National
Softball coach accused of molesting 10-year-old girls
Softball coach accused of molesting 10-year-old girls

Softball coach accused of molesting 10-year-old girls
Softball coach accused of molesting 10-year-old girls

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -  A California softball coach is accused of molesting two 10-year-old girls between August 2014 and August 2017, and prosecutors are searching for additional victims, KTLA reported Monday.

Glen Thomas Kauffman, 53, was charged with two counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, whose officials said that Kauffman’s position as a coach put him in a “position of trust with access to minors.”

Prosecutors said Kauffman, who is on the board of directors for the University of California Irvine Alumni Association, molested one girl on multiple occasions and one other at least once.

“(UC Irvine) is reviewing this situation and will comment when appropriate,” UCI spokesman Tom Vasich said, according to NBC Los Angeles. “Mr. Kauffman’s board membership is currently on hiatus.”

If convicted as charged, Kauffman could serve a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Orange County District Attorney's Office
Glen Thomas Kauffman
Glen Thomas Kauffman

Glen Thomas Kauffman

 

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Barbecue rattlesnake sounded good, but it landed man in hospital for 2 weeks 
    Barbecue rattlesnake sounded good, but it landed man in hospital for 2 weeks 
    An Arizona man learned the hard way that it’s not a good idea to play with rattlesnakes after spending two weeks in the hospital for snake bite injuries. >> Read more trending news It seems Victor Pratt, 48, decided he wanted barbecue rattlesnake during a family birthday party, according to Inside Edition.  “I know to cook them and cut the heads off and stuff,” Pratt said. “They taste like chicken. It’s not bad,” he told Inside Edition. But, Pratt’s plan backfired after he told FOX10 that he was “playing with it like little kids do.”  His hand slipped and the reptile attacked. It bit Pratt twice, once in the neck, which doctors said was dangerous because his throat could swell shut, according to FOX10.  Pratt was just fine in the end, but he did need 26 vials of anti-venom to recover.  He told Fox10 he will not be playing with rattlesnakes anymore. >> Related: Snake bites man on tongue as victim tries to kiss the reptile  Read more here. 
  • Hurricane Maria: Airlines cap fares for flights out of affected cities
    Hurricane Maria: Airlines cap fares for flights out of affected cities
    Update 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19: American Airlines and United Airlines announced that they are capping some of their fares as Hurricane Maria churns over the Caribbean.﻿﻿ >> Read more trending news American Airlines said it will cap until Sept. 24 one-way, nonstop fares from airports in Antigua, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos islands, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis. Fares for travel in the airline’s main cabin will be capped at $99, while premium cabin fares will be capped at $199. United Airlines officials said the company is adding additional seats for its flights leaving Puerto Rico. The airline capped its nonstop flights in economy class at $384. >> Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria: Live updates The announcements came in response to a letter sent to nearly a dozen airliners from Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, requesting that the airlines cap fees for people fleeing from Maria. “Individuals and families should not be forced to delay or cancel their evacuation efforts because of confusion over the cost of airfare,” Nelson said. ﻿Original report: Delta Air Lines said it is capping main cabin one-way fares at $199 for flights out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago in the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria approaches. Atlanta-based Delta is also adding two extra flights from San Juan to Atlanta for those who want to get out of the hurricane’s path. >> More hurricane coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post Delta is waiving change fees for travelers with flights booked to, from or through San Juan, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago from Sept. 19-26. Southwest Airlines is canceling its flights scheduled to and from San Juan for Tuesday after 6 p.m. and Wednesday, and to and from Punta Cana on Wednesday. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Police revive pregnant woman who overdosed twice in one hour
    Police revive pregnant woman who overdosed twice in one hour
    A pregnant woman was revived twice from heroin overdoses within an hour on Monday, police said. The woman, who was not identified, is approximately seven months pregnant, police said. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers were patrolling the Allegheny Station in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia Monday afternoon when they first found the woman, WPVI reported.  >> Read more trending news A citizen alerted the officers to a pregnant woman who appeared to be unconscious and was possibly overdosing. The officers administered two doses of Narcan before the woman was revived, WPVI reported. The woman refused further medical services and left the area, police said. Approximately 40 minutes later, the officers found the woman lying on a sidewalk, unconscious. She was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the woman and the unborn child was not released.
  • The Latest: Corker says tentative agreement on debt figure
    The Latest: Corker says tentative agreement on debt figure
    The Latest on a Republican plan to overhaul U.S. taxes (all times local): 1 p.m. Sen. Bob Corker says he's reached a tentative agreement with other Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee on how much its tax plan would add to the government's debt. Corker, a senior Republican who opposes adding to the deficit, didn't offer a figure. But after meeting with other top Republicans, he said he's willing to take into account revenue boosts from 'pro-growth tax reform' when voting for a budget plan. Traditional Capitol Hill scorekeepers are likely to say the GOP plan would add more than $1 trillion over a decade to the $20 trillion-plus debt. Tax-cut advocates on the budget panel were pressing for a tax cut of $1.5 trillion or more. Corker said Republicans are in a 'very good place' on the tax figure. ___ 10:35 a.m. A Republican on the Senate Budget Committee says that tax-cut advocates on the panel are pressing for cuts that could add $1.5 trillion or more to the deficit over the coming decade. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said he's backing 'as aggressive pro-growth tax reform as we can get.' He says a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut 'ought to be a minimum.' Republicans on the panel are grappling over how much the ongoing tax cut push will add to the nation's $20 trillion-plus debt. More deficit-conscious panel members, such as Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, are pushing back. Corker on Monday opposed an overwhelmingly popular defense measure that would smash the budget, saying 'the inability to get our fiscal house in order is the greatest threat to our country.
