person saying that he was “going places” in life. 

“Love this! And the explanations from the teacher,” another woman wrote. “As an educator, and the wife of an accounting student, I agree that organization & meticulous review of concepts prepares students for application. THAT is real life.” 

>> Read more trending news

Bowen also reiterated some of Beatty’s points in an interview with the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, saying that he “figured it would be a win-win either way” because preparing the giant note card would be a good way to study for the exam.   

“I had to refer to the card only a couple of times,” Bowen said. “It was very big. It was more comical than anything.”

The freshman told the Gazette that he wasn’t sure if Beatty would allow the giant note card, so he had a backup 3x5 inch index card, just in case. What he did know, he said, is that he was right about the professor not specifying the exact dimensions of what was allowed. 

He credited Beatty with teaching him to notice tiny details such as that one. 

“The professor is always telling us not to miss details or specifics, since that will throw off entire calculations,” Bowen told the newspaper

He said he just applied that principle to Beatty’s syllabus and notes. 

Beatty allowed the giant note card, but made Bowen sit in the back row so other students could not see his notes, the Gazette reported. Bowen told the newspaper that he passed the test with either a low A or a high B. 

The professor told Buzzfeed News that he’s since updated his syllabus and course instructions with the correct size of the note card allowed during the exam. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Ohio bill would ban sexting, require diversion programs for youths
    Ohio bill would ban sexting, require diversion programs for youths
    Sexting is rampant among teens, putting them at risk for criminal charges, school expulsion and images of their privates being displayed and shared in the digital world. ﻿﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿﻿ The behavior is so common that some Ohio counties have set up diversion programs for young offenders. State Reps. Jeff Rezabek, R-Clayton, and Brian Hill, R-Zanesville, introduced a bill in the Ohio House to ban sexting by anyone under age 21 and require courts to set up diversion programs. The bill would require that the diversion programs cover legal consequences, potential sanctions such as school discipline or the loss of job opportunities, the effect on relationships, the potential for bullying and how the searchability and infinite audience online can produce long-term consequences. The bill would allow courts to use existing programs and prosecutors would retain the discretion to criminally charge first-time offenders when deemed appropriate. RELATED: Clark County program aims to stop teens from sexting RELATED: Clark County prosecutors, schools team up to fight sexting “This generation -- a lot of pictures taken and videos recorded,” said Rezabek. “It seems it’s always a young girl sending a picture to a young boy, who then sends it to his buddies.” That scenario played out four years ago in Oakwood, Ohio, with a high school freshman who ended up spending several Saturdays, attending classes in a Montgomery County diversion program. His mother praises the program as a second-chance for kids who make mistakes and an opportunity for them to learn about the law and consequences to their behavior. “They just don’t understand the gravity of things and only have a vague understanding of law,” the mother said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect her son’s privacy. RELATED: ﻿Stop sending EMS to respond to overdose calls, Ohio councilman says This generation of teens and young adults constantly share candid -- and sometimes sexually explicit -- photos without an awareness of the long-term ramifications, the mother said. “It’s this dangerous juxtaposition: the bubble of obliviousness and they’re starting to change, they’re going through puberty.” Sexting is the creation, sending, receiving or showing of sexually-oriented content via cell phone, email, social media or other online sources. It is legal among consenting adults, as long as elements of coercion aren’t part of it, Rezabek said. RELATED: 5 Vandalia students suspended for sexting When minors are involved in sexting, it can lead to criminal charges. Studies show that one in four teens are involved in sexting, while as many as half have seen inappropriate texts, according to the Ohio State Bar Association. RELATED: Ohio State Bar: sexting involving minors is a crime
  • Trump says he'll visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday
    Trump says he'll visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday
    President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday. Trump announced the visit after the administration came under criticism for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month. Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations. He says he may also visit the U.S. Virgin Islands. Trump says Puerto Rico is important to him. He says Puerto Ricans are 'great people and we need to help them.
  • Student finds loophole in professor’s exam instructions, becomes internet hero
    Student finds loophole in professor’s exam instructions, becomes internet hero
    A Maryland college student has become an unwitting internet hero after he found a loophole in his professor’s exam instructions that allowed him to bring a note card the size of a human being to class. Reb Beatty, an assistant professor at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, wrote on Facebook last week that, each year, he allows his accounting students to bring a 3x5 note card filled with notes to class for their first exam. Unfortunately, Beatty was not specific enough about those dimensions. One student, Elijah Bowen, showed up for the test with a note card measuring 3x5 feet. A photo taken by Beatty shows Bowen’s note card, filled with pages’ worth of both typed and neatly handwritten notes.  “As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches, and therefore, yes, it was allowed,” Beatty wrote. “Well played, and lesson learned for me.” Beatty’s post received more than 33,000 reactions and, as of Tuesday morning, had been shared close to 30,000 times. A few days after he initially posted the photo, the professor clarified some issues, particularly whether his method should be considered cheating.  “Using a 3x5 inch (or foot) card/poster in an accounting course is just as much -- if not more -- a preparatory tool than a test aid,” Beatty wrote on Facebook. “The approach is that the process itself will force the student to organize his/her thoughts, put material into terminology that he/she understands, et cetera. It is NOT cheating, or going easy on students, or however you want to reference it. An accounting exam, designed effectively, requires application of concepts and proficiency in the material, not just regurgitating facts.” Many of Beatty’s Facebook commenters praised Bowen’s initiative, with at least one person saying that he was “going places” in life.  “Love this! And the explanations from the teacher,” another woman wrote. “As an educator, and the wife of an accounting student, I agree that organization & meticulous review of concepts prepares students for application. THAT is real life.”  >> Read more trending news Bowen also reiterated some of Beatty’s points in an interview with the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, saying that he “figured it would be a win-win either way” because preparing the giant note card would be a good way to study for the exam.    “I had to refer to the card only a couple of times,” Bowen said. “It was very big. It was more comical than anything.” The freshman told the Gazette that he wasn’t sure if Beatty would allow the giant note card, so he had a backup 3x5 inch index card, just in case. What he did know, he said, is that he was right about the professor not specifying the exact dimensions of what was allowed.  He credited Beatty with teaching him to notice tiny details such as that one.  “The professor is always telling us not to miss details or specifics, since that will throw off entire calculations,” Bowen told the newspaper.  He said he just applied that principle to Beatty’s syllabus and notes.  Beatty allowed the giant note card, but made Bowen sit in the back row so other students could not see his notes, the Gazette reported. Bowen told the newspaper that he passed the test with either a low A or a high B.  The professor told Buzzfeed News that he’s since updated his syllabus and course instructions with the correct size of the note card allowed during the exam. 
  • The Latest: Trump to meet with House panel to talk taxes
    The Latest: Trump to meet with House panel to talk taxes
    The Latest on the Republican effort to overhaul the tax code (all times local): 11:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is meeting with Republicans and Democrats from the House tax-writing committee as he plans a 'big announcement' on Wednesday on his tax overhaul proposal. The president says at the White House that he and congressional leaders will be releasing a 'very comprehensive, very detailed report' that will offer a framework on his tax plan. Trump says the nation's tax system is too complicated and he plans to cut taxes 'tremendously' for the middle class. He says the plan will double the standard deduction and will increase the child tax credit that families use. He says it will also lower tax rates for businesses and seek to encourage corporations to bring back money held overseas. ___ 11 a.m. The apparent collapse of Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare is increasing the pressure on the GOP to deliver on taxes. That's the word from Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas on Tuesday. The lawmaker told reporters following the weekly closed-door House GOP caucus meeting: 'I think everybody understands that there were certain promises made in the last election, we haven't gotten there on Obamacare, we damn well better get there on tax.' Republicans and Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee were meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House ahead of the rollout of the GOP tax plan. The latest Senate GOP effort to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act collapsed in the face of growing opposition, making taxes a legislative imperative for the White House and Congress. __ 4 a.m. The White House and congressional Republicans are finalizing a tax plan that would slash the corporate rate while likely reducing the levy for the wealthiest Americans. President Donald Trump is ready to roll out the policy proposal at midweek. The grand plan to rewrite the nation's tax code would be the first major overhaul in three decades, delivering on a Trump campaign pledge and providing a sorely needed legislative achievement. It also is expected to eliminate or reduce some tax breaks and deductions. The plan would likely cut the tax rate for the wealthiest Americans, now at 39.6 percent, to 35 percent. In addition, the top tax for corporations would be reduced to around 20 percent from the current 35 percent.
  • Interior chief says third of employees not loyal to Trump
    Interior chief says third of employees not loyal to Trump
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump, and he is working to change the department's regulatory culture to be more business friendly. Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, said Monday he knew when he took over the 70,000-employee department in March that, 'I got 30 percent of the crew that's not loyal to the flag.' In a speech to an oil industry group, Zinke compared Interior to a pirate ship that captures 'a prized ship at sea and only the captain and the first mate row over' to finish the mission. 'We do have good people' at Interior, he said, 'but the direction has to be clear and you've got to hold people accountable.' Zinke's comments echo complaints by some White House allies that a permanent, 'deep state' in Washington has sabotaged Trump's efforts to remake the government. Zinke did not go that far, but he lamented a government culture that prizes analysis over action, saying: 'There's too many ways in the present process for someone who doesn't want to get (a regulatory action) done to put it a holding pattern.' To remedy that, Zinke said he is pursuing a major reorganization that would push much of the agency's decision-making outside Washington and move several agencies, including the Bureau of Reclamation and Bureau of Land Management, to undetermined Western states. The moves follow military strategy, Zinke said: 'Push your generals where the fight is.' While details remain largely under wraps, Zinke said he was excited. 'It's going to be huge,' he said in a speech to the National Petroleum Council, an advisory committee that includes leaders of the oil and gas industry. 'I really can't change the culture without changing the structure.' Besides moving employees, Zinke said he wants to speed up permits for oil drilling, logging and other energy development that now can take years. 'The president wants it yesterday,' Zinke said, referring to permits for energy development. 'We have to do it by the law.' On other topics, Zinke said the Endangered Species Act has been 'abused' by bureaucrats and environmental groups and needs to be reformed to be less 'arbitrary.' 'There is no off-ramp' for species to be removed from protected status, he said. Zinke also offered a quirky defense of hydraulic fracturing, a drilling technique also known as fracking that has led to a years-long energy boom in the U.S., with sharply increased production of oil and natural gas. 'Fracking is proof that God's got a good sense of humor and he loves us,' Zinke said without explanation.
  • The Latest: Trump disappointed in GOP health bill defectors
    The Latest: Trump disappointed in GOP health bill defectors
    The Latest on the Republican effort to overhaul the Obama health law (all times local): 11 a.m. President Donald Trump says he's 'disappointed in certain so-called Republicans' who have opposed the latest GOP attempt to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. Trump tells reporters at the White House that 'we'll see what happens' on whether the Senate will vote on the plan, which has suffered from Republican defections. Trump says he's 'very disappointed by a couple of senators,' adding, 'We don't know why they did it.' The president says 'at some point there will be a repeal and replace' of the health care law. But Republican leaders in the Senate are conceding that their prospects for repealing the law are dismal. ____ 10:40 a.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the partisan debate over the country's health care system will 'certainly continue.' The Kentucky Republican spoke as he tries to decide whether to hold a vote on the latest GOP bill repealing President Barack Obama's law. That measure seems almost certain to be defeated if a roll call were held. The Republican legislation would transform much of 'Obamacare's' spending into grants states could spend on health programs with few constraints. McConnell called that proposal a 'stark contrast' to a plan by Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. That measure is backed by many Democrats and would create government-run health insurance. McConnell says Sanders' plan would 'rip' health insurance from people. He called the issue an important debate and said, 'It's one that we'll certainly continue.' ____ 9:35 a.m. The White House says it believes a Senate health care bill that appears headed for defeat is 'still good legislation.' Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House is 'fully committed' to improving the health care system and that the Senate bill would do that. With no Democratic support expected, three 'no' votes from Republicans would appear to doom the bill. Republicans control 52 Senate seats and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky have said they will not vote for the bill. Sanders held out hope that opposing lawmakers might change their minds, or that undecided senators — like Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — will support it. Senate Republican leaders have conceded that prospects for passing the measure this week appear dismal. ____ 3:43 a.m. Republican Sen. Susan Collins' decision to oppose the GOP push to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul leaves the effort all but dead. Even party leaders concede that their prospects are dismal. South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 3 GOP Senate leader, says reviving the push would be a heavy lift. Thune made the comment after Collins joined a small but pivotal cluster of Republicans saying they're against the measure. GOP Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas are also against the legislation, though Cruz aides say he might back it if changes are made. Alaska's Lisa Murkowski is a Republican who's undecided. With their narrow Senate majority, defections by three GOP senators would doom the bill.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.