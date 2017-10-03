A Gainesville, Florida, woman is upset after a smoothie chain employee used the phrase “black chick” on a receipt for her order.

WGFL reported Wednesday that Cassandra Peoples said she went to a nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Sept. 25, but when she looked at her receipt she was felt disrespected.

“When I saw ‘black chick’ where the name was supposed to be, I'm like, ‘I know I told them Cassandra,’” Peoples told WGFL.

Peoples tried contacting corporate, but her call went to the voice mailbox. Now, she just wants answers.

“I've never experienced anything disrespectful like that before,” Peoples told WGFL. “I wouldn’t want to say it’s racist, it’s just disrespectful.”

Tropical Smoothie sent the following statement about the incident to WGFL: