The York County sheriff said there’s a dark cloud hanging over his department.

Six employees were disciplined for having sex on the job, including at least once at the Moss Justice Center.

Two former Employees of the Month for the York County Sheriff's Office are now former employees.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson said he fired Sgt. Jennifer Forsythe and Deputy Daniel Hamrick for having sex on duty this year.

“It is disrespectful to the law and to South Carolina,” resident Labraisa Moore said.

The sheriff said an internal investigation revealed between 2003 and now, Forsythe had sexual relations with five deputies on the job.

Two other sergeants and a captain were suspended without pay for two weeks. One lieutenant was demoted.

The sex scandal is now the talk of York County.

“I think that is very disgusting,” resident Jackie Moore said. “How can the people feel trustworthy of you if you're doing stuff like that?”

The sheriff said discipline varied based on when the acts occurred, most of which happened before he took office.

“Make no mistake, this conduct will not be tolerated in this agency on my watch,” Tolson said.

York County residents hope Tolson is right.

“The ones who have jurisdiction over the law, in this case, need to basically come down with the hammer and discipline them, and make an example of them so it doesn't happen again in the future,” resident Asaad Davis said.