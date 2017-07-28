Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H -
L 72

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Chance of T-showers
H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-showers. H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Chance of T-showers. H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
SpaceX CEO says new rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center will be risky, but worth it
Close

SpaceX CEO says new rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center will be risky, but worth it

SpaceX CEO says new rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center will be risky, but worth it
Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, speaks during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

SpaceX CEO says new rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center will be risky, but worth it

By: Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

SpaceX's chief Elon Musk said last week that the first launch of its big new rocket is risky and stands "a real good chance" of failure.

>> Read more trending news

Musk told a space station research conference that he wants to set realistic expectations for the flight in November from Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon Heavy will have three boosters instead of one, and 27 engines instead of nine, all of which must ignite simultaneously. No one will be aboard the initial flights. When it comes time to add people, Musk said, "no question, whoever's on the first flight, brave."

SpaceX plans to fly two paying customers to the moon late next year, using a Falcon Heavy.

It's the most powerful rocket since the 1960s-era Saturn V.

"It's the test of a new system from essentially a new launch complex even though it put people to the moon back in the ‘60s, it's been totally redesigned," said Bob Sieck, former shuttle launch director.

While the moon may not be in Musk's personal travel plans, he said in response to a question that he'd like to ride one of his smaller Falcon rockets to the International Space Station in maybe three or four years. SpaceX plans to start ferrying NASA astronauts to the orbiting outpost, using Falcon 9 rockets and enhanced Dragon capsules, by the middle of next year. SpaceX now uses the Dragon capsule to deliver supplies to the space station.

"All right, we'll put you on the manifest," said NASA's space station program manager Kirk Shireman.

Musk encouraged people to go to Kennedy Space Center for the Falcon Heavy launch. "It's guaranteed to be exciting," he promised, getting a big laugh.

"There's a lot of risk associated with Falcon Heavy, real good chance that that vehicle does not make it to orbit," he said. "Major pucker factor, really, is like the only way to describe it."

Sieck said things don't always go as planned either.

"The risk of it being successful when it flies. There's also risk in whether or not all the work will be done, not only on the launch pad, but putting the rocket together for years for tests. Both are risky, schedule and performance," Sieck said.

Building the Falcon Heavy has proven harder than SpaceX envisioned, according to Musk. But it will be capable of lifting more than double the amount of payload into orbit than the current Falcon 9, and also hoisting a SpaceX Dragon capsule into a loop around the moon.

As for Mars, Musk said he favored friendly competition for getting astronauts to the red planet. NASA for years has supported an international effort. Musk said it would be better to have at least two or three-country coalitions striving to get there first and making the most progress.

He praised the model used by NASA in the commercial crew program, in which both SpaceX and Boeing are developing capsules for flying space station astronauts. Americans have not launched from home soil since the last shuttle flight in 2011, instead forced to use Russian rockets. The crew Dragons will parachute into the ocean just like the cargo Dragons; land landings were scrapped because of the work needed to make everything safe.

Musk said he's updated his long-term plan for colonizing Mars to make it more economically feasible. The vehicles will be smaller, although still big. He promised to share his evolving ideas at a September conference in Australia.

"Going to Mars is not for the faint of heart," Musk stressed. "It's risky, dangerous, uncomfortable and you might die. Now do you want to go? For a lot of people, the answer is going to be hell no, and for some, it's going to be hell yes."

Launch pad 39a is still being configured for the Falcon Heavy.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • 5 black bears seen roaming Gwinnett County neighborhoods
    5 black bears seen roaming Gwinnett County neighborhoods
    There are new steps to get people to help keep black bears out of Gwinnett County neighborhoods.Our Channel 2 camera caught a large black bear eating grapes earlier this week.Georgia DNR says it might be one of 5 in the area. They are now attaching warning notices to mailboxes.They are asking neighbors to get rid of bird feeders or anything that might attract bears to their homes.'I believe it would be a pretty good swap. get rid of the feeder and get rid of the bear at the same time,' said homeowner Roy Mitcham.DNR officials say they will kill the bear if it gets too comfortable being around humans or if it becomes a threat.
  • ATV rider killed in crash was riding bike reported stolen, GSP says
    ATV rider killed in crash was riding bike reported stolen, GSP says
    The Atlanta Bike Life community says the death of one of their members this week shows the need for a safe place to ride in the city. Friends say Michael Clarke was one of the most talented bike riders in the city but they say riding is becoming increasingly dangerous on the streets with nowhere else to go. The 25-year-old collided with another car in southwest Atlanta. The popular member of Atlanta Bike Life died Wednesday from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash. George State Patrol says Clarke was driving a stolen dirt bike when he hit a car as the other driver attempted to turn left onto Campbellton Road from Alma Street. It's illegal for off-road vehicles to be on any city streets. Witnesses say they saw troopers chase Clarke and a friend, but Georgia State Patrol said that is not the case. Why troopers say the community's outrage over the rider's death is misplaced, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • SpaceX CEO says new rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center will be risky, but worth it
    SpaceX CEO says new rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center will be risky, but worth it
    SpaceX's chief Elon Musk said last week that the first launch of its big new rocket is risky and stands 'a real good chance' of failure. >> Read more trending news Musk told a space station research conference that he wants to set realistic expectations for the flight in November from Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon Heavy will have three boosters instead of one, and 27 engines instead of nine, all of which must ignite simultaneously. No one will be aboard the initial flights. When it comes time to add people, Musk said, 'no question, whoever's on the first flight, brave.' SpaceX plans to fly two paying customers to the moon late next year, using a Falcon Heavy. It's the most powerful rocket since the 1960s-era Saturn V. 'It's the test of a new system from essentially a new launch complex even though it put people to the moon back in the ‘60s, it's been totally redesigned,' said Bob Sieck, former shuttle launch director. While the moon may not be in Musk's personal travel plans, he said in response to a question that he'd like to ride one of his smaller Falcon rockets to the International Space Station in maybe three or four years. SpaceX plans to start ferrying NASA astronauts to the orbiting outpost, using Falcon 9 rockets and enhanced Dragon capsules, by the middle of next year. SpaceX now uses the Dragon capsule to deliver supplies to the space station. 'All right, we'll put you on the manifest,' said NASA's space station program manager Kirk Shireman. Musk encouraged people to go to Kennedy Space Center for the Falcon Heavy launch. 'It's guaranteed to be exciting,' he promised, getting a big laugh. 'There's a lot of risk associated with Falcon Heavy, real good chance that that vehicle does not make it to orbit,' he said. 'Major pucker factor, really, is like the only way to describe it.' Sieck said things don't always go as planned either. 'The risk of it being successful when it flies. There's also risk in whether or not all the work will be done, not only on the launch pad, but putting the rocket together for years for tests. Both are risky, schedule and performance,' Sieck said. Building the Falcon Heavy has proven harder than SpaceX envisioned, according to Musk. But it will be capable of lifting more than double the amount of payload into orbit than the current Falcon 9, and also hoisting a SpaceX Dragon capsule into a loop around the moon. As for Mars, Musk said he favored friendly competition for getting astronauts to the red planet. NASA for years has supported an international effort. Musk said it would be better to have at least two or three-country coalitions striving to get there first and making the most progress. He praised the model used by NASA in the commercial crew program, in which both SpaceX and Boeing are developing capsules for flying space station astronauts. Americans have not launched from home soil since the last shuttle flight in 2011, instead forced to use Russian rockets. The crew Dragons will parachute into the ocean just like the cargo Dragons; land landings were scrapped because of the work needed to make everything safe. Musk said he's updated his long-term plan for colonizing Mars to make it more economically feasible. The vehicles will be smaller, although still big. He promised to share his evolving ideas at a September conference in Australia. 'Going to Mars is not for the faint of heart,' Musk stressed. 'It's risky, dangerous, uncomfortable and you might die. Now do you want to go? For a lot of people, the answer is going to be hell no, and for some, it's going to be hell yes.' Launch pad 39a is still being configured for the Falcon Heavy. Associated Press contributed to this story.
  • Altherr homers twice to lead Thompson, Phillies past Braves
    Altherr homers twice to lead Thompson, Phillies past Braves
    Aaron Altherr homered twice and Jake Thompson pitched five scoreless innings in an emergency start to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. Tommy Joseph and Cameron Rupp also homered and Freddy Galvis had three hits for the Phillies, who have scored 19 runs on seven homers and 14 extra-base hits while winning the last two. Thompson (1-0) replaced Jeremy Hellickson, who was scratched an hour before the game. Hellickson is thought to be among the players the Phillies are likely to move before Monday's non-waiver trading deadline. Thompson, who the Phillies acquired from Texas in the 2015 trade that sent Cole Hamels to the Rangers, gave up five hits while striking out five and walking two. He was making his fourth appearance this season but first start since last September. Julio Teheran (7-9) allowed eight runs in 4 2/3 innings. Kurt Suzuki and Sean Rodriguez homered for the Braves, who have lost five of six. The Phillies scored seven runs on five hits, including three homers, in the fifth. Altherr and Rupp led off with back-to-back homers to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead. After pinch-hitter Ty Kelly walked, Galvis lined a shot to right field. Nick Markakis made a diving attempt, but the ball went all the way to the wall. Kelly scored easily and Galvis reached when Brandon Phillips' cutoff throw got past third baseman Freddie Freeman. Later in the frame, Joseph busted the game open with a two-out, three-run homer to left. The Braves got two runs back in the seventh off Hoby Milner on solo shots by Suzuki and Rodriguez. Galvis' hustle gave the Phillies an early lead. He intentionally went the other way to beat the shift with an infield single, stole second and third and then scored when Suzuki's throw flew into left field. With rain in the forecast, the game's starting time was moved up five minutes, to 7 p.m. The skies were clear until there were two outs in the fifth inning, when a steady drizzle started and continued for the remainder of the contest. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: OF Matt Kemp strained his right hamstring as he rounded first base after a liner off the wall in left. Kemp was thrown out at second base and then removed from the game in between innings. He is day-to-day. Phillies: OF Howie Kendrick (bruised left hand) was out of the lineup one game after getting hit by a pitch. He is day-to-day. ... Nick Williams was hit by a pitch on the left foot in the fifth inning but remained in the game. UP NEXT Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (1-5, 4.81) faces the Phillies for the first time. Newcomb has struck out 44 in 43 innings but also allowed 43 hits. Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.71) takes the mound for Philadelphia. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Kelly is Trump's 'star' secretary, now WH chief of staff
    Kelly is Trump's 'star' secretary, now WH chief of staff
    Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly may need to find and strap on some armor. The battle-hardened, outspoken commander's new mission is to steady the roiling Trump administration — and quiet the friendly fire — as White House chief of staff. 'He has been a true star of my administration,' the president tweeted Friday, announcing that his current secretary of homeland security was in, and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was out. Trump called Kelly a 'great leader' and 'great American.' He called Priebus a 'good man.' If loyalty is indeed what Trump wants, he gets it in Kelly. He also gets a veteran of three tours in Iraq and a survivor of a family tragedy. As Homeland Security secretary, Kelly has taken the lead on some of Trump's most controversial policies, including his executive orders suspending the admission of refugees and temporarily barring visitors from several Muslim-majority nations. Those orders have been stripped down by courts pending a Supreme Court review this fall. People who know Kelly told The Associated Press that he was not aware of the details of the initial orders until around the time that Trump signed it. Yet, just days after taking office, he had to lead the agency as it dealt with the chaos and confusion that ensued at airports in the U.S. and around the world. He defended the orders to reporters and lawmakers and insisted he indeed had been part of the decision-making process. Since joining the Marine Corps in 1970, Kelly carved out a reputation as a highly respected, but often outspoken commander who could roil debate and issue unpopular directives on issues ranging from women in combat to the treatment of detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. But the man chosen by Trump to lead his sniping administration holds a more somber distinction. Kelly is the highest-ranking officer to lose a child in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan. Kelly's son, Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, was killed in November 2010 in Afghanistan. That status, as part of what the military calls a Gold Star family, puts him in the administration of a presidential candidate who verbally attacked a Gold Star family: the Khans, Muslim-American immigrants who lost a son in Iraq and had criticized Trump at the Democratic National Convention. Kelly retired this year, wrapping up a three-year post as head of U.S. Southern Command, which spanned some of the more fractious debate over the Obama administration's ultimately failed attempt to close Guantanamo. Kelly was the fifth person to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which includes agencies that protect the president, respond to disasters, enforce immigration laws, protect the nation's coastlines and secure air travel. His selection as secretary of the agency bolstered concerns about an increase in military influence in a Trump White House. In his final Pentagon news conference, Kelly spoke about the loss of his son — a topic he didn't often discuss publicly. 'To lose a child is — I can't imagine anything worse than that. I used to think, when I'd go to all of my trips up to Bethesda, Walter Reed, I'll go to the funerals with the secretaries of defense, that I could somehow imagine what it would be like,' Kelly said. But, he added, 'when you lose one in combat, there's a — in my opinion — there's a pride that goes with it, that he didn't have to be there doing what he was doing. He wanted to be there. He volunteered.' Kelly said he gets 'occasional letters from Gold Star families who are asking, 'Was it worth it?' And I always go back with this: It doesn't matter. That's not our question to ask as parents. That young person thought it was worth it, and that's the only opinion that counts.
  • The Latest: Trump to sign bill for new sanctions on Russia
    The Latest: Trump to sign bill for new sanctions on Russia
    The Latest on the bill that sets new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea (all times local): 9:50 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump read early drafts of the bill and 'negotiated regarding critical elements of it.' She says the president has 'reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it.' The legislation includes language that bars Trump from easing or waiving the additional penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. It also imposes financial sanctions against Iran and North Korea. Moscow has responded by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and closing the U.S. Embassy's recreation retreat. ___ 3:52 a.m. The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump. He will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations. Trump's likelihood of supporting the measure is a remarkable concession that the president has yet to sell his party on his hopes for forging a warmer relationship with Moscow. Skeptical lawmakers are looking to limit the executive power's leeway to go easy on Moscow over its meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Senate passed the bill, 98-2, two days after the House pushed the measure through by an overwhelming margin, 419-3.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.