Stephen Colbert invited a special guest to the Emmys stage
By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Emmy Awards host Stephen Colbert delivered jabs to President Donald Trump in his opening monologue of this year’s award show.

The host taunted the president many times, reminding the audience of several tweets he made about previous Emmy award shows. Colbert also joked with previous show host Seth Myers regarding a tweet Trump sent accusing Myers of having “marbles in his mouth.”

But, Colbert wasn’t done yet. The funnyman continued to rag on Trump by sharing footage of Trump saying he should have won the award during the campaign.

“Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the the winner of the popular vote,” Colbert joked.

He went on, “What really matters to Donald Trump is the ratings. You have to have the numbers. I certainly hope we achieve that tonight, but at this point, we have no way of knowing.”

That’s when former Press Secretary Sean Spicer (not Melissa McCarthy) wheeled a podium onstage, in a parody of himself.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world,” Spicer said, making fun of his own comments following the 2017 inauguration.

“Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego,” Colbert said. “I can understand why you would want one of these guys around.”

