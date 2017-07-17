Listen Live
National
Speeding driver goes airborne, lands SUV on house roof, officials say
Speeding driver goes airborne, lands SUV on house roof, officials say

Speeding driver goes airborne, lands SUV on house roof, officials say
A man careened over an embankment and landed on the roof of a house Sunday. (Photo: St. Louis Fire Department)

Speeding driver goes airborne, lands SUV on house roof, officials say

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

ST. LOUIS -  A speeding SUV driver hit an embankment, went airborne and became stuck on top of a person’s house, authorities said.

St. Louis firefighters responded to the call on Sunday and had to carefully remove the man from the roof, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in and out of consciousness, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bruce Redding, the 66-year-old homeowner, was in complete shock when he got home from the gym, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. 

“I can see straight through my house,” Redding, who recently paid off the home, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “This is everything that I’ve worked for all my life, and for someone to run through a stop sign and destroy it...”

News

  • Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
    Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
    Details about what led a Minneapolis police officer to fatally shoot an Australian woman remained unclear Monday, with authorities saying only that officers were responding to a 911 call about a possible assault when the woman was shot. As authorities continued to investigate, the woman's family members released a statement Monday through Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, saying: 'We are trying to come to terms with this tragedy and to understand why this has happened.' Minneapolis authorities have not released the woman's name. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tZtSB2 ) identified her as Justine Damond, 40, from Sydney, Australia. The newspaper reported that she was engaged to be married and had already taken her fiance's last name. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to the call late Saturday. At some point, an officer fired a weapon. The Star Tribune, citing three people with knowledge of the shooting, said Damond had been the one to call 911 about a possible assault in the alley behind her house. The three people, who were not identified by the newspaper, said two officers pulled into the alley in a single squad car. Damond, wearing pajamas, stood at the driver's side door and talked to the driver. The newspaper's sources said the officer in the passenger seat shot Damond through the driver's side door. Police referred questions to the BCA. A spokeswoman for the agency did not return messages seeking to confirm that account. Officials said the officers' body cameras were not turned on and that a squad car camera did not capture the shooting. Investigators were still trying to determine whether other video exists. It's not clear why the officers' body cameras were not turned on. The department's policy allows for a range of situations in which officers are supposed to do so, including 'any contact involving criminal activity' and before use of force. If a body camera is not turned on before use of force, it's supposed to be turned on as soon as it's safe to do so. Some 50 friends and neighbors gathered in a semicircle Sunday afternoon near where Damond died, with many more looking on from the sidewalk and street. Chalk hearts were drawn on the driveway pad. Damond had relocated to Minneapolis. Her website advertised services including personal health and life coaching, as well as workshops for businesses. Zach Damond, 22, said she was engaged to marry his father, Don Damond, in August, although she had already taken his name. 'Basically, my mom's dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know,' Zach Damond said. 'I demand answers.' Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges visited the scene, in a part of the city she once represented on the City Council. She said was 'heartsick' and 'deeply disturbed' by the shooting. 'There are still many questions about what took place, and while the investigation is still in its early stages, I am asking the BCA to release as much information, as quickly as they are able to,' she said in a statement Sunday. ___ This story has been corrected to show that Zach Damond is the son of the victim's fiancé, not the victim's son. ___ Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
  • IHOP offers 59-cent pancakes to celebrate anniversary
    IHOP offers 59-cent pancakes to celebrate anniversary
    Breakfast lovers take note: The International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, is celebrating its 59th anniversary Tuesday with 59-cent pancakes. >> Read more trending new From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating restaurants nationwide will be offering short stacks for 59 cents. Participation varies by location, and the deal is limited to one purchase per person. Buttermilk pancakes are among the most popular things on IHOP’s menu, according to the restaurant chain. The first IHOP was opened in 1958 in Toluca Lake, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. As of June 2016, there were nearly 1,700 IHOP restaurants in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and a slew of foreign locales.
  • Affected by the nationwide bridal store closure? Don't lose hope just yet
    Affected by the nationwide bridal store closure? Don't lose hope just yet
    New developments have been made on the Alfred Angelo bridal shutdown. Alfred Angelo bridal stores closed nationwide on Friday, and people were showing up at various locations only to find the doors were locked and no one was answering the phone. Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned that some of the dresses that went out for alterations are with a seamstress. Those dresses will be altered and returned to the customers. Washington spoke with the manager of another bridal shop that's offering to help the Alfred Angelo customers. Learn the details of how on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. Washington was the only reporter working to track down the dresses and while some were found with that seamstress, there were still several other dresses fully paid for, but nowhere to be found. TRENDING STORIES: Watch out drivers: Troopers look to crack down on speeders Lawsuit: Home Depot didn't get required licenses, permits for renovations ATTENTION DRIVERS: Peachtree Road to get major makeover Earlier Monday, Washington stopped by the home of seamstress, Petal Williams, helping many brides-to-be who were left scrambling after the sudden, nationwide closure. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as shop employees in Dunwoody brought out gown after gown and then stuffed them into their personal vehicles. Washington was told that many of the customers who had their gowns sent out for alterations shouldn't worry, because those gowns are being tailored and will be returned on time. 'I reached out to all my clients and I let them know what I would be handling all their alterations, not to panic, not to worry,' Williams told Washington.
  • 18 hours later: Crews extinguish stack of tires that caught fire
    18 hours later: Crews extinguish stack of tires that caught fire
    A massive tire fire is finally out in DeKalb County. We're hearing from concerned neighbors on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. The old Atlanta prison farm where the fire took place is located in the 1500 block of Key Road off of Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County. The property is currently vacant.The fire at the farm sent up a thick, black column of smoke that could be seen and smelled for miles on Sunday. The old tires actually filled the old boiler building, stacked to the top of the more 2-story structure that's now partially collapsed. DeKalb firefighters were called to the site around 6 p.m. Sunday but it took all night and into Monday morning to finally put the fire out. This isn't the first fire at the old Atlanta prison farm, but it was probably the biggest and most dangerous because of the thick, black and toxic smoke. TRENDING STORIES: Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia Deputy shot, alleged shooter takes own life after stand off Atlanta named the 7th sweatiest city in U.S. Because the fire burned so hot all night, firefighters brought in special foam to combat the flames. Then, the rain started and actually hampered their efforts. 'We were looking for that extinguishment back at four o'clock this morning, but then the rain came and washed the blanket away and we were back to square one,' Capt. Eric Jackson said. 'We had to continue to put water on the fire and have made significant progress.' Neighbors and activists have spent years trying to push the city of Atlanta, which owns the property, to do something to stop the illegal dumping. The only thing blocking anyone now from getting back there is piled-up dirt and asphalt blocking the road, but trucks can just drive around it. It likely took many loads or large dump trucks to haul the amount of tires that were in the building. The fire came after Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was told the city already came and cleared out up to 8,000 tires in the last few months.
  • Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture. A beloved football hero in the 1960s and '70s, he transitioned effortlessly to movie star, sports commentator and TV pitchman in the years that followed. He kept that role until the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend. A jury acquitted him, but much of the public believes he carried out the grisly slayings. Here's a timeline of major events in the life of Simpson, now 70, who has been imprisoned in Nevada for armed robbery and faces a parole hearing Thursday: — 1967: Simpson leads all college running backs in rushing in his first season at the University of Southern California. — 1968: Simpson wins the Heisman Trophy, college football's top honor. — 1969: The first pick in the pro draft, Simpson goes to the Buffalo Bills and spends the next nine seasons with the team. — 1973: He becomes the first NFL player to rush for 2,000 or more yards (2,003) in a season. — 1979: Simpson retires, having rushed for 11,236 yards, second most in NFL history at the time. — 1985: Simpson is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — 1988: Simpson, who had been appearing in TV shows and commercials since the late 1960s, co-stars in the first of the 'Naked Gun' crime comedies, perhaps his most popular role. — February 1992: Nicole Brown Simpson files for divorce after seven years of marriage. It becomes final Oct. 15. — June 12, 1994: Nicole Simpson and a friend, Ronald Goldman, are stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home. — June 17, 1994: Ordered by prosecutors to surrender, Simpson instead flees with a friend in a white Ford Bronco. It's a nationally televised slow-speed chase across California freeways until police persuade him to surrender. — June 1995: During Simpson's trial, a prosecutor asks him to put on a pair of gloves believed worn by the killer. The gloves appear too small, leading defense attorney Johnnie Cochran to famously state in his closing argument: 'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.' — Oct. 3, 1995: Simpson is acquitted of murder. — February 1997: After a trial in a civil suit filed by the victims' families, a jury finds Simpson liable for the deaths and orders he pay survivors $33.5 million. — July 2007: A federal bankruptcy judge awards the rights to a book by Simpson, in which he discusses how he could have committed the killings, to Goldman's family as partial payment of the judgment. The family renames the book 'If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.' — September 2007: Simpson, accompanied by five men, confronts two sports-memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, angrily telling them that most of the memorabilia they are planning to sell is rightfully his. — Oct. 3, 2008: A jury finds Simpson and co-defendant Clarence 'C.J.' Stewart guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges. The other accomplices had taken plea deals and received probation. — December 2008: Simpson is sentenced to nine to 33 years and sent to Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. — October 2010: The Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson's appeal but grants Stewart a new trial. Stewart takes a plea deal and is released. — July 25, 2013: Simpson asks the Nevada Parole Board for leniency, saying he has tried to be a model prisoner. He wins parole on some convictions but is left with at least four more years to serve. — June 2017: The parole board sets a July 20 hearing date.
  • Oklahoma's Inhofe to lead Senate panel in McCain's absence
    Oklahoma's Inhofe to lead Senate panel in McCain's absence
    The Senate panel that John McCain leads will press ahead with its business this week as the Arizona Republican continues to recuperate from surgery to remove a blood clot. The Armed Services Committee says Republican Senator James Inhofe will act as chairman during McCain's absence. Inhofe, who is from Oklahoma, is a longtime member of the panel and runs the subcommittee on military readiness and management support. The committee meets Tuesday to consider the nomination of Air Force Gen. Paul Selva to serve a second term as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The committee also is scheduled to consider the nominations of four civilians for Defense Department posts. Among them is Ellen Lord, who was selected by President Donald Trump to be the Pentagon's top acquisition official.
