56 stores confirm they will be closed Thanksgiving Day 2017

Fifty-six department and grocery stores have confirmed they will be closed Thanksgiving Day, with most saying they are closing to give employees time off with their families.
The list, compiled by BestBlackFriday.com, includes retailers Costco, Lowes, Publix, Sam’s Club and TJ Maxx.
As they have done in past years, Walmart, Best Buy, Kmart, Kohl’s, Target, Sears, JC Penney, and other major retailers are expected to open Thanksgiving Day.
According to a recent survey by BestBlackFriday.com, 16.2 percent polled favor Thanksgiving openings while 57.5 dislike Thanksgiving openings.
The stores that will be closed are:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
The list will be updated during the next few weeks, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Check back here for updates,
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself