National
Son jailed after allegedly shooting father on I-75 in vacation fight from FL to GA
Son jailed after allegedly shooting father on I-75 in vacation fight from FL to GA

Son jailed after allegedly shooting father on I-75 in vacation fight from FL to GA
Photo Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
Heavy traffic on I-75 north is pictured here. An Alabama father was allegedly shot and killed by his son on the side of I-75  on July 11 after a fight between the two reached a boiling point.

Son jailed after allegedly shooting father on I-75 in vacation fight from FL to GA

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A fight between an Alabama father and his 21-year-old son, which started during a family vacation in Florida, ended in a shooting on I-75 that left the father dead.

The Alabama family of eight was returning early from a turbulent vacation in Florida punctuated by fighting between Daniel Lee Young, 40, and his 21-year-old son Deontae Leqwan Young, investigators said.

The group, including the older Young’s wife, the younger man’s girlfriend and three young children and another adult brother, was driving through Peach County, Georgia, on July 11 when the argument between the father and son reached a boiling point.

“Apparently the father had been drinking pretty heavily that day,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told the Macon Telegraph.

The family pulled over on I-75 late that night as the fight escalated.

“The father comes over the seat, hitting the son, who pulled out a pistol and shot him there at the side of the interstate,” Deese said.

The younger man allegedly fired at least two shoots, which hit his father in the chest.

Daniel Young was pronounced dead on the side of the road by emergency responders, according to the Telegraph.

Deontae Young was arrested and is facing murder charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    An eighth person who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised compromising information on his father’s then-rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, has been identified, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, 52, was asked to attend the meeting by Aras Agalarov, a billionaire Azerbaijani construction magnate. >> Related: Donald Trump Jr. releases email exchange with Russian intermediary An attorney for the Agalarovs, Scott Balber, told the Times that Kaveladze was asked to attend the Trump Tower meeting 'purely to … make sure it happened.
  The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  In Trump style, senators' tweet dashes GOP health care hopes
    In Trump style, senators' tweet dashes GOP health care hopes
    Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran used President Donald Trump's favorite medium — Twitter — to tell the world they were going to tank the president's top legislative priority, the GOP health care bill. In Trumpesque fashion, the two Republicans did not give a heads up to the White House or Senate leaders. Moran, of Kansas, and Lee, of Utah, announced on Twitter Monday night that they were opposing the Senate GOP plan to replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. Moran said Congress needs to make a 'fresh start' on writing a replacement bill, while Lee said the GOP bill doesn't go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families. The dual announcements left Republicans at least two votes short from moving forward with the bill, effectively killing it.
  Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him
    Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him
    A firefighter is in serious condition after he was pinned under a tree. A limb fell on him Sunday while was clearing the roadway. Fire Chief Pat Wilson told Channel 2's Chris Jose that Lt. Adam Moss is still in the hospital, but he's already up and walking around. Virginia Neill lives on Sargent Farmer Road, and remembers the day of the accident vividly. She said two firefighters were trying to remove a limb that covered the street. 'He had it on the ground,' Neill said. 'And he went to cut a limb, because the tree was big. The limb was huge.' TRENDING STORIES: Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date Neill said the limb fell on top of Moss, and she called 911. 'It was so heavy, they couldn't lift it off of him,' Neill said. 'So they just kept cutting on it, and he just kept crying, 'Please get this limb off of me. It's hurting.'' Wilson said he got the phone call about the incident while he was at church. 'You're thinking the worst-case scenario. I'm thinking, 'Is he conscious? Is he going to be able to talk?'' Wilson said. He immediately rushed over to the emergency room at Atlanta Medical Center, where Moss had been taken. 'You know it's not a good news call,' Wilson said. 'Adam was just in a place where he couldn't get out of there quick enough.' On Tuesday, Moss' co-workers are on the job with one man down. They'll visit Moss as soon as they are off the clock. 'We're gonna support you,' Wilson said. 'And those are the words I said to him on Sunday.
  Drive-by robbers target at least 4 people in midtown
    Drive-by robbers target at least 4 people in midtown
    Two people are in custody and two others wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies in midtown Atlanta and in Atlantic Station.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was the only reporter on scene just moments after the crimes.Atlanta police said the armed robberies began earlier Tuesday morning. Police were called to a person being held at gunpoint at Crescent and Peachtree place in Midtown.That followed another armed robbery at 1200 Peachtree Street. Then the thieves hit again, police said, near the Ikea on 16th Street and an attempted robbery near the Target in Atlantic Station.Washington was there as police responded to yet another armed robbery, this time behind the BB&T Bank on Peachtree Street. TRENDING STORIES: Australian woman killed by police after calling 911, family says Student, friend killed in crash Thousands sign petition protesting school start date The men stole bookbags, purses and laptops during their crime spree.Atlanta police said in each case the 4 suspects used a silver Kia sedan, which they stole from their first victim.'I was asleep and I woke up to them putting guns on me,' Bryant Pickett said.Pickett was sleeping inside his car when the men approached.''Get on the ground.' They asked me where everything was. I told them I didn't have anything,' Pickett said.Later in the day, an officer spotted that car. The suspects tried to run but two were arrested, Washington learned.Two others are still on the loose.If you have any information about the robberies, contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8577. You can remain anonymous.
More

