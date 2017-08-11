Firefighters boarded a JetBlue flight that originated from Boston after the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York.

The flight was headed to San Diego, California, Thursday when crew members on-board suddenly fell ill.

In a series of videos posted to Facebook by a passenger from Lexington, we get a clear picture of what took place on-board.

A representative from JetBlue was seen announcing to passengers that the flight crew smelled an odor and that prompted the decision to divert the flight. Another video shows firefighters equipped with detectors that boarded after landing. Passengers are also heard mentioning that they smelled gas.

A third video showed first responders tending to an ill flight attendant in the terminal.

A newspaper in Buffalo reports three JetBlue crew members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The company brought in a new aircraft from New York City and passengers were allowed to continue on to their final destination.

This is the second recent incident for JetBlue. A flight from Fort Lauderdale to Barbados was forced to return after several flight attendants became sick.

Boston 25 News has reached out to JetBlue for more information, click here for the latest updates.