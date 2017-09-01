Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 82
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Thundershowers
H 82° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 69°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns with livestream to watch ‘Pumpkin Hatch’
Close

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns with livestream to watch ‘Pumpkin Hatch’

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns with livestream to watch ‘Pumpkin Hatch’
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images
Starbucks is teasing the 2017 release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte with a Facebook Live video.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns with livestream to watch ‘Pumpkin Hatch’

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the most popular drinks at Starbucks is back this fall and the company is celebrating with an unusual event.

A live video on Starbucks’ Facebook page posted Friday morning shows a pumpkin in a bird’s nest.  More than 1 million views later, fans are watching and waiting for it to hatch.

“For the first time ever seen by humans!! The magical arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Latte!! Don’t miss a moment,” the post read.

The pumpkin will hatch a Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to the page.

USA Today reported that not much happened for the first hour, but throughout the six-plus hours the livestream has been on, signs, hands and other things have popped up in the stable.

Some cardboard signs contained “facts” about the pumpkin, one saying, “All pumpkins require a quarter-turn 'rotation’ twice a day. We don't know why.”

Another sign told viewers to tune in at 4 p.m. “eastern rocky pumpkin time) for a Q&A with a pumpkin farmer.

At another point, according to the official Twitter account for PSL, kittens made an appearance with the pumpkin.

The exact date and time when the pumpkin hatches is not clear.

“The road to PSL’s return will be livestreamed 24/7 on Facebook for all his fans to see,” a Starbucks spokeswoman told Business Insider. “Keep an eye on the livestream and ultimately the official launch time for Starbucks PSL will be revealed!”

The spokeswoman said the video also has “potential clues” about when the latte will be at Starbucks locations, but some have signage indicating that the drink has been available since Sept. 1.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns with livestream to watch ‘Pumpkin Hatch’
    Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns with livestream to watch ‘Pumpkin Hatch’
    One of the most popular drinks at Starbucks is back this fall and the company is celebrating with an unusual event. A live video on Starbucks’ Facebook page posted Friday morning shows a pumpkin in a bird’s nest.  More than 1 million views later, fans are watching and waiting for it to hatch. “For the first time ever seen by humans!! The magical arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Latte!! Don’t miss a moment,” the post read. The pumpkin will hatch a Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to the page. USA Today reported that not much happened for the first hour, but throughout the six-plus hours the livestream has been on, signs, hands and other things have popped up in the stable. Some cardboard signs contained “facts” about the pumpkin, one saying, “All pumpkins require a quarter-turn 'rotation’ twice a day. We don't know why.” Another sign told viewers to tune in at 4 p.m. “eastern rocky pumpkin time) for a Q&A with a pumpkin farmer. At another point, according to the official Twitter account for PSL, kittens made an appearance with the pumpkin. The exact date and time when the pumpkin hatches is not clear. “The road to PSL’s return will be livestreamed 24/7 on Facebook for all his fans to see,” a Starbucks spokeswoman told Business Insider. “Keep an eye on the livestream and ultimately the official launch time for Starbucks PSL will be revealed!” The spokeswoman said the video also has “potential clues” about when the latte will be at Starbucks locations, but some have signage indicating that the drink has been available since Sept. 1.
  • The Latest: US reports health attack in Cuba in August
    The Latest: US reports health attack in Cuba in August
    The Latest on the U.S. investigation into health attacks on the American diplomatic community in Havana (all times local): 6:30 p.m. The United States says it is investigating another incident affecting the health of U.S. diplomats in Cuba that took place last month. The U.S. also says more Americans have been affected than previously disclosed. The U.S. had said earlier that unexplained health attacks on Americans associated with the U.S. Embassy in Havana ended months ago and were no longer occurring. But State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Friday the U.S. can now confirm another incident in August is part of the investigation. Nauert says there are now 19 American government personnel confirmed to have been affected. That's an increase from the 16 the U.S. disclosed previously. The State Department says it can't rule out even more cases, and that medical professionals are still evaluating members of the embassy community. ___ 3 p.m. The union representing American diplomats says mild traumatic brain injury is among the diagnoses given to diplomats in Cuba victimized by mysterious, unexplained attacks. The American Foreign Service Association says it's met with or spoken to 10 diplomats who have suffered health effects. The union says permanent hearing loss has also been diagnosed. Victims have reported other symptoms including brain swelling, severe headaches, balance problems and 'cognitive disruption.' The U.S. is still investigating attacks that occurred in 2016 and 2017 and were initially believed to be related to a covert sonic device. The State Department has said the attacks affected at least 16 Americans associated with the embassy in Havana. The association says the U.S. must do 'everything possible' to care for victims and ensure it doesn't happen again.
  • Woman says man accused of killing husband in front of son is 'cold-blooded monster'
    Woman says man accused of killing husband in front of son is 'cold-blooded monster'
  • What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?
    What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?
    After 9 ½ months in orbit, what's on Peggy Whitson's wish list? Will the record-setting NASA astronaut miss anything about space life? Whitson was scheduled to answer reporters' question during her final news conference from space this week, days before her scheduled return to Earth. But it was called off because of Harvey: Houston is home to Johnson Space Center and Mission Control for the International Space Station Instead, NASA relayed questions from The Associated Press to Whitson by email. The questions and answers have been edited and condensed. Q: What are your thoughts as you get ready to close out your mission? Has the flight hurried by or seemed to have dragged? A: Actually, most of the flight has gone by very quickly. In fact, I would say that it didn't feel any longer than my previous two flights of 6 months in duration. I would say the slowest time has been the last week or so. I think it has to do with switching in your mind where you want/need to be. Once the switch is thrown to go home, time seems to move a lot slower. Q: You will be arriving back to a storm-crippled Houston. How has the catastrophe there affected your mindset? How did you and your husband's home fare? A: Our home is fine, but so many friends and co-workers have been impacted. For example, in order to keep Mission Control running, the team (three shifts of a skeleton support crew) were sleeping on cots in the backup Mission Control rooms. Their sacrifices for the station and keeping things running up here are amazing.  Any trepidations I might have about returning in the aftermath of a hurricane are entirely eclipsed by the all those folks keeping our mission going and physically putting themselves out there to help folks who were less fortunate than us.   Q: Besides family and friends, what have you missed most about Earth? A: Flush toilets. Trust me, you don't want to know the details. Pizza has been on my mind for a month or two, since (U.S. astronaut) Jack (Fischer) told the ground we weren't a pizza delivery place when he was joking with them. Q: What will you miss most about space? A: Things I will miss: I know that I will hugely miss the freedom of floating and moving with the lightest of touch, especially those first few days after my return when gravity will especially SUCK. I will miss seeing the enchantingly peaceful limb of our Earth from this vantage point. Until the end of my days, my eyes will search the horizon to see that curve. I will miss seeing and working within this awe-inspiring creation that we, as a people, have constructed here in space, travelling at 17,500 mph. I still can't believe the incredible level of detail that was required to imagine this place, let alone to build it! I will also miss the ability to 'go for a walk' in a spaceship built for one. And mostly, I will miss that incredible sense of satisfaction, gratitude and pride that comes from working with the NASA team from on orbit. Q: You broke quite a few records on this mission. What are your thoughts about being a space superwoman? A: I have noted in more than a few interviews that I am not overly comfortable with the praise about the records. I honestly do think that it is critical that we are continuously breaking records, because that represents us moving forward in exploration. I am working on paying forward some of the advice and mentoring that I received on my journey, in hopes that one day those young people will do the same, and look back on a life in which they leapt at the opportunities and broke their own records. Q: How much longer could you envision yourself staying up there, if you had to? An entire year? Longer? A: Yes, I do think I could have flown in space longer. The resistive exercise device is much better than the previous versions, and does a fantastic job of keeping us fit from a bone and muscle perspective. Q: Is this your last spaceflight, in all likelihood? What's next for you? A: I am not sure what the future holds for me personally, but I envision myself continuing to work on spaceflight programs. My desire to contribute to the spaceflight team as we move forward in our exploration of space has only increased over the years.
  • Dragon Con brings 80,000 people to downtown Atlanta
    Dragon Con brings 80,000 people to downtown Atlanta
  • 100+ people want to adopt newborn left in duffel bag outside clinic
    100+ people want to adopt newborn left in duffel bag outside clinic
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.