Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

Hurricane Maria has strengthened into a Category 5 storm with top winds of 160 mph

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Storm evacuations: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick
Close

Storm evacuations: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick

How Coin, Frozen Cup Of Water Could Keep You From Getting Sick

Storm evacuations: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you evacuate because of a storm, here is one thing that you can do to help ensure you and your family members don’t get sick after returning to your home.

>> Read more trending news 

You may have seen this post on your Facebook feed. It suggests to putting a quarter on a cup of frozen water in the freezer before you leave. When you return, you can see if the quarter stayed put or if it sank. The sinking will tell you that the water melted. If the water in the cup melted then refroze, the same can be said for the food in the freezer.

But can you believe all of the tips and hacks you see on Facebook and other social media?

In this case, experts said yes, but with a slight change. 

The Houston Chronicle reported that instead of a quarter, you’ll want to use a penny.

That’s because pennies contain copper and copper is a better conductor of heat, Don Mercer told the Chronicle. Mercer is an associate professor in Food Science at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

Mercer said that food will stay frozen in a freezer for about 24 hours, as long as you don’t open the freezer door to check on what is inside.

The coin/cup trick helps when you’re away and are not sure if there’s been an extended power outage. Mercer said if the contents of the freezer thawed and then refroze, you’d have no way of knowing without the hack. If food thaws then refreezes, microorganisms that were there before the first freeze can multiply, posing a threat of food poisoning. 

Close

Storm evacuations: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick

Related

File photo
Close

Hurricane Irma: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick

Photo Credit: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
File photo
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief Doris Payne released from jail
    Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief Doris Payne released from jail
    Doris Payne, the 86-year-old woman who has stolen about $2 million in jewelry over the last six decades and reflected on her crimes in a documentary, is a free woman again. Payne was arrested at a Walmart in Chamblee in July after she allegedly took $86.22 in merchandise from the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments, according to Chamblee police. At the time, Payne was on 120 days of house arrest , which was part of her sentence in March for admittedly stealing a necklace from Von Maur at Perimeter Mall in 2016. She also was sentenced to three years of probation and was banned from shopping in any mall in DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: ‘I ain't runnin': Wanted notorious 86-year-old jewelry thief misses court date Notorious 86-year-old jewelry thief accused of pocketing $2,000 necklace 86-year-old jewelry thief too sick for trial But Friday, she walked out of jail after a DeKalb Superior Court judge revoked her probation and threw out the latest shoplifting charge against Payne, according to the DeKalb sheriff’s office and Payne’s attorney. “There was not enough new evidence on the new arrest,” the attorney, Marissa Goldberg, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She’s free.” Over the years, Payne has dressed in fine clothes with deep pockets , charmed sales workers at high-end department stores, distracted them and slipped out with expensive jewelry, The AJC previously reported. She was the subject of a 2013 documentary, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,” that detailed how her theft habits began when she was in her 20s. —Staff writer Steve Burns contributed to this report.
  • Clinton won't rule out questioning Trump's legitimacy
    Clinton won't rule out questioning Trump's legitimacy
    Hillary Clinton says she won't rule out questioning President Donald Trump's legitimacy depending on what official inquiries uncover about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. But the 2016 Democratic nominee said Monday during an NPR interview that she knows of no constitutional grounds to challenge the actual election results, regardless of what investigators find. Clinton told 'Fresh Air' host Terry Gross that 'there's no doubt' Russian propaganda efforts 'influenced the election,' and she said she's sure that Trump's inner circle communicated with Russian agents during the campaign. She was asked specifically whether she would rule out questioning the legitimacy of the election if the U.S. learns that Russian interference is deeper than what is known now. Clinton replied, 'No, I would not.' She added, however, that she doesn't 'think we have a mechanism' to challenge the results. Clinton's interview is part of a publicity tour surrounding the release of her campaign memoir, 'What Happened,' which looks back at her second failed presidential bid. During the 2016 fall campaign, with Clinton leading in national polls and nearly all Electoral College projections, it was Trump who drew attention for suggesting he may not accept election results. At his raucous campaign rallies, Trump suggested the election process was 'rigged.' He blamed the 'dishonest media' and predicted widespread voter fraud. During the third and final presidential debate, Trump refused to say whether he'd accept the results if he lost. 'I'll keep you in suspense,' he said. Clinton shot back, calling Trump's answer 'horrifying.' Clinton ultimately prevailed in the national popular vote, but Trump claimed the key battleground states of North Carolina and Florida while nipping Clinton in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to secure an Electoral College majority. Just as in her book, Clinton also told NPR that she still believes that then-FBI Director James Comey helped tip the election by telling Congress in a late-October letter that he was still looking into her email practices at the State Department. Voters did not learn that the FBI had begun its investigation into the Trump campaigns potential ties to Russia in early 2016, she said. Trump fired Comey as FBI chief on May 9, but a special counsel, Robert Mueller, has since been appointed to continue the investigation. In her NPR interview, Clinton also chided the media for focusing too little on the alleged Russian involvement in hacking the emails of her campaign leader, John Podesta. She noted that cache was released soon after disclosure of a 2005 audio tape in which Trump can be heard boasting of having made sexually aggressive advances on women. 'The press fell for it,' she said, shifting attention away from the Trump tape and onto the Podesta email dump as a window to peek inside Clinton's world. 'What I would like to have seen is, 'You know what? These were stolen emails,'' Clinton said. 'Every story should start with, 'These were stolen emails, and the best judgment from our intelligence professionals and independent analysts is they were stolen by Russia.'' ----- Follow Bill Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .
  • 4 US monuments to be scaled back hold artifacts, key habitat
    4 US monuments to be scaled back hold artifacts, key habitat
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation to shrink four sprawling national monuments in the U.S. West jeopardizes protections for ancient cliff dwellings, scenic canyons and habitat for endangered fish and threatened Mojave desert tortoises. The recommendations, revealed in a leaked memo submitted to the White House, would scale back two huge Utah monuments — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — along with Nevada's Gold Butte and Oregon's Cascade-Siskiyou. The monuments encompass an area larger than Connecticut and were created by Democratic presidents under a century-old law. Three were created or expanded in President Barack Obama's final weeks in office. President Donald Trump and other critics say presidents have lost sight of the original purpose of the law created by President Theodore Roosevelt, which was designed to protect particular historical or archaeological sites rather than wide expanses. Environmental groups have vowed to take Trump to court if he approves Zinke's recommendations. A closer look at the four monuments set to be downsized: ___ BEARS EARS NATIONAL MONUMENT, UTAH Creation of the 2,100-square-mile (5,500-square-kilometer) monument at the end of Obama's tenure marked a victory for Native Americans and conservationists. It was a blow to Republican leaders who campaigned to prevent what they call a layer of unnecessary federal control that hurts local economies by closing the area to new energy development. Tucked between existing national parks and the Navajo Nation, the monument is on land considered sacred to a coalition of tribes and is home to an estimated 100,000 archaeological sites. Tribal members visit the area to perform ceremonies, collect herbs and wood for medicinal and spiritual purposes and do healing rituals. The monument features a mix of cliffs, plateaus, towering rock formations, rivers and canyons. In the memo, Zinke highlights the hiking, backpacking, canyoneering, mountain biking and rock climbing. Utah's congressional delegation and top state leaders vowed to work to get the monument repealed. Zinke's recommendation to downsize it to a yet-to-be-determined size came after he toured Bears Ears in May and met with Gov. Gary Herbert and others who oppose the designation. State officials recommended a significant decrease to about 195 square miles. Zinke suggests Trump ask Congress to make the tribes co-managers. Under Obama's designation, they were given an advisory role. ___ CASCADE-SISKIYOU NATIONAL MONUMENT, OREGON The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, covering 175 square miles (453 square kilometers) of mountains, forests and rivers along Oregon's border with California, was expanded by then Obama in his last days. The new areas include habitat for endangered fish such as the shortnose sucker and Lost River sucker. In a July visit, Zinke expressed doubts that much scientific study went behind the drawing of its boundaries. He stressed that the Antiquities Act of 1906, which authorizes a president to create a monument, limits their size 'to the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.' 'Nobody knows how exactly the boundaries were made,' Zinke said. 'Going back, were the boundaries made on the basis of science, best guess? And so those are the things I'm reviewing.' In a 2011 report, a group of scientists said many of the region's species relied on habitat outside the monument's then-boundaries, where they faced threats from logging, grazing and development. The smaller monument also didn't provide continuous protection across different elevations, which is important for migration, especially amid global warming, said the scientists, who supported the expansion. Created by President Bill Clinton in 2000, Cascade-Siskiyou is the first monument set aside solely for the preservation of biodiversity. Two timber companies have challenged the legality of Obama's expansion, saying it reduces the supply of timber sold and jeopardizes their supply. ___ GOLD BUTTE NATIONAL MONUMENT, NEVADA Named for a ghost-town mining site near the confluence of the Colorado and Virgin rivers, the monument covers 464 square miles (1,202 square kilometers) of scenic land northeast of Lake Mead. Dirt roads cross gold grasslands to rugged black mountains, red sandstone formations, Joshua tree forests and sites rich with Native American rock art and artifacts. It is about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas in the remote rangeland over which rancher Cliven Bundy let cows graze for decades before an armed standoff in 2014 with federal land agents. Efforts began decades ago to protect and preserve Gold Butte as critical habitat for the threatened Mojave desert tortoise and rare local species of buckwheat and bear poppy plants. Proponents, including former Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, tried for years to have it designated as a national conservation area before Obama made it a monument in December. Republican members of Nevada's congressional delegation have been vocal opponents. U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei sponsored a measure this year to restrict the ability of future presidents to designate monuments without congressional approval. ___ GRAND STAIRCASE ESCALANTE NATIONAL MONUMENT, UTAH Clinton created the monument in southern Utah in 1996 to preserve scenic cliffs, canyons, waterfalls and arches. Actor and Utah resident Robert Redford appeared at the ceremony. In heavily Republican Utah, the move was viewed as a sneaky example of federal overreach that still irks GOP officials. Many Utah Republicans and some residents say it closed off too many areas to development — including one of the country's largest known coal reserves — that could have helped pay for schools. Gov. Herbert signed a resolution from state lawmakers this year asking Utah's congressional delegation to support shrinking the monument that's nearly 2,700 square miles (5,400 square kilometers), about the size of Delaware. Zinke says in his memo to Trump that there are 'several billion tons of coal and large oil deposits' within its boundaries. He also noted that while the permitted amount of grazing is the same as it was in 1996, the number of cattle in the monument has decreased because of restrictions on moving water lines, vegetation management and maintenance of fences and roads. ___ Associated Press writers Ken Ritter in Las Vegas and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.
  • Seattle councilman becomes the city's 3rd mayor in a week
    Seattle councilman becomes the city's 3rd mayor in a week
    Seattle on Monday got its third mayor in less than a week following the resignation last week of Ed Murray amid allegations he sexually abused teenage boys decades ago. The City Council named Councilman Tim Burgess, a former Seattle police detective, to serve as mayor until voters elect a replacement in November. 'I promise to work every day for the next 71 days to help heal and move the city forward,' Burgess said after the 5-1 vote to approve his nomination. In accordance with the city's charter, Council President Bruce Harrell had been sworn in after Murray's resigned last Wednesday. Harrell had five days to decide whether to give up his council seat and serve out Murray's term; he took two days before declining the top job. Burgess, 68, was first elected in 2007 and helped lead the effort to expand preschool access in Seattle. He had decided not to run for re-election. Murray, Burgess and Harrell are all Democrats. Murray, a first-term mayor who previously served as a state lawmaker, denied the accusations against him but said his resignation was best for the city. He announced his resignation after The Seattle Times reported that a fifth man — one of his cousins — had accused Murray of molesting him decades ago. Among the tasks facing Burgess during his brief stint as mayor will be presenting the council with the city budget next Monday. He promised it will be balanced and fair while upholding the city's progressive values. Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan and urban planner Cary Moon, both Democrats, are running for mayor in the November election. City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, a socialist, voted against Burgess, citing his support for an expensive new North Seattle police precinct and what she portrayed as his insufficient concern for homeless people.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.