Snow day? 5 kid-friendly craft ideas to ward off cabin fever

Rained in, snowed in or just stuck at home for the day? Don’t let cabin fever get you and the kids down.

We’ve scoured the web for some creative, fun and entertaining craft ideas perfect for some indoor family fun.

Make some flubber:

If your kid loves goop, make some flubber! This easy DIY is a fun, colorful project sure to keep the kids entertained.

>> Read more trending news

Sock puppet fun:

Grab some old socks and craft supplies to create colorful, fun sock puppets. Get the creative juices flowing even more by asking the kids to write a fun play and act it out with their new puppet friends.

DIY money bank using a plastic bottle:

While crafting their piggy bank, kitty bank, money tree or whatever they want, slip in a lesson about saving money.

Create pancake art:

Ever tried creating pancake art? It’s not easy. But the challenge can be fun together! Have the kids pick out a character from their favorite storybook and find a tutorial online. And when you’re all done, enjoy the tasty dish.

DIY clothespin faces:

Get creative with items you already own around the house with these clothespin faces. All you need is some wooden clothespins, paper, scissors and pencils.