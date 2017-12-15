Strangers come together to help mother get her life back on track

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A South Carolina mother who gave up her children so she could get clean has received an early Christmas present, thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Jessica McCutcheon surrendered her children to the Department of Social Services. Officials said she had battled drug abuse and was a victim of domestic violence, WYFF reported.
But recently, McCutcheon turned her life around so much she was able to regain custody of her children.
Meredith Shannon, the foster mother of McCutcheon’s daughter, wanted to do something for the mother of the girl she took care of.
“We just felt she was part of our family and we just felt that we needed her kids to have a good Christmas and we wanted to be a part of that,” Shannon told WYFF.
So she and her neighbor and some athletes at North Greenville University lent a hand.
They collected $600 in gifts, including gift cards from local stores, while a stranger donated a car to McCutcheon and her family.
The video of the life-changing gift has been posted online and has been viewed millions of times.
“She was borrowing people’s cars to get to work and to get her kids to school and I just felt that God laid it on our hearts and that we really needed to be able to provide a good car for her so that she could continue to parent her kids like she needed to,” Shannon told WYFF.
