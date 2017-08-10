Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
75°
H -
L 72

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
75°
Chance of Rain
H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H -° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-day
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
South Carolina sheriff’s deputies disciplined, fired for having sex while on duty
Close

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies disciplined, fired for having sex while on duty

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies disciplined, fired for having sex while on duty
Sgt. Jennifer Forsythe (L) and Deputy Daniel Hamrick were fired by York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson for having sex on duty this year.

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies disciplined, fired for having sex while on duty

By: Greg Suskin and Joe Bruno, WSOCTV.com

YORK, S.C -  The York County sheriff said there’s a dark cloud hanging over his department. 

Six employees were disciplined for having sex on the job, including at least once at the Moss Justice Center. 

>> Read more trending news

Two former Employees of the Month for the York County Sheriff's Office are now former employees.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson said he fired Sgt. Jennifer Forsythe and Deputy Daniel Hamrick for having sex on duty this year. 

“It is disrespectful to the law and to South Carolina,” resident Labraisa Moore said. 

The sheriff said an internal investigation revealed between 2003 and now, Forsythe had sexual relations with five deputies on the job. 

Two other sergeants and a captain were suspended without pay for two weeks. One lieutenant was demoted. 

The sex scandal is now the talk of York County.

“I think that is very disgusting,” resident Jackie Moore said. “How can the people feel trustworthy of you if you're doing stuff like that?”

The sheriff said discipline varied based on when the acts occurred, most of which happened before he took office.

“Make no mistake, this conduct will not be tolerated in this agency on my watch,” Tolson said.

York County residents hope Tolson is right.

“The ones who have jurisdiction over the law, in this case, need to basically come down with the hammer and discipline them, and make an example of them so it doesn't happen again in the future,” resident Asaad Davis said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte products available in grocery stores this fall
    Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte products available in grocery stores this fall
    Fans of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte have a reason to celebrate early. Although the date the beloved PSL is available at Starbucks locations is a tight secret, the coffee chain announced Thursday the flavor is coming to grocery stores in the form of ground coffee and a ready-to-drink bottle. >> Read more trending news Already on store shelves, the pumpkin spice-flavored ground coffee joins existing pumpkin spice products for consumers, including K-Cup pods, a Frappuccino chilled coffee drink and an instant coffee version. The ground coffee is being sold for $9.99 in an 11-ounce bag. Starbucks said the ready-to-drink bottle of PSL will be at stores later this month. The bottle will be sold for $2.79.
  • High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill
    High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill
    A high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill was hit in the head by the log and died Thursday, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes. Joshua Mileto, a 16-year-old Sachem East High School junior, and about five of his teammates were carrying the log overhead when the accident happened at a preseason exercise camp supervised by a half-dozen coaches, Suffolk County police said. The 5-foot-6, 134-pound wide receiver and defensive back was declared dead later at a hospital. Sachem East graduate Carlin Schledorn, who played football as a junior, said carrying the log — about 12 feet (3.7 meters) long and the diameter of a utility pole — was a 'team building' exercise. 'It's very big. It's like a tree, and it's a challenge for people who weightlift,' he said. 'Five or six people do it at once. I feel horrific for the team and coaches because I know them, and they are all great men.' School officials, including the head coach, did not comment on the exercise. A person at Mileto's home declined to speak with reporters. Classmate Olivia Cassereli said Mileto 'cared about everyone else.' 'He put others before himself, and everyone loved him and was friends with him,' said Cassereli, who called him her best friend. Some colleges and other high schools around the country have incorporated log-carrying drills and other military-inspired exercises into their football preparations in recent years, sometimes bringing in SEALs to teach and motivate. Some coaches and players say the tough tasks help forge teamwork. But Douglas Casa, of the University of Connecticut's Korey Stringer Institute, which works to improve safety for athletes, questioned the wisdom of having teenagers perform an exercise that involves carrying a heavy object and that was developed for Navy SEALs, 'potentially a very different clientele.' 'There's so much potential for things to go wrong that I would really want people to think twice before doing something like that,' said Casa, the institute's executive director. Football, at all levels, has become more safety-conscious in recent years amid scrutiny of head injuries in the sport. In college football, for instance, the NCAA this year barred the two-a-day contact practices that coaches once used to toughen up their teams in the preseason, though many teams had ended them already. For high schools in Suffolk County, offseason practices are permitted as long as they are not mandated and are open to everyone, said Tom Combs, executive director of the athletic organization that oversees high school sports in the county. 'What exercises that are conducted are the privy of the school district and individuals running the workouts,' he said. In an unrelated incident, another player fell and hit his head Wednesday at the school during training, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening. Sachem Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham extended condolences to Mileto's family and friends and said support services will be offered 'for as long as needed.' The team's training officially starts Monday, and the football season starts in September. ___ Matthews reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.
  • Couple hired to clean house stole thousands from cancer patient, police say
    Couple hired to clean house stole thousands from cancer patient, police say
    An elderly cancer patient says the couple he hired to help him during his medical treatments stole more than a quarter-million dollars worth of items from his home.  In an interview with Channel 2's Tony Thomas, Patrick Toomey, 73, is suffering from prostate cancer and can't move around the house very well. He says he never expected to be targeted. Toomey hired Janice Brown to clean his home, and then added the husband, Aaron, for landscaping.  TRENDING STORIES: Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Baby shot by father during SWAT standoff dies Father describes ‘pure anxiety’ after DFCS took the wrong girl out of school When he noticed some high-end items were missing, he says he confronted the woman and she insisted he likely lost them and that she would be able to find them for him. But instead of helping him, Toomey says the stealing escalated. He noticed tools, jewelry, a gun and even food disappearing. 'I didn't say anything about those things because they have kids, and if people have to steal food they must need it,' Toomey said. Toomey called police. Detectives have been able to find $30,000 worth of Toomey's tools at area pawn shops. “They got back these three and shoot that was like Christmas because I didn't expect anything back,' Toomey said. Gwinnett police said the Browns teamed up to take the items, then pawned them off over a series of months. Toomey says after her fired them, they even broke into his house while he was receiving treatment and at Bible study. We were in court Wednesday as Janice Brown’s husband Aaron appeared before a judge.   “I think you are a poor risk to the community to release on bond,” the judge told Aaron. Both Browns remain held in jail. They also face unrelated charges in Banks County. “I'm sure glad that he's in jail,” Toomey said. Gwinnett Police say it's unclear at this point if the housekeeper and her husband might have targeted other homes, but it's something that is being looked into.   72 yr old cancer patient says these 2 stole from his house while he was at bible study and getting treatments . What’s missing live at 5. pic.twitter.com/9JIplgp4DX — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 10, 2017
  • Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting
    Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting
    A girl who was paralyzed when someone shot her while playing in a bounce house  is getting some big help -- from a music superstar! Antoine “Big Boi” Patton, who's busy with the release of a new album and a new tour, slowed down long enough to show some love to Abriya Ellison. “My brother saw her story that morning and was like, 'Bro, we got to do something for this little girl,'” Patton told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson. Big Boi's passions are music and the bulldogs he breeds at Pitfall Kennels. He wanted to give Abriya a puppy, who she quickly named. “What are you going to name your puppy?” Wilson asked Abriya. “King!” she replied. She's been wanting a puppy since b4 she was paralyzed waist down by gunfire in April. See an ATL legend make her dream come true @wsbtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/FgmCZRs6MI — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 10, 2017 Abriya was shot while playing in a bounce house in April and paralyzed from the waist down. She just finished three months of intense therapy and fell in love with the service dogs at the hospital. Now, she has a dog to call her own. One that her mother, Andreauna Douglas, said will help her recovery. “She’s been asking for it for the longest and I know that a puppy that she can take care of and now she has responsibility, it’s going to do nothing but help her,” Douglas told Wilson. “I’ve been born ready for a puppy,” Abriya said. TRENDING STORIES: After days on the run, police arrest man accused of concealing death of local vet Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Family desperately searching for elderly man missing since Sunday “One thing that struck me about Abriya is that her energy and her spirit was just up,” Patton told Wilson. “Now she’s going to have to walk this dog, so she’s going to have to get out here and get to walking,” Douglas said. “There’s nothing like having a companion or a service dog, something therapeutic that you can love on, that can love back on you. She’s been through a lot and to see how strong she is now, that was just like ‘Oh my goodness,'” Patton said. “She's definitely inspiring and it just touched our heart, so we’re just trying to do what we can do to help.” Big Boi and his brother James have agreed to take care of whatever vet care her puppy King will need. They also agreed to pay off her GoFundMe needs for her medical bills and even pay to have her bathroom made handicap accessible. 
  • You can be a 'citizen scientist' during the Total Solar Eclipse
    You can be a 'citizen scientist' during the Total Solar Eclipse
    For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will cross North America later next month. The eclipse is expected to cross from Oregon, entering the U.S. at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and leaving U.S. shores from South Carolina at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, over the course of an hour and a half. Becoming a citizen scientist through The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment program begins with downloading NASA’s free GLOBE Observer Eclipse APP, which will fuel a nationwide science experiment. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! On Aug. 21, citizen scientists will be able to measure how the eclipse changes atmospheric conditions near them, contributing to a database used by scientists and students worldwide. The app explains how to make eclipse observations, but you will need to obtain a thermometer to accurately measure air temperature. Joining the experiment means you can help collect cloud and temperature data with your phone. NASA said that observers in areas with a partial eclipse or those who are outside the path of totality are encouraged to participate alongside those within totality. To learn more about how NASA is looking for the solar eclipses to help understand earth’s energy, click HERE.  Fourteen states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day, according to NASA. 'No matter where you are in North America, whether it's cloudy, clear, or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen scientist project,' said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. 'We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.'       
  • These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse
    These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse
    Several school districts are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse in August.   Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says the total solar eclipse will start on Aug. 21 near Lincoln City, Oregon, around 10:15 a.m. PDT. Over the next hour and a half, it will travel across the country, ending around 2:50 p.m. EDT near Charleston, South Carolina. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! A partial eclipse will be visible before and after those times, and luckily for us, parts of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area will see the show! Here are the schools that will be delaying dismissal the day of the eclipse: ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS - 30-minute delay for all schools CLARKE COUNTY - 45-minute delay for all schools CLAYTON COUNTY- 45-minute delay for all schools COBB COUNTY - 45-minute delay for all schools FORSYTH COUNTY - 40-minute delay (ES I: 3:00 p.m., ES II: 3:40 p.m., High: 4:20 p.m., Middle: 4:55 p.m.) ES I: Big Creek, Brandywine, Brookwood, Chattahoochee, Chestatee, Coal Mountain, Cumming, Haw Creek, Kelly Mill, Matt, Settles Bridge, Sharon, Shiloh Point and Vickery Creek ES II: Daves Creek, Johns Creek, Mashburn, Midway, Sawnee, Silver City and Whitlow FULTON COUNTY - Delaying dismissal for students by 45 minutes. GILMER COUNTY- CLOSED Aug. 21 GWINNETT COUNTY - One-hour delay HENRY COUNTY - One-hour delay (Elementary: 3:25 p.m., High: 4:15 p.m., Middle: 4:55 p.m.) MARIETTA CITY SCHOOLS - 15-minute delay PAULDING COUNTY - One-hour delay  (Elementary: 3:30 p.m., High: 4:25 p.m., Middle: 4:35 p.m.)  ROCKDALE COUNTY - Elementary: 3:00 p.m., High: 3:45 p.m., Middle: 4:30 p.m. TROUP COUNTY - 30-minute delay for all schools This list will be updated as more schools announce schedule changes.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.