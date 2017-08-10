Several school districts are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse in August. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says the total solar eclipse will start on Aug. 21 near Lincoln City, Oregon, around 10:15 a.m. PDT. Over the next hour and a half, it will travel across the country, ending around 2:50 p.m. EDT near Charleston, South Carolina. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! A partial eclipse will be visible before and after those times, and luckily for us, parts of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area will see the show! Here are the schools that will be delaying dismissal the day of the eclipse: ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS - 30-minute delay for all schools CLARKE COUNTY - 45-minute delay for all schools CLAYTON COUNTY- 45-minute delay for all schools COBB COUNTY - 45-minute delay for all schools FORSYTH COUNTY - 40-minute delay (ES I: 3:00 p.m., ES II: 3:40 p.m., High: 4:20 p.m., Middle: 4:55 p.m.) ES I: Big Creek, Brandywine, Brookwood, Chattahoochee, Chestatee, Coal Mountain, Cumming, Haw Creek, Kelly Mill, Matt, Settles Bridge, Sharon, Shiloh Point and Vickery Creek ES II: Daves Creek, Johns Creek, Mashburn, Midway, Sawnee, Silver City and Whitlow FULTON COUNTY - Delaying dismissal for students by 45 minutes. GILMER COUNTY- CLOSED Aug. 21 GWINNETT COUNTY - One-hour delay HENRY COUNTY - One-hour delay (Elementary: 3:25 p.m., High: 4:15 p.m., Middle: 4:55 p.m.) MARIETTA CITY SCHOOLS - 15-minute delay PAULDING COUNTY - One-hour delay (Elementary: 3:30 p.m., High: 4:25 p.m., Middle: 4:35 p.m.) ROCKDALE COUNTY - Elementary: 3:00 p.m., High: 3:45 p.m., Middle: 4:30 p.m. TROUP COUNTY - 30-minute delay for all schools This list will be updated as more schools announce schedule changes.
