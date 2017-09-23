Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68

Late-blooming soul singer Charles Bradley died Saturday in Brooklyn. He was 68.

Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer, which spread to his liver, according to NPR.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Bradley released his debut album “No Time For Dreaming” at 62, with the 1960s soul revival label, Daptone Records.

"Charles was truly grateful for all the love he's received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on," a statement from the record label read.

Bradley performed between odd jobs throughout most of his life. He moved back to New York’s Brooklyn borough in his 40s and was singing as a James Brown impersonator known as Black Velvet when he was discovered by the record label.

"It took 62 years for somebody to find me,” Bradley told NPR when his first album was released. “But I thank God. Some people never get found."