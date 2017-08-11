Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 87
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Chance of Rain
H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H 87° L 71°
  • heavy-rain-day
    87°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 87° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
SNL reinstates suspended writer who made comment about Barron Trump
Close

SNL reinstates suspended writer who made comment about Barron Trump

SNL reinstates suspended writer who made comment about Barron Trump
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at the White House June 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to reports, Melania and Barron will soon be moving from Trump Tower in New York City to the White House. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

SNL reinstates suspended writer who made comment about Barron Trump

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

The “Saturday Night Live” writer who was suspended “indefinitely” after tweeting an insensitive message about President Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has apparently been reinstated by the show.

>> Read more trending news

Katie Rich, 34, was credited as a writer for Thursday night’s episode of “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” after she was suspended from “SNL” in January for saying that 11-year-old Barron “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Her tweet led to widespread condemnation, and she subsequently deleted it before tweeting out an apology.

RELATED: NBC announces consequences for the “SNL” writer who called Barron Trump a “homeschool shooter”

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet,” she wrote at the time. “I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

President Trump criticized Rich for the move, saying in an interview with Sean Hannity: “Well, ‘Saturday Night Live’ -- a person from ‘Saturday Night Live’ was terrible. It’s a failing show. It’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son. It’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

Rich was not credited on any of last season’s episodes after the incident, but her name returned to the credits on Thursday. It’s unclear if she is only writing for the four-episode summer special or if she will return as a writer for the show’s upcoming season this fall.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • SNL reinstates suspended writer who made comment about Barron Trump
    SNL reinstates suspended writer who made comment about Barron Trump
    The “Saturday Night Live” writer who was suspended “indefinitely” after tweeting an insensitive message about President Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has apparently been reinstated by the show. >> Read more trending news Katie Rich, 34, was credited as a writer for Thursday night’s episode of “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” after she was suspended from “SNL” in January for saying that 11-year-old Barron “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Her tweet led to widespread condemnation, and she subsequently deleted it before tweeting out an apology. RELATED: NBC announces consequences for the “SNL” writer who called Barron Trump a “homeschool shooter” “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet,” she wrote at the time. “I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.” President Trump criticized Rich for the move, saying in an interview with Sean Hannity: “Well, ‘Saturday Night Live’ -- a person from ‘Saturday Night Live’ was terrible. It’s a failing show. It’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son. It’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.” Rich was not credited on any of last season’s episodes after the incident, but her name returned to the credits on Thursday. It’s unclear if she is only writing for the four-episode summer special or if she will return as a writer for the show’s upcoming season this fall.
  • Project on Peachtree Street is causing drivers major headaches
    Project on Peachtree Street is causing drivers major headaches
    Channel 2 Action News has learned it will be nearly two months before a busy section of Peachtree Street is back to normal. A beautification project is causing closures on the Peachtree Bridge over I-85 near the Amtrak station in Midtown Atlanta. TRENDING STORIES: Ex-NFL player arrested after armed robbery of cellphone store 'Tell my family I love them:' Officer survives shooting caught on video PHOTOS: Former DeKalb home of R. Kelly, Terrell Owens, Jamie Foxx for sale The project is causing major traffic delays, especially during morning and evening rush hour. The steps crews are taking to help ease congestion and the target date for completing the project, LIVE at 4:55 on Channel 2 Action News.
  • Carl Sagan prediction about America is hauntingly accurate 22 years later
    Carl Sagan prediction about America is hauntingly accurate 22 years later
    A recent Reddit post quickly gained momentum when a user posted a photo of a passage from Carl Sagan’s 1996 book, “The Demon Haunted World.” >> Read more trending news The book, known for the examination of scientific thinking, had this prediction which seems to be eerily accurate on page 40: “I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or my grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness. The dumbing down of America is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30-second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.” MarketWatch notes another passage from the book that some might apply to the current political state: 'Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.' Read more about it here.
  • Guam residents seek answers, tout the island amid tensions
    Guam residents seek answers, tout the island amid tensions
    The 160,000 residents of Guam are in the crosshairs of escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States. The tropical island is a key strategic location in the western Pacific Ocean for the U.S. military, but that also makes it a potential target as the closest American territory to North Korea. Amid fears over potential warfare, The Associated Press asked several Guam residents what they want to know about the situation and what they want the people of North Korea and the United States to know about Guam. Here are their responses: ___ 'WE'RE JUST AS IMPORTANT' Don Seery lives in Sinajana, a village near the capital of Hagatna. The middle-school teacher in the public school system has lived on Guam for more than 25 years. WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU KNEW ABOUT THE SITUATION? 'I wish I knew what our reaction would be to any provocation from the North Korean side, because eventually it's going to have to be stopped if it gets worse.' WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT GUAM? 'More than they know right now ... and being in a strategic location as we are, we're just as important as anybody in the mainland.' ___ 'WHAT ARE THE ACTUAL THREATS ABOUT?' Lifelong Guam resident Jeremiah Lorenzo, 23, lives in Santa Rita, a village next to the naval base. He works at the University of Guam. WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU KNEW ABOUT THE SITUATION? 'I guess just more information about what's actually going on. What are the actual threats about? ... There's no details about what this is actually about.' WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT GUAM? 'People only know the military side of it. They don't know there's other locals or other people living here or, like, vacation here.' ___ 'IT'S PARADISE' Tony Babauta, 48, lives in the western village of Agat. He is former assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior and has lived on Guam three years. WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU KNEW ABOUT THE SITUATION? 'I think what we would like to know is that cooler heads are going to prevail when it comes to the escalating tension that has occurred over the past couple of days.' WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT GUAM? 'It's unfortunate that it takes tensions like this within the region in order for people to learn a little bit more about Guam. Aside from the tensions in the region between the United States and North Korea, Guam is a wonderful place to be. It's paradise.' ___ 'THERE'S A LOT OF RHETORIC' Jeff Bell, 32, a civil and mechanical engineer, moved back to Guam seven years ago. He first moved to the island in 1996 but then left for college. WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU KNEW ABOUT THE SITUATION? 'I wish I knew more about what everyone's real intentions are. There's a lot of rhetoric, and I don't think the rhetoric — both on the U.S. side and on the North Korean side — actually reflects true beliefs. I think everyone is trying to talk big and present a strong face. I wish I knew what was actually behind that, whether Korea actually had any intention of attacking or whether U.S. has any intention of preemptively striking.' WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT GUAM? 'A lot of people only think of Guam in terms of its military strategic importance. We're important for that, but that's not all there is to it. There's a lot of civilians here. Military is only a small, tiny fraction of what Guam is. It's a beautiful island, peaceful people who are not interested in war. We're a strategic location, but that's not all we are.' ___ 'SOUNDS LIKE GUM' Carol Ragan, 57, lives in Tamuning with her 13-year-old daughter after moving from New York City. She is the owner and operator of a coffee shop in Hagatna, one of the first cafes to offer locals espressos and mochas. She's operated Hava Java cafe since moving to Guam 21 years ago. WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU KNEW ABOUT THE SITUATION? 'I would like to understand more about the sanctions and what the impact of the sanctions would be and how much China can have in their involvement to get North Korea to back off. I'm not clear on that. That's what I need more information on.' WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT GUAM? 'A lot of people make fun of Guam, it sounds like gum, something you get on your shoe. There are a lot of people here, the military here are a big presence, a lot of people from Guam — born and raised on Guam — join the military and they're all over the world, and I'd like people to know that.' ___ 'WE DON'T NEED THIS HATRED' Annette Shimizu, 52, a retired law enforcement officer, lives in Mangilao, a village on the east coast of Guam. She was born on the island but traveled as a military brat. She moved back to Guam in 1979. WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU KNEW ABOUT THE SITUATION? 'That U.S. can stop North Korea from all of this. But the bottom line, when you deal with nuclear, they don't realize that when you blow up a nuclear bomb, everybody's affected, including the person that pulled that trigger.' WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT GUAM? 'Everything about our little island is paradise. We take care of everybody, whether it be the U.S., whether it be foreign. That's what Guam is all about, a lot of love, and we don't need this hatred.
  • Busy road shut down by crash that killed pedestrian
    Busy road shut down by crash that killed pedestrian
    A south Fulton County road is shut down as police investigate a deadly crash. One pedestrian was killed in the crash involving three cars on Jonesboro Highway and Buffington Road. A second pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The Union City Fire Department says the road will likely be closed for a 'long time.' We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News. TRENDING STORIES: 'Tell my family I love them:' Officer survives shooting caught on video Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Family desperately searching for elderly man missing since Sunday
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.