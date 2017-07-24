Listen Live
President Trump speaks at the annual Boy Scout National Jamboree in Glen Jean, West Virginia.

National
Snopes.com co-founder pleas for help, says the website may shut down for good
Snopes.com co-founder pleas for help, says the website may shut down for good

Snopes.com co-founder pleas for help, says the website may shut down for good
Snopes.com co-founder pleas for help, says the website may shut down for good

By: Rare.us

Snopes.com, which bills itself as “one of the Internet’s oldest and most popular fact-checking sites,” is in dire financial straits and hopes to raise $500,000 it says is needed to keep the site afloat, according to a GoFundMe linked to by Snopes.

Snopes’ GoFundMe says the site has been “cut off from our historic source of advertising income.” Co-founder David Mikkelson founded the site with his then-wife Barbara Mikkelson in 1994, according to the page, incorporating Bardav, Inc. — a name using a combination of their first names — as a company to control the site.

The debt stems from a legal battle between Bardav, now managed exclusively by David Mikkelson, and a web services provider, Proper Media, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. When David and Barbara Mikkelson divorced in 2016, Barbara left Bardev, Inc. and sold her 50 percent equity interest in Snopes to Proper Media.

David Mikkelson says that while he maintains control of the site’s content, he says the site is otherwise held “hostage” by the media company, despite the fact that he’s attempted to “end” the contract with them:

[The] contractual relationship ended earlier this year, but the vendor will not acknowledge the change in contractual status and continues to essentially hold the Snopes.com web site hostage. Although we maintain editorial control (for now), the vendor will not relinquish the site’s hosting to our control, so we cannot modify the site, develop it, or — most crucially — place advertising on it. The vendor continues to insert their own ads and has been withholding the advertising revenue from us.

The GoFundMe states that money raised will go to “continue operating the site and paying our staff (not to mention covering our legal fees).”

Bardav, Inc. was sued by Proper Media this year, shortly after Mikkelson moved to end the contract Bardav, Inc. held with Proper Media. Proper Media claims that they’re the victims of “a lengthy scheme of concealment and subterfuge to gain control of the company and to drain its profits.”

The story of Snopes is deeply tied into the Mikkelson’s divorce, which accounts say was exacerbated by managing the site.

A Daily Mail investigation says that after he and Barbara split in 2015, David Mikkelson married a former escort and porn actress who he promptly hired to work for Snopes.

Barbara claims David embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for exotic trips and prostitutes and insisted on a raise of $120,000, giving himself a $360,000 annual salary. David Mikkelson says his ex-wife took millions of dollars from their joint account to buy property in Las Vegas.

They settled their divorce in 2015 after initially struggling to agree on an arbiter, according to the Mail.

News

  • Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month.  Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said.  Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
  • Charlie Gard parents drop legal fight, agree to let him die
    Charlie Gard parents drop legal fight, agree to let him die
    The parents of Charlie Gard, whose battle to get their critically ill baby experimental treatment stirred international sympathy and controversy, dropped their legal effort Monday, saying tearfully that it was time to let their son die. At an emotional court hearing, a lawyer for the baby's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, said the couple was withdrawing a bid to have Charlie sent to the United States, where a doctor had offered to try to treat his rare genetic condition. The decision came after new medical tests showed the 11-month-old, who has brain damage and cannot breathe unaided, had irreversible muscular damage. Both parents wept in the packed courtroom at the High Court in London as lawyer Grant Armstrong made the announcement, his voice breaking. 'This case is now about time,' Armstrong said. 'Sadly, time has run out.' Outside court, Chris Gard said that Charlie 'won't make his first birthday in just under two weeks' time.' 'We are about to do the hardest thing that we will ever have to do, which is to let our beautiful little Charlie go,' he said. Gard and Yates, who are in their 30s and from London, have fought ferociously for their son, who was born in August 2016 with mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease. The baby has been treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, one of the world's leading children's hospitals. Doctors there say Charlie is in pain and further treatment would only increase his suffering. They have sought permission from the courts to switch off his life support and allow him to die peacefully. His parents have resisted, arguing that an experimental treatment could extend and improve Charlie's life. The case gained international attention after Charlie's parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress. On Monday, the Vatican said Pope Francis was praying for Charlie and his parents, and urged the faithful to join him in prayer so that the baby's parents 'may find God's consolation and love. As the legal battle dragged on, U.S.-based pro-life activists had flown to London to support Charlie's parents, and the case became a flashpoint for opposing views on health-care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child. Passions have often run high, with activists demanding 'justice for Charlie' rallying outside the High Court and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Over the weekend, the hospital said it had contacted police after staff received abuse and threats. Charlie's parents condemned the abuse, and on Monday thanked the hospital for the care it had given their child. Some commentators portrayed the case as a clash between family and the state, and U.S. conservatives used it to criticize Britain's government-funded health care system — even though the case was never about money. Judge Nicholas Francis criticized those 'who know almost nothing about this case but who feel entitled to express opinions.' At its heart, the case pitted the right of parents to decide what's best for their children against the authorities' responsibility to uphold the rights of people who can't speak for themselves. Under British law, children have rights independent of their parents, and it is usual for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child — such as cases where a parent's religious beliefs prohibit blood transfusions. British courts and the European Court of Human Rights all ruled against Charlie's parents and in favor of Great Ormond Street. The case returned to court this month when the hospital asked the judge to reassess the possible benefits of a treatment pioneered by Dr. Michio Hirano, a neurology expert from Columbia Medical Center in New York. At a hearing earlier this month, Hirano said there was a 10 percent chance of a significant improvement in Charlie's muscle use with the treatment, known as nucleoside therapy. But he conceded it had never been tried on a human with Charlie's exact condition and no tests had ever been done on mice to see whether it would work on a patient like Charlie. Hirano came to London last week to examine Charlie along with other experts. After seeing the results of new tests, the baby's parents agreed to drop their case, meaning Charlie's life support can now be removed. But they still believe Charlie could have been saved had months not been spent in legal wrangling about whether he should get treatment. 'Had Charlie been given the treatment sooner he would have had the potential to be a normal, healthy little boy,' Yates told the court. 'Our son has an extremely rare disease for which there is no accepted cure, but that does not mean that this treatment would not have worked, and it certainly does not mean that this shouldn't have been tried.' The hospital disagreed. Its lawyer, Katie Gollop, said Charlie had suffered 'irreversible neurological damage' and the treatment would have been 'futile.' She said the hospital stood by its belief that Charlie was in pain. 'At the first hearing in Charlie's case in March, (Great Ormond Street Hospital's) position was that every day that passed was a day that was not in his best interests,' Gollop said in a written statement. 'That remains its view of his welfare.' The hospital also criticized Hirano, saying that he had given evidence to court without having read previous judgments or Charlie's medical records. And it noted that Hirano had told the court that he 'retains a financial interest in some of the ... compounds he proposed prescribing for Charlie.' Ending a case he called tragic for all involved, the judge paid tribute to Charlie's parents, saying it was impossible to comprehend the agony they faced. 'No parent could have done more for their child,' he said. Yates cried as she told the court she and Charlie's father had only wanted the best for their son. 'We are so sorry that we couldn't save you,' she said.
  • Waitress outraged after she says man handed her menu with swastika
    Waitress outraged after she says man handed her menu with swastika
    A waitress says she was stunned when a man drew a hate symbol on a menu and handed it to her while she was at work. Shelley Sidney told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus the incident is the most blatantly hateful thing anyone has done to her. Sidney said she was waiting on a private party at Antica Posta in Buckhead, Thursday night. 'I get to the last person in the party, and they give me a menu that has a swastika drawn it,' Sidney told Klaus. She said she was stunned by it and immediately showed her boss. Sidney said restaurant owner Marco Betti cited freedom of speech. She wanted him to kick the guest out, instead. 'I was hurt and frustrated,' Sidney said. Back downstairs, Sidney said she heard a guest use the n-word. TRENDING STORIES: Officer finds man shot to death in idling car 9 dead, 30 injured found inside 'sweltering' semitrailer at Texas Walmart Gainesville man knee-deep in ocean gets hit with wave and dies, police say 'I was really in tears when I was overhearing the conversations, the private conversations of just how horrible black people are, immigrants are, gay people are,' Sidney told Klaus. She said she told Betti she was done serving the guests. Klaus spoke with the restaurant's attorney, Manny Arora, over the phone Sunday evening. 'As soon as she made any reference to anything inappropriate being overheard, Marco immediately asked her if she didn't want to wait on those folks and reassigned somebody else,' Arora told Klaus. The staff said they saw books displayed in the room, and researched the author. It was the known holocaust denier, David Irving, hosting a speaking event. Antica Posta's attorney said the owner was unaware who he was. 'You don't check into people's backgrounds or their political beliefs before you agree to a reservation,' Arora told Klaus. Sidney said she wants her boss to be more sensitive to the feelings of his diverse staff. 'He never told them that they had to leave,' Sidney said. 'I think that it's unacceptable for this to be able to go on. It's 2017.' Arora said the group did not cause any disturbances. Shelley said her boss has asked her not to come to work the last two days. Arora said Sidney still has a job, if she so chooses.
  • 'My Friend Cayla' doll could give strangers access to your child, investigation finds
    'My Friend Cayla' doll could give strangers access to your child, investigation finds
    The “My Friend Cayla' doll gives anyone with a Bluetooth-enabled phone access to your child — and consumer groups want the federal government to pull the popular toy from store shelves. >> Read more trending news Using an app, parents can have entire conversations with their children through the doll — but so could strangers. That's why some people say the doll could open the door for a child predator. Privacy concerns led Germany to ban the sale of the doll, which is made in the United States. An attorney filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission to pull the doll from shelves in the United States. “If the doll is turned on, [anyone] can see that the doll (is) available and could pair with it on their phone using Bluetooth,” said attorney Chris Laughlin, who filed the complaint. An investigation by WJAX-TV found that anyone within 90 feet of the doll can easily access it with Bluetooth. You can say anything — and it’ll come out through the speaker. Strangers can have a two-way conversation with your kid — and all they will need is a phones. Robin Luaway is among those who are concerned about the doll. “We should go back to how it was,” Luaway said. “Play outside.' Cayla’s terms of service warns that it cannot guarantee that the Cayla app will be free of content that you might consider unacceptable. The company says its safeguards do not replace parental supervision. But when you read Cayla’s terms of service on its website, it clearly says that they “will use information collected about you for a variety of business purposes.' The FTC has not yet responded to the attorney's complaint. WJAX-TV reached out to Cayla's software company for a comment on the allegations in the FTC complaint, but the company has not responded.
  • How to prepare and stay safe now that football practice is starting
    How to prepare and stay safe now that football practice is starting
    High school football practice officially starts on Tuesday, and right now, metro area schools are preparing to keep kids safe from heat and humidity. This afternoon, Channel 2's Craig Lucie went to Henry County and spoke with an athletic director and coach who showed off a tool to keep athletes safe outside. Every Georgia high school football coach will keep a WetBulb Globe Temperature meter in their pocket when practice kicks off Tuesday. The meter, set by the Georgia High School Association, allows coaches to determine the water breaks for their athletes, and it comes with a scale for them to follow. Edward Senter, athletic director of Dutchtown High School, says certain temperatures require certain lengths for breaks. 'If it's reading 79, this requires a normal water break ---15-20 minutes,' Senter said. If the meter reads more than 92, practice is called off or delayed. TRENDING STORIES: Family of boy who drowned at day camp: 'No one should ever have to go through this' Small plane lands on 316 in Gwinnett County Parents dining with kids limited to 1 alcoholic beverage at restaurant Dr. Curt Miller, coordinator for athletics and physical education for Henry County Schools, said it is important for parents and coaches to make sure their student athletes are staying hydrated this week. The players will practice in their helmets but without pads on Tuesday, to get acclimated to the heat and humidity. On Aug. 1, however, they will be wearing full pads on the football field. 'They've all been working hard,' Miller said. 'Lifting weights, getting kids used to heat to prep for football season.' At Dutchtown High School and several other Henry County schools, coaches are trying to keep their players cool with brand new turf fields. 'Green beads, cool beads keep the temperature down,' Senter said. Coaches said their players will get at least four breaks each hour during practice. 'Student-athletes carrying water allows them to replenish their fluids throughout the day,' Miller said.
  • 'I paid them to kill my son': Mother shares heartbreak over losing son in camp tragedy
    'I paid them to kill my son': Mother shares heartbreak over losing son in camp tragedy
    Criminal charges are possible after a 5-year old boy drowned at a south Fulton County summer camp. The drowning happened Friday at the Cochran Mill Nature Center in Palmetto. According to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, the camp was not licensed but the department said in some cases camps don't have to register with the state or get a license. In a statement late Monday evening, the department said: 'Our investigation today has confirmed that Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mill Park was operating without a license or exemption from licensing. Our agency is issuing a cease and desist order for the program.' The boy's family told Channel 2's Lori Wilson that they are heartbroken after entrusting their son to the care of camp counselors. 'Never in a million years did I think that I would be standing here doing something like this,' mother Ayisat Idris Hosch said. 'His brother was his best friend. He was his father's shadow, and he was my heart.' TRENDING STORIES: Teen accused of DUI, livestreaming video of crash that killed sister Waitress outraged after she says man handed her menu with swastika Family mourns father of 5 shot to death in car Hosch is talking about her son Benjamin Kamau, 5. He died Friday while attending Camp Cricket at the Cochran Mill Nature Center. Police said he was with a small group of children who took their lunch near a waterfall. It wasn't until the group of 13 children and 4 adults got ready to head back to camp that they noticed Benjamin was missing. 'They robbed us of his life, of his potential. They took that from us and I am broken,' Hosch said. A statement from the camp today said: 'The Board, Staff and Volunteers of the Cochran Mill Nature Center are heartbroken and distraught over this tragedy. On Friday, July 21, a group of 13 children attended day camp at Cochran Mill Nature Center. This small group of children, supervised by 4 adults, walked down a nearby trail for a lunch outing. 'Following lunch, the children were allowed to splash in a shallow adjacent creek. 'When the group gathered to leave the creek, the adults realized that one child was missing. The child was found a short distance away in a pool of water in an area that had not been visited by the group. CPR was administered and the child was transported by EMS to the hospital. 'Cochran Mill Nature Center has hosted summer camps and other outings for children of all ages for 23 years. The camps focus is on nature and the outdoors. Thousands of children have attended the camps over the years without incident except for minor scrapes, bumps and bruises. 'In 2016, over 15,000 children visited. Cochran Mill is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help injured wild animals and provide educational tours and camps for children. Please Note: According to Press reports, a lawsuit is being filed against the camp. The Board, Staff and Volunteers have been advised to submit no further comments at this time.' 'This isn't an accident, this is gross, insane negligence.' Attorney for the boy who drowned at camp, speaking out right now. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IfS0NbzPsW-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 24, 2017 'Their negligence killed my son. They didn't tell me what they were doing with my son,' Hosch said. The mother said Benjamin couldn't swim. 'Somebody's got to pay for what happened. Someone has to be held responsible,' Hosch said. 'I can't go on. I have to live (with the fact) that I gave them money to kill my son, for the rest of my life. I paid them to kill my son.' In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, spokesman Reg Griffin wrote: 'Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mill Park is an unlicensed program that was unknown to the State of Georgia until the reporting of this tragic incident today. We are currently investigating this incident. Georgia law allows for situations where a child care service can be exempt from state licensing requirements based on the ages of children, duration of the program, hours of operation, specific activities, or where services are offered free of charge. It appears that Camp Cricket was neither licensed nor had it applied for and received exempt status from the state. Due to the pending investigation, that is all the information I have at this time.
