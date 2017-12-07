‘Tis the season of giving, whether it’s gifts or just your time.

The post office is looking for a few good elves to take part in its “Operation Santa.”

It all starts with the letters kids write to Santa and send to the jolly guy via old-fashioned mail, WPIX reported.

Anonymous helpers take those letters and help bring a Christmas wish into reality.

“Operation Santa” has been going on for more than a century, and is now finally transferring into the digital age.

The USPS has started the website DeliverCheer.com to connect those who want to help with those who need it most. There are more than 50,000 letters on the site, WPIX reported.

The agency is also making a priority to help those still living in the wreckage left over from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many kids are asking for presents that any child would want, like a Nintendo 3DS or a doll. But other letters were heart-breaking.

One child named Marco wrote, “I am a good child. Please santa this year I want you to visit my home since you skip us last year. Mom is sick and is not working now. We need some food and clothes. I live with mom and my big brother Many since we don’t have a dad. Please Santa come. I will save your cookies and milk.”

Not all post offices participate in “Operation Santa,” so you’ll have to contact your local post office. Click here to see if you live in an area that is taking part.