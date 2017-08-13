Listen Live
cloudy-day
90°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
90°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
Close

SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday

SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
Photo Credit: NASA/NASA via Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday

By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -  SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday afternoon as part of an International Space Station resupply mission.

The launch window is set for 12:31 p.m. with weather forecasts showing a 70 percent likelihood of favorable conditions during the launch window.

>> Read more trending news

The rocket was rolled out onto launch pad 39-A and raised vertically for a static fire test Thursday morning.

Despite the relatively high favorability rating, the forecast, provided by the U.S. Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, indicates the rocket may have to launch through rain.

The Falcon 9 rocket will boost a Dragon spacecraft filled with almost 6,000 pounds of supplies to the ISS.

The payload includes crucial materials to support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during the next ISS missions, according to NASA.

Since SpaceX plans to attempt to capture this rocket, there is the possibility that residents in Central Florida may hear a sonic boom Monday as part of the launch. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Coach Jed Lacey Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Fulton County jail inmate facing drug charges dies in apparent suicide
    Fulton County jail inmate facing drug charges dies in apparent suicide
    A 40-year-old man who was found dead of apparent suicide on Saturday was facing drug-related charges, jail officials said. Shannon Thompson had been in the Fulton County jail for four days after having been arrested Aug. 8 in Alpharetta, according to jail records.  His cellmate reported the death to jail officials, Fulton County jail spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.  “At risk inmates are checked on frequently,” Flanagan said. Thompson, a former convicted felon, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the Aug. 8 arrest, but he also faced similar charges from an Aug. 3 arrest in Roswell.  On Aug. 3, Thompson was arrested on charges of DUI drugs, possession of drug-related objects and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. He was released from jail on a surety bond, according to jail records.  He was arrested in 2002 and twice in 2003 on drug charges and charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records. No additional information was immediately available.  In other news:
  • SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
    SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
    SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Monday afternoon as part of an International Space Station resupply mission. The launch window is set for 12:31 p.m. with weather forecasts showing a 70 percent likelihood of favorable conditions during the launch window. >> Read more trending news The rocket was rolled out onto launch pad 39-A and raised vertically for a static fire test Thursday morning. Despite the relatively high favorability rating, the forecast, provided by the U.S. Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, indicates the rocket may have to launch through rain. The Falcon 9 rocket will boost a Dragon spacecraft filled with almost 6,000 pounds of supplies to the ISS. The payload includes crucial materials to support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during the next ISS missions, according to NASA. Since SpaceX plans to attempt to capture this rocket, there is the possibility that residents in Central Florida may hear a sonic boom Monday as part of the launch. 
  • Experts: Violence the result of political pressure cooker
    Experts: Violence the result of political pressure cooker
    Kevin Boyle, an American history professor at Northwestern University, watched it unfold, the feeling in his gut both horror and a sense that the racial tension bubbling for years had finally, almost inevitably, begun boiling over. 'Given our political moment, I'm not surprised that we've come to this point,' he said. 'I'm terribly depressed we've come to this point but I'm not surprised. It didn't come out of nowhere.' Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics had become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash, like the one in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday that claimed three lives. White supremacy has always lurked in America's shadow, said Boyle, whose teaching focuses on the history of racial violence and civil rights. Then, he believes, President Donald Trump was elected and emboldened their hate. 'Donald Trump gave them permission to come out into the real world,' he said. 'As long as they were existing in this kind of sad little shadow world where they were just talking to each other, it was disturbing, but it's not as profoundly dangerous as when they feel they can take the public square.' Saturday's chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade — more than 1,000 neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members who descended on the city of Charlottesville to 'take America back' by rallying against plans to remove a confederate statue. Hundreds came to protest against the racism. The two sides engaged in bloody brawls on the street. The day turned deadly when a car plowed into a crowd of peaceful anti-racism protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. A Virginia State Police helicopter monitoring the violence then crashed into the woods outside of town and both troopers on board died. The violence had been building for months during a series of confrontations between members of the 'alt-right' — a loose collection of white nationalists, racists and anti-immigration populists — and people who oppose them. It began the very day Trump put his hand on a Bible and took the oath of office. Skirmishes broke out at his inauguration between his supporters, some of them white nationalists, and those against him. More than 200 were arrested. It was on that day that Richard Spencer, among the nation's foremost white nationalists, realized that something had fundamentally shifted in American political discourse. He was giving a media interview when someone ran toward him and punched him in the head on video. 'We're in a totally new world,' he remembers thinking. 'Political violence is a real thing.' Days later, anti-fascists hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and ignited a massive bonfire at the University of California at Berkeley to protest a planned speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. Violent clashes have piled up since: 11 arrested after fights broke out at New York University when the founder of a right-wing men's organization was scheduled to speak; clashes outside one of Spencer's appearances at Auburn University; a shouting match between the two sides in Pikeville, Kentucky; confrontations in New Orleans when the city moved to remove a confederate monument; police opening fire with stun grenades and arresting more than a dozen during conflicts in Portland. Spencer, and others who support white nationalism, blame the other side. 'With Trump's election, the radical left of this county has come unhinged,' said Kyle Bristow, the founder of a law firm dedicated to alt-right legal advocacy. But both sides agree on the general narrative of how the widening racial and ideological divide took root: Some white Americans began feeling left behind by progress. The decline of the white working class coincided with drastic cultural changes, like quickly diversifying demographics and the election of the nation's first black president. 'With the election of Barack Obama, there was so much talk about being this post-racial moment, and on some levels it was extraordinary,' said Steven Hahn, a history professor at New York University. 'But it didn't take long for the really vicious racism to surface. It turned out to be an instigator of an enormous amount of rage, and I think Trump both fanned it and inherited it.' Trump was long among the prominent members of the birther movement — those who questioned Obama's citizenship and his legitimacy as president. His campaign was launched with racially-tinged rhetoric about the dangers of immigrants, which has continued into his presidency, said Hahn, who watched videos of Saturday's clashes and saw in them reflections of the Ku Klux Klan movement of the 1920s. Now white supremacist groups are actively trying to move into the mainstream. The Daily Stormer, a popular alt-right website, published a story in the run-up to the Charlottesville gathering, calling on followers to leave white hoods or Nazi costumes at home, and go for fitted shirts and suits instead, to attract recruits. They needed to look sexy, the author wrote. Whether they might be successful in spreading their message depends a lot on how American leaders respond, said Boyle. Trump quickly came under fire for his response. He said 'we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.' The 'on many sides' emphasized at the ending drew the ire of his critics, who pushed back on his statement as failing to specifically denounce racism and equating the white supremacists with those who came to protest their hate. 'The bottom line is if it weren't for a bunch of neo-Nazis marching around it would have been a regular peaceful day in Charlottesville,' said Kyle Kondik, with the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. 'Whether he likes it or not, the president, the person that holds that office, is supposed to act as the person setting a moral standard for the country, and I think he's been falling fall short in that regard.' He pointed to other Republican leaders who took a strong stand against the racists who descended on Charlottesville on Saturday. Sen. Orrin Hatch, for example, tweeted: 'We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home.' Kondik worries about how quickly the nation's toxic political divides will continue seeping into all parts of American life if the president doesn't realign the county's moral compass. 'It's been an ugly couple of days, and you just wonder if we're backsliding in terms of race relations,' he said. 'It's an unpleasant thing to think about, but something we have to think about as a country.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.