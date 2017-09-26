Listen Live
Socks for all: Girl collects thousands of socks for young hospital patients like her
Socks for all: Girl collects thousands of socks for young hospital patients like her

Socks for all: Girl collects thousands of socks for young hospital patients like her
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: Fight like Emma a journey with neurofibromatosis/Rebecca Donkor

Socks for all: Girl collects thousands of socks for young hospital patients like her

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARTFORD, Conn. -  Emma Becker, 12, has been battling cancer for four years. She has been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes tumors to form on her optic nerves and brain.

Becker is not alone in her fight against cancer and to help brighten the days the other young patients at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, she’s gathering socks -- colorful, silly socks -- to bring a smile to her friends’s faces, ABC News reported.

>> Read more trending news

Emma used Facebook to help collect more than 2,300 pairs of crazy socks in honor of her birthday, Inside Edition reported.

The fun socks take the place of the drab hospital-issued socks patents normally receive at the hospital.

“It’s something fun they can look down at, and smile,” Rebecca Donkor, Emma’s mother, told ABC News.

This isn’t the first collection Emma has spearheaded. She has also collected 10,000 cans of Play-Doh, and will hold another collection next year, held toy drives and manned a lemonade stand to buy $300 in iTunes cards.

And she’s not stopping at socks.

Her next collection for fellow patients: Halloween costumes.

For more on Emma’s sock collection, click here.

News

  • WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille 
    WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille 
    WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille, author of The Gold Coast, The General’s Daughter, etc.,  about his 20th novel The Cuban Affair and about his Sept. 26 visit to Atlanta (7:30 PM at the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Dunwoody): ﻿FULL INTERVIEW HERE.﻿
  • Socks for all: Girl collects thousands of socks for young hospital patients like her
    Socks for all: Girl collects thousands of socks for young hospital patients like her
    Emma Becker, 12, has been battling cancer for four years. She has been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes tumors to form on her optic nerves and brain. Becker is not alone in her fight against cancer and to help brighten the days the other young patients at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, she’s gathering socks -- colorful, silly socks -- to bring a smile to her friends’s faces, ABC News reported. >> Read more trending news Emma used Facebook to help collect more than 2,300 pairs of crazy socks in honor of her birthday, Inside Edition reported. The fun socks take the place of the drab hospital-issued socks patents normally receive at the hospital. “It’s something fun they can look down at, and smile,” Rebecca Donkor, Emma’s mother, told ABC News. This isn’t the first collection Emma has spearheaded. She has also collected 10,000 cans of Play-Doh, and will hold another collection next year, held toy drives and manned a lemonade stand to buy $300 in iTunes cards. And she’s not stopping at socks. Her next collection for fellow patients: Halloween costumes. For more on Emma’s sock collection, click here.
  • Live updates: Trump slams NFL players for national anthem protests, athletes react 
    Live updates: Trump slams NFL players for national anthem protests, athletes react 
    Players across the NFL fired back at President Donald Trump by taking a knee, standing or refusing to show up at all for the national anthem before Sunday’s games and again Monday night. >> Read more trending news The protests came after Trump suggested that NFL team owners should fire players who refuse to stand during the anthem, telling a crowd in Alabama on Friday that “that’s a total disrespect for our heritage.” Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first started kneeling during the anthem last year, to protest police violence against minorities. The protest got mixed reactions, but other NFL players -- and players in other sports -- have since followed Kaepernick’s lead to protest inequality.
  • Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL
    Trump begins the morning by slamming the NFL
    President Donald Trump is up and tweeting, and his target is the NFL. Trump says 'ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.' He also says that booing at the Dallas game Monday night when the team dropped to its knees was the 'loudest I have ever heard.' Following a weekend of kneeling and protesting across the NFL, the Cowboys and their owner displayed their own version of unity Monday night by kneeling on the field before rising as a group before the playing of the national anthem. Trump noted in this tweets that the team stood for the anthem: 'Big progress being made- we all love our country.
  • Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. The deadly storm has claimed lives on multiple islands in its path. >> Read more trending news 
  • As senators defect, GOP concedes health bill's fate bleak
    As senators defect, GOP concedes health bill's fate bleak
    Republican Sen. Susan Collins' decision to oppose the GOP push to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul leaves the effort all but dead, with even party leaders conceding that their prospects are dismal. 'It's going to be a heavy lift,' South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 3 GOP Senate leader, said Monday, after Collins joined a small but pivotal cluster of Republicans saying they're against the measure. He called the prospects 'bleak.' 'We don't have the support for it,' said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. The collapse marks a replay of the embarrassing loss President Donald Trump and party leaders suffered in July, when the Senate rejected three attempts to pass legislation erasing Obama's 2010 statute. The GOP has made promises to scrap the law a high-profile vow for years, and its failure to deliver despite controlling the White House and Congress has infuriated conservatives whose votes Republican candidates need. To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months. Collins told reporters that she made her decision despite a phone call from Trump, who's been futilely trying to press unhappy GOP senators to back the measure. Barring a reversal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., must decide whether to hold a roll call at all. Three GOP 'no' votes would doom the bill. GOP Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Texas' Ted Cruz have said they oppose the measure, though Cruz aides said he was seeking changes that would let him vote yes. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, remains undecided. Murkowski, who voted against the failed GOP bills in July, has said she's analyzing the measure's impact on her state, where medical costs are high. This was the last week Republicans had any chance of prevailing with their narrow 52-48 Senate margin. Next Sunday, protections expire against a Democratic filibuster, bill-killing delays that Republicans lack the votes to overcome. Republicans had pinned their last hopes on a measure by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham. It would end Obama's Medicaid expansion and subsidies for consumers and ship the money — $1.2 trillion through 2026 — to states to use on health services with few constraints. Collins announced her decision shortly after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said 'millions' of Americans would lose coverage under the bill and projected it would impose $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts through 2026. The Maine moderate said in a statement that the legislation would make 'devastating' cuts in the Medicaid program for poor and disabled people, drive up premiums for millions and weaken protections Obama's law gives people with pre-existing medical conditions. She said the legislation is 'deeply flawed,' despite eleventh-hour changes its sponsors have made in search of support. Desperate to win over reluctant senators, GOP leaders revised the measure several times, adding money late Sunday for Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Kentucky and Texas in a clear pitch for Republican holdouts. They also gave states the ability — without federal permission — to permit insurers to charge people with serious illnesses higher premiums and to sell low-premium policies with big coverage gaps and high deductibles. Loud protesters forced the Senate Finance Committee to briefly delay the chamber's first and only hearing on the charged issue. Police lugged some demonstrators out of the hearing room and trundled out others in wheelchairs as scores chanted, 'No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty.' On Monday, Trump took on McCain, who'd returned to the Senate after a brain cancer diagnosis in July to cast the key vote that wrecked this summer's effort. Trump called that 'a tremendous slap in the face of the Republican Party' in a call to the 'Rick & Bubba Show,' an Alabama-based talk radio program. Cassidy and Graham defended their bill before the Finance committee. 'I don't need a lecture from anybody about health care,' Graham told the panel's Democrats. Referring to Obama's overhaul, he added, 'What you have created isn't working.' Also testifying was Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who learned earlier this year that she has kidney cancer. She said colleagues and others have helped her battle the disease with compassion, saying, 'Sadly, this is not in this bill.' ___ Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace and writers Andrew Taylor, Richard Lardner, Laurie Kellman, Ken Thomas and Erica Werner contributed to this report.
