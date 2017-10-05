Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 82
L 60

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Clear
H 82° L 60°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 82° L 60°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Today
    Clear. H 82° L 60°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Spacewalking astronauts making repairs on International Space Station in Oct. 
Close

Spacewalking astronauts making repairs on International Space Station in Oct. 

Spacewalking astronauts making repairs on International Space Station in Oct. 
Photo Credit: NASA
A spacewalk in progress.

Spacewalking astronauts making repairs on International Space Station in Oct. 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOW EARTH ORBIT -  NASA has scheduled three spacewalks at the International Space Station this month to perform station maintenance.

>> Read more trending news

The first six-hour walk unfolded Thursday morning with Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei, the space agency said.

Bresnik, on his third walk, and Vande Hei, on his first, are tasked with fixing the orbiting lab’s crucial robotic arm, called the Canadarm2, according to NASA officials.

“One of the Canadarm2 grappling mechanisms experienced a stall of its motorized latches last month,” the space agency said.

The problem did not impact ISS operations, but the arm’s hand, or Latching End Effector (LEE), needs repair.

The arm is integral to space station operations and can extend 60 feet off ISS, grabbing visiting cargo vehicles and payloads. The LEEs, located at either end of the arm, also provide other crucial data through complex electronics, camera and sensors, NASA officials said, but the arm was launched over 15 years ago and is in need of repair.

The station has a spare LEE stored outside the ISS, which the astronauts retrieved to make the repair.

Two more walks are scheduled, one on Oct. 10 and the other this month on Oct. 18.

>> Related: NASA launching probe for deep dive into sun’s atmosphere

These spacewalks will include lubricating the new LEEs on the robotic arm and replacing cameras on the ISS’s truss and on the U.S. Destiny lab.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Las Vegas crowd included many off-duty police, firefighters
    Las Vegas crowd included many off-duty police, firefighters
    Fred Rowbotham's plan was to leave job stress behind with a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate his 45th birthday at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. But when the rat-a-tat-tat of gunfire rained down, the police officer from Chula Vista, California, sprang into action as if he were in uniform. Joining him were many other off-duty police and firefighters in the terrified crowd of 20,000. 'Cops and firefighters like country music. They like a good time. They like to go to Vegas and cut loose,' Rowbotham said. After rushing his wife to safety, he turned to help others. 'You have to just act sometimes.' The rampage by a heavily armed gunman perched in the nearby Mandalay Bay casino hotel killed 58 people and left nearly 500 injured, but it could have been deadlier without the quick thinking and tactical skills of officers who took charge, treated the wounded and directed paramedics to the most urgent victims. Without their expertise, more people could have died, said Dr. Douglas Fraser, vice chief of trauma at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where many of the wounded were treated. 'It was very helpful to have people who were off-duty or medically trained there,' said Fraser, noting that a victim with a major injury to an artery can die in minutes. 'It's invaluable to be able to apply direct pressure to a wound or be able to place a tourniquet instead of watching someone bleed to death.' Rowbotham said his instincts took over. He got pelted by shrapnel and was bleeding but unfazed as he directed dozens of people to safety. Several other officers and firefighters were also hit, including Mike Kordich, a firefighter from Rancho Cucamonga, California. He was giving CPR to a badly wounded person when he was struck in the arm by a bullet. 'I kept doing chest compressions with one arm until I noticed I was starting to bleed a lot,' Kordich recalled. He ran for cover, jumping fences, and said he could hear the bullets whizzing by. San Diego police officer Tom McGrath said he threw himself on top of strangers to shield them. He treated the wounded, taking his shirt off to apply pressure to a woman's bleeding chest. For another gunshot victim, he made a tourniquet from a scarf and tree branch. 'It was almost automatic to go from enjoying the concert to that person needs help,' McGrath told reporters Wednesday at San Diego police headquarters. 'I think it's something that just kind of gets ingrained in you. The switch flipped at that point.' President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday and paid tribute to the first responders and doctors who rushed to save lives. 'While everyone else was crouching, police officers were standing up as targets just trying to direct people and tell them where to go,' Trump said. 'Words cannot describe the bravery the whole world witnessed Sunday night.' Bruce Ure, a deputy police chief from Seguin, Texas, shrugged off kudos and said he was just doing his job. 'I was ready to go. I knew it needed to be done because I had been trained in that,' said Ure, who spotted a man bleeding from a leg wound and dragged him to safety, then used the man's belt to make a tourniquet. Bullets were still raining down when he helped two other women, one shot in the back and one shot in the chest, by commandeering a vehicle and directing the driver to a nearby trauma center. That night, Ure said, he saw America 'at its finest and at its worst.' Nearly four days after the shooting, many of the off-duty officers were back on the job and processing what they went through. 'I have been in combat, but I have never seen this type of mass casualty,' said police Sgt. Michael Gonzalez, who works in Santa Ana, California. He went to Las Vegas to teach a course on workplace violence but decided to check out the country music festival before going home. One officer with him used a stethoscope as a tourniquet for a wounded woman, tightening it with a pen and tape, he said. Another cut strips of a first aid tent to use as tourniquets for other victims, he said. 'We go out into the street and start flagging down cars. Citizens are stopping. We put three, four, five in a truck, hit the truck — go!' he said. 'And we go right back into the hot zone, (to) load two or three more.' Gonzalez is back at work as a patrol sergeant but said he knows other officers so traumatized by the massacre they cannot return to duty yet. Ure is one of them. 'I don't know that you ever get over it,' he said by telephone. 'I think you just try to figure out how to cope with it.' ___ Hoffner reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writers Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco; Anita Snow, Amanda Lee Myers and Michelle Price in Las Vegas; and Elliot Spagat in San Diego also contributed to this report.
  • Science Says: Era of monster hurricanes roiling the Atlantic
    Science Says: Era of monster hurricanes roiling the Atlantic
    It's not just this year. The monster hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, Jose and Lee that have raged across the Atlantic are contributing to what appears to be the most active period for major storms on record. And the busiest part of hurricane season isn't even over. An analysis of 167 years of federal storm data by The Associated Press found that no 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes, this many days of those whoppers spinning in the Atlantic, or this much overall energy generated by those powerful storms. Scientists caution it is too soon to draw conclusions from the data, and they don't say the intense activity confirms a trend. Storms in the distant past may have gone unnoticed, which could make earlier generations appear quieter than they were. Some scientists say past hurricane data is so weak that it's impossible to connect the recent activity to global warming. But more intense storms are what scientists expect to see as the planet's climate changes because warmer ocean water is fuel for hurricanes. And they say it is important to better understand this current intense period to save lives and prevent worse future destruction. Georgia Tech climate scientist Kim Cobb said it would be 'foolish' for policymakers to ignore the data. 'We may not have as much data as we would like, but we have enough to aggressively invest in a variety of defenses for coastal communities,' she said in an email. 'We face a triple threat of rising seas, stronger winds, and literally off-the-charts rainfall totals.' The Atlantic hurricane season was more intense than normal in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2016. The 2005 season, which included Katrina, Rita and Wilma, was so active forecasters ran out of names for storms. Then came this year. Fueled by warmer than normal ocean temperatures and ideal wind conditions, September 2017 had more days with major hurricanes spinning and more overall hurricane energy expelled than any month on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. Harvey spawned record rainfall. Irma had record high winds in the open Atlantic. And Maria hit the U.S. stronger than the earlier two. The Associated Press looked at all major hurricanes — not just the small fraction that hit the U.S. — and grouped them into 30-year periods to mirror the 30-year cycles climate scientists use to understand how the climate is changing. The analysis found that in the period from 1988 to 2017: — There have been 90 major hurricanes, an average of three a year. That's 48 percent more than during the previous 30 years. This hurricane season is at five and still counting. — During the past 30 years major hurricanes have churned for an average of 7.2 days. That's 65 percent more than the average during the previous 30 years. There have been 18.8 major hurricane days so far this year. — Scientists use a measure called Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, that factors in wind speed and storm duration to gauge hurricane power. The annual average ACE of the past 30 years is 41 percent more than in the previous 30 years. An average year ACE is just shy of 100 and this year's ACE, with two months still to go, is 204.2. — Of the last 30 years, nine hurricane seasons were considered 'hyperactive' according to the definition used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and seven were above normal. Only seven years were below normal. Was it just as busy for major storms in the 1930s or 1890s? The numbers say no, but scientists won't draw conclusions because they fear a large undercount of storms before the 1960s. 'There's no question that the storms are stronger than they were 30 years ago,' said NOAA climate and hurricane scientist James Kossin. 'The questions are if you go back a little further if that's what you'll find. We do know for sure that things have increased a hell of a lot since 1970.' So what's going on? Scientists talk about two important factors for long-term hurricane activity: man-made climate change and a natural pattern of changes in the Atlantic. The world's oceans go through long cycles as water circulates like a giant conveyor belt. They last 20 to 30 years, carrying water with different levels of salt and temperature. That cycle seems coincide with hurricane activity, Klotzbach said. Klotzbach predicts that a period of high salinity and warmer water in the North Atlantic that has been present since 1995 will soon fade — and take with it this ultra-busy period for storms. Other scientists dispute this. More frequent and more intense storms fit what scientists expect to see accompany global warming, MIT hurricane and climate professor Kerry Emanuel said. Physics, computer simulations and numerous scientific studies show that as the world warms the strongest storms should get wetter and more intense, and probably more frequent. Yet, the overall number of all named storms is likely to drop because there will likely be fewer weaker ones, scientists say. Still, scientists say it would take more years — and maybe decades — of good data to know for sure if there's a direct connection to climate change. National Hurricane Center science officer Chris Landsea said the problems with missing past storms are so severe 'making any conclusions for the entire (Atlantic) basin would not be justified' and several other scientists agreed with him. Climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute in Germany said the data showing increased intensity is clear enough for him: 'The only caveat being that the increase might be exaggerated somewhat because of undercounting early storms.' What's happening with hurricanes — the frequency, the duration, and the energy — is probably a combination of factors caused by both nature and man, Klotzbach said: 'a mish-mosh of everything.' ___ AP data journalist Nicky Forster contributed to this story from New York. ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here . ___ This Associated Press series was produced in partnership with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
  • Arkansas board rejects condemned killer's clemency bid
    Arkansas board rejects condemned killer's clemency bid
    Arkansas' parole board says a man scheduled to die next month for killing a man who had helped him out does not deserve to have his sentence reduced to a life term. Jack Greene is set to die Nov. 9 at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, southeast of Little Rock. He was convicted in the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy and then stabbed. The board said Thursday that it would recommend that Gov. Asa Hutchinson let the death sentence stand. In emotional testimony before the board Wednesday, three of Burnett's daughters compared Greene to a dog and to terrorists. Greene's lawyers told the panel that the inmate is mentally ill and that his execution would be unconstitutional.
  • Arkansas judge barred from execution cases sues high court
    Arkansas judge barred from execution cases sues high court
    An Arkansas judge who was barred from considering any execution-related cases after blocking the use of a lethal injection drug and participating in an anti-death penalty demonstration is suing the state's highest court, saying justices violated his constitutional rights. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Thursday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the seven members of the state Supreme Court who disqualified him. 'Judge Griffen has been materially harmed by the loss of prestige, job satisfaction, and job duties suffered as a result of the Arkansas Supreme Court's Order, by virtue of being barred and disqualified, forever, from hearing the most serious cases a judge can hear in Arkansas,' attorneys for the judge said in the lawsuit. Though photographs of Griffen strapped to a cot outside the governor's mansion April 14 evoked images of a condemned inmate awaiting lethal injection, the judge has said he was portraying Jesus and participating in a Good Friday vigil with his church. The judge, who is also a Baptist pastor, wore an anti-death penalty button and was surrounded by people holding signs opposing executions. Griffen's lawsuit argues that the disqualification violated his constitutional rights to free speech and exercise of religion, and said the move broke a 2015 state religious objections law. The state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission is investigating a complaint against Griffen over the demonstration, along with a complaint the judge filed against the court over the disqualification. Griffen has asked the commission to dismiss the complaint against him, a request he renewed last week. Earlier, on the same day as the demonstration, Griffen had issued an order blocking Arkansas from using vecuronium bromide in lethal injections. McKesson Corp. had sought the temporary order, saying it was misled by Arkansas that the vecuronium bromide sold to the state would be used for inmate care. The Supreme Court later lifted that order and barred Griffen from hearing any death penalty cases. Another judge later assigned the case also blocked the drug's use. The state Supreme Court also lifted that order, allowing Arkansas to execute four inmates over an eight-day period in April. The lawsuit over the company's claims is still pending before the state Supreme Court. Arkansas is set to execute another inmate on Nov. 9.
  • What is DACA and what does today’s deadline mean?
    What is DACA and what does today’s deadline mean?
    Thursday marks the deadline for thousands of participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to submit renewal applications even as the Trump administration has announced the “orderly wind down” of the program that protects hundreds of thousands of people brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation. The deadline applies to roughly 154,200 recipients whose benefits are set to expire prior to March 5, 2018. According to the Department of Homeland Security, about 106,000 have filed their renewals as of Wednesday. The program, aimed at a group brought illegally to this country as children, allows those who are registered to work or attend school in the United States without fear of being deported. Those in the program must renew their registration every two years. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier this month that the administration would dissolve the program by 2020. Depending on a person’s renewal date, DACA recipients will begin to lose protection from deportation on March 5, 2018. Here’s what you need to know about DACA. What is the DACA program? The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects people brought to the United States illegally as children from being immediately deported if they are picked up by immigration officials. The program began in 2012 as an executive order by former President Barack Obama. Is everyone in the program undocumented aliens? Yes. What does the program do? The program allows those eligible to request “consideration of deferred action” (on their immigration status) for a period of two years. The deferred action is subject to renewal. Does that mean you are a legal citizen? No. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, “Deferred action does not provide lawful status.” How many people are in the program? Nearly 800,000 people are in the program. Who is eligible for DACA? Those younger than the age of 31 on June 15, 2012, if they came to the U.S. before turning 16 and have lived in the country continuously since June 15, 2007. Any other requirements? Those to be considered for the program must have a high school diploma or GED certification, have been honorably discharged from the military or still be in school. DACA recipients cannot have a criminal record. When is the president going to end the program? The end date, barring legislation to extend the program or grant citizenship for those already enrolled, is March 5, 2018. Recipients will be phased out depending on their renewal dates. By March of 2020, the program will end. What has the president said about it? President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to end the program, then, after he was elected, said that ending DACA would be a hard decision to make.
  • Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond
    Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond
    Trump administration officials are pledging to send Americans back to the moon — and then on to Mars. Space industry leaders say they and NASA are building the spaceships to get there. And they're promising that in five years, astronauts could be working around the moon — but not quite land there yet. Here's what Vice President Mike Pence is saying: 'We will return American astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundations we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond.' But few details, such as cost, are being mentioned in the space visions outlined at the first meeting of the revived National Space Council since it was disbanded in 1993.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.