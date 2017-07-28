Starbucks will close all Teavana locations

Starbucks announced Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls nationwide -- will be closed because they have been “underperforming,” CNN reported. The move will impact 3,300 workers.

"The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue," Starbucks said in a press release.

Most locations will be shut down by next spring, CNN reported.