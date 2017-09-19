Softball coach accused of molesting 10-year-old girls

A California softball coach is accused of molesting two 10-year-old girls between August 2014 and August 2017, and prosecutors are searching for additional victims, KTLA reported Monday.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Glen Thomas Kauffman, 53, was charged with two counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, whose officials said that Kauffman’s position as a coach put him in a “position of trust with access to minors.”

Prosecutors said Kauffman, who is on the board of directors for the University of California Irvine Alumni Association, molested one girl on multiple occasions and one other at least once.

“(UC Irvine) is reviewing this situation and will comment when appropriate,” UCI spokesman Tom Vasich said, according to NBC Los Angeles. “Mr. Kauffman’s board membership is currently on hiatus.”

If convicted as charged, Kauffman could serve a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Orange County District Attorney's Office Glen Thomas Kauffman