Strangers come together to help mother get her life back on track
Close

Strangers come together to help mother get her life back on track

Strangers come together to help mother get her life back on track
Photo Credit: cohdra/Morguefile
File photo: A woman was given keys to a car thanks to the kindness of strangers after she turned her life around. (cohdra/Morguefile https://morguefile.com/license)

Strangers come together to help mother get her life back on track

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GREENVILLE, S.C. -  A South Carolina mother who gave up her children so she could get clean has received an early Christmas present, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Jessica McCutcheon surrendered her children to the Department of Social Services. Officials said she had battled drug abuse and was a victim of domestic violence, WYFF reported.

>> Read more trending news 

But recently, McCutcheon turned her life around so much she was able to regain custody of her children. 

Meredith Shannon, the foster mother of McCutcheon’s daughter, wanted to do something for the mother of the girl she took care of.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

“We just felt she was part of our family and we just felt that we needed her kids to have a good Christmas and we wanted to be a part of that,” Shannon told WYFF.

So she and her neighbor and some athletes at North Greenville University lent a hand. 

They collected $600 in gifts, including gift cards from local stores, while a stranger donated a car to McCutcheon and her family. 

The video of the life-changing gift has been posted online and has been viewed millions of times.

“She was borrowing people’s cars to get to work and to get her kids to school and I just felt that God laid it on our hearts and that we really needed to be able to provide a good car for her so that she could continue to parent her kids like she needed to,” Shannon told WYFF.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
