GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville, Florida, woman is upset after a smoothie chain employee used the phrase “black chick” on a receipt for her order.
WGFL reported Wednesday that Cassandra Peoples said she went to a nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Sept. 25, but when she looked at her receipt she was felt disrespected.
“When I saw ‘black chick’ where the name was supposed to be, I'm like, ‘I know I told them Cassandra,’” Peoples told WGFL.
Peoples tried contacting corporate, but her call went to the voice mailbox. Now, she just wants answers.
“I've never experienced anything disrespectful like that before,” Peoples told WGFL. “I wouldn’t want to say it’s racist, it’s just disrespectful.”
Tropical Smoothie sent the following statement about the incident to WGFL:
“Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC is aware of the incident that occurred at the Gainesville location, which is owned and operated by an independent franchise. This type of conduct clearly does not reflect the values of our brand or our commitment to creating a welcoming environment at each and every location. We have been in contact with the franchisee and understand that he acted quickly by terminating the employee. We apologize to all of our loyal guests and want to make it clear that these actions are not representative of the other hard-working team members at this franchised location or our brand.”
