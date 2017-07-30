Strange glow-in-the-dark shark discovered, with tiny body, big nose

A Florida professor has discovered a new shark that glows in the dark.

Never mind that it’s less than a foot long and just 2 pounds when fully grown.

>> Read more trending news

Stephen Kajiura, a professor of biological sciences at Florida Atlantic University, reported his findings as a co-author in the journal Zootaxa.

"There are only about 450 known species of sharks worldwide and you don't come across a new species all that often," Kajiura told Science Daily. "A large part of biodiversity is still unknown, so for us to stumble upon a tiny, new species of shark in a gigantic ocean is really thrilling.

The miniature shark, now part of the Lanternshark family, lives 1,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean near the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Its scientific name is Etmopterus lailae.

As far as why it glows in the dark, they can only guess; it could be to attract a mate, protect them from predators or lure in fish or shrimp to eat, Science Daily reported.

>> Related: 4-foot-long Nile monitor lizard living in Florida family’s attic



Kajiuara said it took scientists more than 17 years to identify the new species after it was first discovered. Its strange head shape and bulgy snout ultimately set it apart from the rest.

Read more here.

