National
Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy
Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy

Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy
Photo Credit: Curtis Compton/TNS
After marching from Woodruff Park to Piedmont Park during a anti white nationalism memorial and march in response to violence in Virginia, protesters climb and spray paint a Confederate monument on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts a angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Protesters took to the streets in Atlanta and elsewhere Sunday night, outraged over the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a “Unite the Right” rally clashed with counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car plowed through a group of pedestrians. James Alex Fields Jr., 20, a failed military aspirant whose former high school teacher said he was “fascinated with Nazism” and “idolized Adolf Hitler,” was charged with second-degree murder and was denied bond Monday.

Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy

The Atlanta march traveled from Woodruff Park to Piedmont Park, where some damaged the Peace Monument, erected in 1911. The sculpture features an angel standing above a Confederate soldier, guiding him to lay down his weapon.

>> WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina

“I completely understand what happened,” said Thornton Kennedy, a sixth-generation Atlantan who has taken his children to visit it many times to explain Atlanta’s history. “It’s a statue that, to the observer, looks like a Confederate memorial.”

But it was erected to champion unity, not venerate the Confederacy.

When the Civil War broke out, members of an Atlanta militia called the Gate City Guard were among the first to take up arms against the North. Afterward, some survivors became part of what would eventually become the Georgia National Guard. Others, who felt they were too old to fight any longer, took up the cause for reconciliation.

“These guys realized a national healing needed to take place,” said Kennedy, a history buff who keeps the three-volume set “The Chronicles of the Old Guard” on his bookshelf. “They organized a peace tour of the North, which is really remarkable. These were guys who fought in the Civil War, against Union troops. They would go meet with Union soldiers and began to repair those fissures the war created. It speaks to what we call the Atlanta spirit.”

>> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

Atlanta author Goldie Taylor, who’s been a contributor for the Daily Beast, was among those weighing in via social media Sunday night.

"The Peace Monument is NOT a Confederate memorial," she wrote. "It was erected to honor those who worked to reunify the country after Reconstruction."

No one, of course, suggests that 1911 Atlanta was the progressive bastion of equality, diversity and inclusion that modern-day Atlanta enjoys. Jim Crow laws were still prevalent back then. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was decades away. Women were still nine years from having the right to vote.

>> Trump condemns KKK, white supremacists days after deadly Charlottesville attack

Judged by the mores of their era, however, the Gate City Guard members who sought to heal the rift between North and South would likely have been considered relatively enlightened for their time. The Peace Monument erected that year was something of harbinger of Atlanta’s reputation during the 1960s Civil Rights era as the “City Too Busy to Hate.”

“I think Atlanta has done a fairly good job of putting the Civil War in context and moving on from it,” Kennedy said. Sometimes when he’s visiting the park, he becomes an impromptu tour guide, detailing the monument’s meaning to visitors.

Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy

“I do want everyone to know the history of that statue and know that it truly is a peace monument,” he said.

A protester was hurt by metal falling from the edifice as the group tried to tear it down, AJC photographer John Spink reported Sunday night. Tensions rose as the lone policeman on the scene was surrounded by black-clad Antifa protesters shouting “pig.” Black Lives Matter protesters put themselves between the police officer and the Antifa crowd, and the gathering soon dispersed.

>> Read more trending news

The former Gate City Guard has given way to a civic group called the Old Guard of the Gate City Guard, whose members participate in historic commemorations including an annual rededication of the Peace Monument. Past commandant John Green, who repudiated the “racist garbage” he saw on display in Charlottesville over the weekend, hopes the Peace Monument will be restored in time for this fall’s ceremony.

“We would like for people to know what it is,” he said.

Curtis Compton
After marching from Woodruff Park to Piedmont Park during a anti white nationalism memorial and march in response to violence in Virginia, a protester climbs a Confederate monument with a chain in an attempt to topple it on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts a angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy

Photo Credit: Curtis Compton
After marching from Woodruff Park to Piedmont Park during a anti white nationalism memorial and march in response to violence in Virginia, a protester climbs a Confederate monument with a chain in an attempt to topple it on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts a angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina

There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

White nationalist rally at A&M canceled, Texas lawmaker says

Trump condemns KKK, white supremacists days after deadly Charlottesville attack

Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized again, 1 arrested

Intel CEO is 3rd executive to resign from Trump's Manufacturing Council

  Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy
    Statue damaged by Atlanta protesters champions unity, not Confederacy
    Protesters took to the streets in Atlanta and elsewhere Sunday night, outraged over the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a “Unite the Right” rally clashed with counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car plowed through a group of pedestrians. James Alex Fields Jr., 20, a failed military aspirant whose former high school teacher said he was “fascinated with Nazism” and “idolized Adolf Hitler,” was charged with second-degree murder and was denied bond Monday. The Atlanta march traveled from Woodruff Park to Piedmont Park, where some damaged the Peace Monument, erected in 1911. The sculpture features an angel standing above a Confederate soldier, guiding him to lay down his weapon. >> WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina “I completely understand what happened,” said Thornton Kennedy, a sixth-generation Atlantan who has taken his children to visit it many times to explain Atlanta’s history. “It’s a statue that, to the observer, looks like a Confederate memorial.” But it was erected to champion unity, not venerate the Confederacy. When the Civil War broke out, members of an Atlanta militia called the Gate City Guard were among the first to take up arms against the North. Afterward, some survivors became part of what would eventually become the Georgia National Guard. Others, who felt they were too old to fight any longer, took up the cause for reconciliation. “These guys realized a national healing needed to take place,” said Kennedy, a history buff who keeps the three-volume set “The Chronicles of the Old Guard” on his bookshelf. “They organized a peace tour of the North, which is really remarkable. These were guys who fought in the Civil War, against Union troops. They would go meet with Union soldiers and began to repair those fissures the war created. It speaks to what we call the Atlanta spirit.” >> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South Atlanta author Goldie Taylor, who’s been a contributor for the Daily Beast, was among those weighing in via social media Sunday night. 'The Peace Monument is NOT a Confederate memorial,' she wrote. 'It was erected to honor those who worked to reunify the country after Reconstruction.' No one, of course, suggests that 1911 Atlanta was the progressive bastion of equality, diversity and inclusion that modern-day Atlanta enjoys. Jim Crow laws were still prevalent back then. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was decades away. Women were still nine years from having the right to vote. >> Trump condemns KKK, white supremacists days after deadly Charlottesville attack Judged by the mores of their era, however, the Gate City Guard members who sought to heal the rift between North and South would likely have been considered relatively enlightened for their time. The Peace Monument erected that year was something of harbinger of Atlanta’s reputation during the 1960s Civil Rights era as the “City Too Busy to Hate.” “I think Atlanta has done a fairly good job of putting the Civil War in context and moving on from it,” Kennedy said. Sometimes when he’s visiting the park, he becomes an impromptu tour guide, detailing the monument’s meaning to visitors. “I do want everyone to know the history of that statue and know that it truly is a peace monument,” he said. A protester was hurt by metal falling from the edifice as the group tried to tear it down, AJC photographer John Spink reported Sunday night. Tensions rose as the lone policeman on the scene was surrounded by black-clad Antifa protesters shouting “pig.” Black Lives Matter protesters put themselves between the police officer and the Antifa crowd, and the gathering soon dispersed. >> Read more trending news The former Gate City Guard has given way to a civic group called the Old Guard of the Gate City Guard, whose members participate in historic commemorations including an annual rededication of the Peace Monument. Past commandant John Green, who repudiated the “racist garbage” he saw on display in Charlottesville over the weekend, hopes the Peace Monument will be restored in time for this fall’s ceremony. “We would like for people to know what it is,” he said. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
  Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
    Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
    In Baltimore, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she's ready to tear down all of her city's Confederate statues, and the city council voted to have them destroyed. San Antonio lawmakers are looking ahead to removing a statue that many people wrongly assumed represented a famed Texas leader who died at the Alamo. The deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is fueling another re-evaluation of Confederate statues in cities across the nation, accelerating their removal in much the same way that a 2015 mass shooting by a white supremacist renewed pressure to take down the Confederate flag from public property. 'We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin,' Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday after the statue known as 'Old Joe' was returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected it in 1904. A county spokesman said he did not know if the statue was removed because of the events that killed one person and injured dozens more Saturday in Charlottesville. But many officials who were horrified by the confrontation soon began publicizing plans to take down statues. The Southern Poverty Law Center last year counted more than 1,500 things around the country named after Confederate figures or dedicated to the Confederacy, including holidays, statues, flags and the names of cities, counties, schools and parks. Nearly half are monuments, which are in 24 states. Most of the dedications are in the South, but 24 are in the North and 21 in states that did not exist at the time of the Civil War. In Jacksonville, Florida, City Council President Anna Brosche ordered an immediate inventory of all of the Confederate statues in her city in preparation for their removal. 'These monuments, memorials and markers represent a time in our history that caused pain to so many,' she said Monday. Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Gray moved up his announcement by a day in reaction to the weekend bloodshed. Memorials to John C. Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan are perched outside a former courthouse that was the site of slave auctions before the Civil War. San Antonio Councilman Robert Travino is promoting a measure that would remove the Confederate statue at the center of Travis Park, where for years people have mistakenly identified the figure as being that of Col. William Travis, a Texas hero who died at the Alamo. 'This is not an important art piece, but a monument to power. It was put in to remind people of that power. It is an unfortunate message of hate, and we think it's important to relocate it.' Travino said Monday. 'We do think that history is important so we're looking for an appropriate location for it.' St. Louis dismantled its Confederate Monument in Forest Park in June, giving it to the Missouri Civil War Museum after years of debate. In Baltimore, Pugh announced Monday that she would move forward with the removal of Baltimore's statues of Roger B. Taney, a Marylander who wrote the 1856 Dred Scott supreme court ruling that denied citizenship to African-Americans, and a statue of two Virginians, Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson. Pugh said she was making plans to send the statues to cemeteries with Confederate dead outside the city. But hours later, the city council voted unanimously to have the statues destroyed instead of moved. It was unclear whether anything would happen to the statues immediately. Back in May, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu moved his city's four main Confederate statues, including a statue of Lee, at night after threats of violence from Confederate sympathizers and white supremacists. Pugh said she is consulting with Landrieu, now head of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, about the removal of Baltimore's statues and the cost. The violence in Charlottesville will probably speed up efforts to do away with the monuments, experts said. The convergence of white nationalists and neo-Nazis with Confederate imagery in Charlottesville will make it difficult for government agencies to defend having Confederate statues on their property, Boston University history professor Heather Cox Richardson said. 'The idea that this somehow is about Southern heritage, I think that ship sailed,' said Richardson, who teaches and writes about the Civil War, Reconstruction and Southern politics. Violence and death changes things, agreed University of Georgia political science professor M.V. 'Trey' Hood III. Photos of gunman Dylan Roof, who fatally shot nine black churchgoers in South Carolina, showed him with a Confederate flag and triggered a swift 'sea change' in perception of the banner, Hood said. Then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley successfully led calls to bring down a Confederate flag that had flown on Statehouse grounds for 54 years. Other cities and organizations began accelerating their removal of Confederate imagery following Roof's arrest. Now local officials will find it harder to ignore or shelve questions about Confederate statues, Richardson said. 'It was always possible for people to look the other way,' she said. 'After Charlottesville, I do not see how Americans can look the other way. You have to make a choice at this moment.' ___ Jesse J. Holland covers race and ethnicity for The Associated Press in Washington. Contact him at jholland@ap.org, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jessejholland or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jessejholland .
  Furor over Charlottesville follows Trump home to Manhattan
    Furor over Charlottesville follows Trump home to Manhattan
    President Donald Trump is back in the New York skyscraper that bears his name as the furor over his reaction to race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend shows few signs of dying down. Protesters on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue tried to spoil Trump's homecoming Monday night with signs bearing messages like 'stop the hate, stop the lies' and chanting 'shame, shame, shame' and 'not my president!' After two days of public equivocation and internal White House debate, the president condemned white supremacist groups by name on Monday, declaring 'racism is evil'. In a hastily arranged statement at the White House, Trump branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as 'criminals and thugs.' The groups are 'repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans,' he said. In his initial remarks on the violence Saturday, Trump did not single out the groups and instead bemoaned violence on 'many sides.' Those remarks prompted stern criticism from fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, who urged him to seize the moral authority of his office to condemn hate groups. Trump's softer statement Saturday had come as graphic images of a car plowing into a crowd in Charlottesville were playing continually on television. White nationalists had assembled in the city to protest plans to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and counter-protesters gathered in opposition. Fights broke out, and then a man drove into the opponents of the white supremacists. One woman was killed and many more badly hurt. Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio is charged with second-degree murder and other counts. Loath to appear to be admitting a mistake, Trump was reluctant to adjust his remarks. The president had indicated to advisers before his initial statement Saturday that he wanted to stress a need for law and order, which he did. He later expressed anger to those close to him about what he perceived as the media's unfair assessment of his remarks, believing he had effectively denounced all forms of bigotry, according to outside advisers and White House officials. Several of Trump's senior advisers, including new chief of staff John Kelly, had urged him to make a more specific condemnation, warning that the negative story would not go away and that the rising tide of criticism from fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill could endanger his legislative agenda, according to two White House officials. The outside advisers and officials demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations. Aides were dispatched to Sunday talk shows but struggled to explain the president's position. A stronger statement was released — but attributed only to an unnamed spokesperson. Tougher condemnations began Sunday night with Vice President Mike Pence, traveling in South America, declaring that 'these dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life.' On Monday, Trump had planned to interrupt his 17-day working vacation at his New Jersey golf club to travel to Washington for an announcement he hoped would showcase some tough talk on China's trade practices. But by the time he arrived at midmorning, it was clear all other messages would be drowned out until he said more about Charlottesville. Trump returned to a White House undergoing a major renovation. With the Oval Office unavailable, he worked from the Treaty Room as aides drafted his remarks. Reading from a teleprompter, he made a point of beginning with an unrelated plug for the strength of the economy under his leadership. Then, taking pains to insist 'as I said on Saturday,' Trump denounced the hate groups and called for unity. 'We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence,' he said. Trump for the first time mentioned Heather Heyer by name as he paid tribute to the woman killed by the car. At the trade event later in the day, he was asked why it took two days for him to offer an explicit denunciation of the hate groups. 'They have been condemned,' Trump responded before offering a fresh criticism of some media as 'fake news.' He followed with a tweet declaring 'the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied.' ___ Associated Press writers Julie Bykowicz and Jay Reeves contributed reporting. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  Police response scrutinized after violence at Virginia rally
    Police response scrutinized after violence at Virginia rally
    A Virginia police chief said he 'absolutely' regrets violence that erupted over the weekend when dozens of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members clashed with counterprotesters. As the world watched pandemonium in Charlottesville unfold live on television Saturday, officers seemed to stand on the sidelines as fists flew, bats swung and objects soared through the air. 'We were hoping for a peaceful demonstration,' Chief Al Thomas said at a news conference Monday. 'Gradually the crowd size increased along with aggressiveness and hostility of the attendees towards one another.' After police ordered everyone out of a small park where the rally was being held, protesters took to the streets. A man plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 others. On Monday, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said he directed his administration to conduct an 'extensive review' of how police prepare and respond to rallies. The city's former police chief and law enforcement experts were critical of the way police responded, saying the ostensibly hands-off approach seemed to allow the violent fracas to grow. Thomas said his officers were spread thin and had to make quick adjustments to their strategies when white nationalists began swarming the park and violence erupted. 'Absolutely, I have regrets,' he said. 'It was a tragic, tragic weekend.' Former Charlottesville Police chief Timothy Longo said he was 'shocked' that police didn't block the street where a car plowed into a group of protesters Saturday, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring several others. 'I'm shocked in disbelief that there was traffic anywhere near that level of pedestrian activity. That street is typically shut down on weekends for events that occur on the mall,' Longo, who retired from the department last year, told CNN. Joseph Giacalone, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former New York City police sergeant, said there should have been a stronger police presence and officers should have created a buffer zone between the two groups. Longo said he also would have expected police to have created buffers. 'When you have a group on one side and another group protesting against them, you have to put yourself in the middle of them,' Giacalone said. 'As uncomfortable as it is to be a police officer out there in between them, that's the only thing to do.' Those on both sides of the protests were also critical of how police responded to the violence. 'Their entire mission seemed to be to just stand there,' said Matthew Heimbach, a leader of the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party. Andrew Mayton, a union organizer and researcher who traveled from Baltimore to protest the white nationalists for the second time this summer, said officers were 'nowhere to be found.' Giacalone, who helped plan the NYPD's response to Occupy Wall Street, said it appeared police in Charlottesville chose not to engage with the protesters and surmised officials may not have wanted to appear as militarized as officers who used war-fighting gear to confront protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown. 'I think there's this disengagement theory that's been pushed forward,' he said. 'You're dealing with radicals and a disengagement strategy is not going to work with them.' Thomas denied any accusation that his officers had been told not to make arrests or step in when fights broke out. Charlottesville officers called for backup from state police, who helped clear the park. But police appeared to have no firm plan after that, as protesters flooded out of the park onto the streets. The Charlottesville Police Department had responded to 250 calls Saturday and emergency workers treated 36 injured people, including several who were hurt in the car attack, the chief said. City officials had tried to move the rally to a larger park about a mile from downtown Charlottesville, but their request was blocked by a federal judge after the American Civil Liberties Union brought a lawsuit challenging the proposal. Virginia's governor, a Democrat, said he believed the violence could have been quelled if the rally had been moved to the larger park. The ACLU said its lawsuit challenged the city to act constitutionally. 'Had that been up there, we wouldn't have had the issues. We wouldn't have had the car terrorism, and let me be very clear: It was terrorism,' McAuliffe said. ___ Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Sarah Rankin in Charlottesville and Alan Suderman in Richmond contributed to this report.
  WATCH: Church holds service themed after 2 Chainz's Pink Trap House
    WATCH: Church holds service themed after 2 Chainz's Pink Trap House
    Atlanta’s most talked-about temporary landmark just made its way back into the spotlight — on the sanctuary stage of the dReam Center Church of Atlanta, that is. >> 2 Chainz creates Atlanta's latest landmark In an effort to “Make the Church Relevant Again,” church leaders took a marketing tip from Atlanta-based hip-hop star 2 Chainz himself and decorated their sanctuary with a miniature Pink Trap House, a pink stove and a pink toy car. >> 2 Chainz forced to postpone tour after injury The church shared its one-of-a-kind service led by Bishop William Murphy on Facebook Live and as of Monday morning, the post has garnered nearly 30,000 views. >> Watch the clip here Viewers and attendees alike lauded Bishop’s and the dReam Center Church’s unique way of attracting the youth for its Sunday service. And 2 Chainz himself took to Instagram to praise the service, writing, “I think it’s dope to be used by God in different ways.” >> See the post here 2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House, a flipped home at 1530 Howell Mill painted pink to mimic his album’s cover art, was a hot Instagram spot last month. >> 2 Chainz Pink Trap House offers free HIV testing The artist, currently performing in a pink wheelchair after breaking his leg on tour, initially used the venue to host a listening party to promote his project with actress and writer Issa Rae, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”  >> On AJC.com: Atlanta's newest landmark takes social media by storm thanks to 2 Chainz But the house was also used as a site for free HIV testing and for a “Trap Church” event hosted by Street Groomers, a neighborhood watch group and local faith leaders such as Michael Wortham, minister of young adults at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. >> Read more trending news While the Pink Trap House lease was up July 7, it seems marketing genius 2 Chainz is still making an impact around town.
