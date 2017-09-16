Student being charged after trying to poison his roommate, police say

Listen Live
National
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -  A Duquesne University student is being charged with trying to poison his roommate, according to police.

Pittsburgh police say the 18-year-old freshman from Plum poisoned his roommate’s water with bleach and laxatives because he was angry his roommate had moved his belongings. 

Police said he told them he did it because he is "neat and orderly" and that in early September he came home to find his "roommate had slightly moved his papers."

The targeted student did not actually drink the potentially toxic mix because he suspected his water had been tampered with, police said. 

WPXI is not releasing the name of the student being charged because he has admitted himself for psychiatric evaluation. 

The suspect told police that his “suicidal and homicidal thoughts have become more intense recently."

