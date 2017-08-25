Listen Live
Starbucks tests new sushi burrito
Starbucks tests new sushi burrito

What You Need To Know: Starbucks

Starbucks tests new sushi burrito

By: Samantha Malone, Rare.us

Select Starbucks locations will now be selling a combination of two of millennial’s favorite things -- a burrito and sushi all rolled conveniently into one easy to grab snack.

With the limited release of the sushi burrito, only those living in Chicago and Seattle will be able to give the snack a try and see if it stands up to previous Starbucks concoctions such as the autumn mooncakes or beef jerky cold brew.

RELATED: Chicago Starbucks are now donating all their unsold food to a local shelter

Part of the company’s Mercado menu, which is full of lunch meals for customers to enjoy, customers interested in the sushi burrito will be able to order a chicken maki roll, HypeBeast reported. Rolled up like a little burrito, the meal is jam packed with sticky white rice, shredded chicken, pickled cabbage, cucumber, onion and avocado.

What makes the sushi burrito a crossover of sorts is the tomatillo salsa and lime crema that tops it off before being rolled in a seaweed wrap. If the item does well in Chicago and Seattle, it is presumed that Starbucks will open the sushi burrito to all locations for everyone to enjoy.

Christopher Jue/Getty Images
Starbucks will close all Teavana locations

Photo Credit: Christopher Jue/Getty Images

News

  • Former US attorney to lead Charlottesville review
    Former US attorney to lead Charlottesville review
    A former U.S. attorney will lead an independent review of Charlottesville's response to three white nationalist rallies, the largest of which ended in deadly violence, the city announced Friday. Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, will evaluate how the city prepared for and responded to a May torch-light rally, a Ku Klux Klan gathering in July and the Aug. 12 'Unite the Right' rally, the city said in a news release. The scope of his investigation will extend beyond the Charlottesville Police Department. Heaphy intends to interview agency representatives, law enforcement and government officials, and members of the community, including protesters, counter-protesters, and onlookers at each event, officials said. 'Our review will be thorough and objective, and will begin immediately. I look forward to presenting a comprehensive summary of what occurred in and around the protest events, and to formulating practical recommendations for improved future response,' Heaphy said in a statement. Mayor Mike Signer posted on Facebook that he expects the review to take at least three months, and urged that it be done quickly to enable healing, and to prepare the community for future protests, because 'organizers of these events have vowed to return to Charlottesville.' Charlottesville leaders are facing scrutiny and anger from residents and activists over how they handled the rallies, which were called in response to a city council vote to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. In May, a group including white nationalist Richard Spencer came to town carrying torches and chanting 'you will not replace us.' Then in July, a small group of Klansmen rallied at Justice Park, met by more than 1,000 counter-protesters. Virginia State Police used tear gas to disperse that crowd. Afterward, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, Legal Aid Justice Center, Rutherford Institute and National Lawyers Guild Central Virginia Chapter asked for an investigation of what they called the 'outsized and militaristic' police presence. Organizers named their next rally 'Unite the Right.' It was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in at least a decade. Crowds fought violently in the streets, and a man said to admire Adolph Hitler is accused of plowing his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring many more. Two state troopers sent to monitor the scene and support the governor's motorcade died when their helicopter crashed. Rally organizers, counter-protesters and some law enforcement experts have questioned why authorities didn't do more to separate opposing forces or step in once the violence began breaking out. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Police Chief Al Thomas and other officials defended the law enforcement response, saying police had to show restraint because some people in the crowd were heavily armed. City officials had tried to move the rally to a larger park about a mile from downtown Charlottesville, but their request was blocked by a federal judge after the ACLU sued on free speech grounds. The ACLU later announced that it will only defend future events if protesters don't carry weapons. City Manager Maurice Jones said Heaphy would review 'what we as a local government working with our state partners did well and where we can improve.' Heaphy served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia from 2009-2015, after being appointed by President Barack Obama. He is currently a partner with the international law firm of Hunton & Williams LLP, where he runs a white-collar defense and investigations practice.
  • Want to see Harvey for yourself? Here are 8 Texas webcams to watch
    Want to see Harvey for yourself? Here are 8 Texas webcams to watch
    Wondering what Hurricane Harvey conditions are like on the ground (or at sea) in Corpus Christi? >> Read more trending news Here are some webcams beaming out pictures of the current conditions (as long as the cams can ride out the storm, of course): 1. This City of Corpus Christi page features live webcams from the bayfront marina looking back toward downtown Corpus Christi and from Whitecap Beach looking out at the Gulf of Mexico from near the northern end of Padre Island and the southern end of Mustang Island. 2. The Dunes Condos in Port Aransas has a live webcam looking out at the Gulf. 3. First Community Bank in Corpus Christi has a high-rise webcam that offers time-lapse imagery. 4. The Dolphin Dock in Port Aransas has a live webcam looking toward the ship channel. 5. The Texas Department of Transportation operates four webcams at the Port Aransas ferry landing: one on the Aransas Pass side looking north and three on the Port A side looking south and east and toward Cutoff Road. 6. Follow automobile traffic in Corpus via TxDOT’s highway webcams. 7. Up the coast from Corpus, the Matagorda Pilot Station offers a view from Port O’Connor. 8. To the south of Corpus, the Isla Grand Beach Resort webcam shows the Gulf of Mexico at South Padre Island.
  • Critically ill babies evacuated from Texas coast ahead of Harvey
    Critically ill babies evacuated from Texas coast ahead of Harvey
    As Hurricane Harvey churned its way toward Texas on Thursday, a children’s hospital along the coast sent its smallest and most vulnerable patients north to wait out the storm. >> Read more trending news Ten critically ill, mostly premature babies were put on planes Thursday for the trip from Corpus Christi, on the Gulf Coast, to Fort Worth, about 400 miles north, according to The Associated Press. The infants, who were getting treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit of Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, started to arrive at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on Thursday night. The children were taken to Cook Children’s by the hospital’s Teddy Bear Transport jet, a Cessna Citation Encore+, according to the hospital’s website. Debbie Boudreaux, transport director at Cook Children’s, told WFAA that it was important that officials acted ahead of the storm to ensure the health of the babies. “The problem with keeping them there (in Forth Worth) is the ventilators, the lifesaving ventilators – they wouldn’t be able to be maintained without electricity,” she told the news station. Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall along the middle Texas coast late Friday or early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to stay near the coast.
  • Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to use the internet when you don't have access to the internet 
    Hurricane Harvey: Here's how to use the internet when you don't have access to the internet 
    If you are near the forecasted path of Hurricane Harvey and you fear the loss of communications that will come when power and internet service is disrupted, don’t worry. While there’s not an app for that, there is a workaround, as long as you have cellular service. During and after the storm, you may find that making phone calls becomes impossible, and that 3G and 4G internet service isn’t working, or at least not working well. The good news is that you may still be receiving text messages.  A story from The Washington Post offers some tips on how to use Twitter in a situation where internet service is spotty. Twitter was originally a text-based service, so it lends itself well to such a use. Here are a few other ways to keep in touch with the outside world: Every phone has an email address, and every provider offers something called an email “gateway.” The gateway allows you to send and receive emails via the text message function on your phone. Here, courtesy of HumanInet, is how to find your phone’s email address: If you’re on Verizon, it’s yournumber@vtext.com (as in 5551234567@vtext.com), or if that doesn’t work, yournumber@vzwpix.com If you’re on AT&T, it’s yournumber@txt.att.net, or if that doesn’t work yournumber@mms.att.net If you’re on Sprint, it’s yournumber@messaging.sprintpcs.com If you’re on T-Mobile, it’s yournumber@tmomail.net (For other carriers, or to troubleshoot yours, check here.) Once you have your gateway address, you’ll need to forward your email via SMS to that address. To do that, go into “settings” in your phone and look for something like “add a forwarding address.” When you find that, type in your phone’s email address. According to HumanInet, that method may not work on some phones. If you have a problem with your phone, you can use an automated forwarding service like TXTJet, they suggest. If you want to send an email via text, you can enter you email address instead of a phone number. If you want to get updates from Twitter accounts when the internet gets spotty, you can set up a SMS “Fast Follow.” You don’t even have to have a Twitter account to get updates from those you choose to follow. You do this by texting “Follow (username)” to 40404. (Follow@nhc_atlantic to follow the National Hurricane Center, for instance). You cannot use this function to post on Twitter, only to receive notices. To post something on Twitter, the social media company says to do this: Send a text to Twitter code [40404] with the word START. Twitter will reply and ask you to text YES to the Twitter short code. Text your username to the same number. Do not use the @ symbol or quotation marks. Send your username only. For example: larrybird Next, text your password. This is case sensitive, so be sure you are sending your password correctly. Then you can text messages to go out on your Twitter account. If you can’t go without Facebook, even during a storm, activate Facebook via SMS by going to Facebook account settings and clicking “Mobile,” it’s on the left side of the page. Turn on Facebook Message Forwarding and Notifications. After it’s set up, post by texting to 32665 or FBOOK. You can even search Google by adding 466453 (GOOGLE) to your phonebook, then text to it to search. Sources: Twitter, The Washington Post; HumanInet; Facebook; Google  
  • Airlines waiving rebooking fees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
    Airlines waiving rebooking fees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
    As South Texas awaits Hurricane Harvey’s landfall, airlines are looking the other way, accommodating travelers who need to change their plans. RELATED: Expected to grow in the coming days, Tropical Disturbance Harvey has its eye on the Gulf – and possibly Houston American, Southwest, Frontier, Delta and United are among the major carriers that are waiving hefty change fees because of the incoming storm, Rare.us reported. RELATED: Severe Houston flooding may be a thing of the past thanks to projects being considered by Harris County While the details vary according to carrier, travelers are urged to contact their airline to rebook flights as soon as possible. >> Read more trending news
