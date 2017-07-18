A fight between an Alabama father and his 21-year-old son, which started during a family vacation in Florida, ended in a shooting on I-75 that left the father dead.
The Alabama family of eight was returning early from a turbulent vacation in Florida punctuated by fighting between Daniel Lee Young, 40, and his 21-year-old son Deontae Leqwan Young, investigators said.
The group, including the older Young’s wife, the younger man’s girlfriend and three young children and another adult brother, was driving through Peach County, Georgia, on July 11 when the argument between the father and son reached a boiling point.
“Apparently the father had been drinking pretty heavily that day,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told the Macon Telegraph.
The family pulled over on I-75 late that night as the fight escalated.
“The father comes over the seat, hitting the son, who pulled out a pistol and shot him there at the side of the interstate,” Deese said.
The younger man allegedly fired at least two shoots, which hit his father in the chest.
Daniel Young was pronounced dead on the side of the road by emergency responders, according to the Telegraph.
Deontae Young was arrested and is facing murder charges.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
