National
Stand-alone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie may be in works
Close

Stand-alone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie may be in works

Stand-alone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie may be in works
Photo Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
British actors Anthony Daniels, Alec Guinness and American Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stand-alone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie may be in works

By: Rare.us

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that an Oscar-nominated director is in talks to direct a new “Star Wars” film about , the mentor to Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

>> Read more trending news

Director Stephen Daldry directed “Billy Elliott” and “The Hours,” among other works. There’s reportedly no script yet — it is very early — but if the project goes forward Daldry would work with Lucasfilm to write, develop, and cast the story.

>> RELATED: Some genius improved this already awesome “Game of Thrones” scene by replacing the swords with lightsabers

According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie (or movies) would fall between the very first film in the “Star Wars” franchise and “Revenge of the Sith,” released in 2005.

The film is one of several spinoffs that tell stories within the “Star Wars” universe without involving the primary plot, according to the Reporter. That includes a Han Solo spinoff currently in shooting and potential films centered on Yoda and Boba Fett.

Read More
News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Florida police use 3 Tasers, baton, to arrest bar customer who says he was ‘just protecting’ himself
    Florida police use 3 Tasers, baton, to arrest bar customer who says he was ‘just protecting’ himself
    Police in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, used a stun gun, a baton and four sets of handcuffs to arrest a man accused of punching a bouncer and walking out on his $235 bar tab on Sunday. Facebook video of the incident outside Surfer The Bar is leading some to question why the use of force was necessary in the first place. Some viewers say Christopher Alan White did not appear combative when a Jacksonville Beach Police Department officer deployed the first stun gun. White pulled the prongs off the first stun gun, seemingly unaffected. “Stop doing that,” White can be heard saying in the video. That comment led to a second stun gun deployment from a second officer as well as an attempted headlock, from which White wriggled free. “I’m not fighting,” White said as an officer hit his thigh with a baton. White swatted at the officer as he was hit. A third officer deployed a third stun gun, which brought White to the ground. The officer wrote in his report that he deployed that stun gun because White refused to give him his hand to be cuffed. Crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said he does not believe that’s enough of a reason to use a stun gun on someone. “Not when you have backup there and additional backup on the way. There’s not enough reason for you to Taser someone just because they won’t give you their hand, despite his size,” he said. “I was just protecting myself. I didn't want to get hurt,” White told WJAX Wednesday. According to White, he did not walk out on his tab, he did not punch anyone and he did not resist arrest. He said a bartender got mad when fraud protection locked up his credit card. “So she started yelling, ‘You need to pay your bill. You need to pay your bill.’ I said, ‘Ma’am, I have another card,’” White said. According to a transaction on the second card, White appears to have paid his $235 tab, plus a $50 tip he said he didn’t authorize. Related: Man stunned with Taser by Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘I was just protecting myself' White said when he gave the bartender his second card, someone hit him in the head with a bottle, which is why he said he was disoriented when dealing with police. “After that, I was stumbling and went outside. And I was trying to explain to the cop that, ‘Hey, I paid my tab and I was hit in the head with a bottle.’ And I couldn’t get a word in edgewise,” White said. Witness Jon McGowan’s interpretation of the incident seems to contradict White’s response.  “They had to actually drag him out. It took about four or five people to get him out of the bar. And during the time, he was very red-faced, screaming, yelling, swinging,” McGowan said, adding that White “threw a few punches in there.” McGowan said police responded appropriately because White was “very violent in the bar” and “he had been violent outside as well.” Deborah Deen, 62, a friend of White, said police threatened to stun her too. “I was like, ‘Why did you do that?’ to one of the female officers. And she says, ‘Well, do you want to be next?’” Deen said. Jacksonville Beach police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Crumley issued the following statement after declining an interview: “In regards to the claims and allegations you said are coming from Mr. White’s Attorney, we have not received any communication from Mr. White, nor his attorney with these claims. Regardless, the incident is currently under an active review as a use of force by our officers. Anytime an officer from this agency uses any force, this process is followed, with or without internal or external complaints. Due to the ongoing investigation and review of this incident, we will not be making any statements until we ensure a complete and thorough investigation has been conducted. It is best that we not rush to judgment with any statements condemning or commending the officers and their actions. We will continue to gather all of the facts and review all of the evidence available in this case. Once a complete and thorough review of this incident is complete, the administration will then determine if the officers used force appropriately or if there is need for further investigation into the matter. Thank you for understanding the seriousness of the allegations you have laid out and the need for a complete and thorough investigation into this matter.” Court records in Putnam County, where White lives, show he has no prior criminal cases there, just traffic and civil cases.
  • Zoo Atlanta is FREE for some this weekend
    Zoo Atlanta is FREE for some this weekend
    There's plenty of FREE stuff to enjoy this weekend! Zoo Atlanta | Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 19 & 20 Zoo Atlanta will host City of Atlanta and Fulton County Family Days on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, 2017. On these two dates, guests who can demonstrate residence in the City of Atlanta or Fulton County or employment in City of Atlanta Government or Fulton County Government will receive free admission. Free admission is valid for two adults and up to four children per party. Click here: See more Things 2 Do this weekend 4 Atlanta burgers make list of 100 best burgers in the U.S.   Flic-Nic in Candler Park 2017: The Jungle Book Movie | Saturday, Aug. 19 Flick-Nic Combines a unique, open-air cinematic experience with everyone's love for a good family picnic. Come out on Saturday to watch 'The Jungle Book.' Picnic festivities start an hour before dusk in front of the pool house, and the movie starts at dark. Blankets and picnics are encouraged. Piedmont Park Arts Festival  | Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 19 & 20 The Piedmont Park Summer Arts & Crafts Festival is a 2-day outdoor event with an emphasis on the visual arts and family fun presented by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, for people of all ages, races, customs and interests. This event will feature up to 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers and crafters!  Movies Under the Stars in Suwanee | Saturday, Aug. 19 The movies are free and open to the public. Bring chairs, blankets, and snacks. No alcohol may be brought into the park, but food and beverages, including beer and wine, may be purchased from Town Center merchants. Summer Stars Concert Series 2017   | Saturday, Aug. 19 The Summer Stars Concert Series is a FREE program run by the Mountain View Arts Alliance.  Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy entertainment ranging from show tunes to New Orleans-style brass music. Concessions are in exchange for a donation to MVAA, or bring your own dinner from home! Free entry to National Parks for 4th graders | Until Aug. 30 Thanks to the Department of the Interior’s Every Kid in a Park program, fourth-grade students can enter any of more than 2,000 of the nation’s national parks and other federally managed lands and waters for free for one year. Fourth-grade students can sign up for the free pass, valid until Aug. 31, at everykidinapark.gov. Walking, biking and fishing at Piedmont Park | Anytime Enjoy the beauty and greenery of Piedmont Park for all of your outdoor needs and desires. The Westside Trail and the Chastain Park Trail offer the perfect sidewalks for people to walk, ride their bikes and to skate with their rollerblades on. Feel free to bring your pets or get your fishing pole ready for Lake Clara to catch a large mouth bass, crappie, bream or catfish.
  • Gwinnett middle school closed Friday due to power outage
    Gwinnett middle school closed Friday due to power outage
    Richards Middle School in Gwinnett County will be closed for students Friday due to a power outage affecting a portion of the school.  The Gwinnett County school district said on Facebook that Richards Middle School is the only school affected by the closure. School staff members should report to work at their regular time.  All other Gwinnett County schools will operate on their regular schedules. 
