Singer LeAnn Rimes rocks a white bodysuit while performing new single
Singer LeAnn Rimes rocks a white bodysuit while performing new single

Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA/Getty Images for IEBA
LeAnn Rimes (pictured) performed on Steve Harvey's new talk show in Los Angeles Sept. 8.

By: Melinda Lorge, Rare.us

Singer LeAnn Rimes was a musical guest on Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show, “Steve,” Sept. 8. For her performance, she debuted an acoustic version of her funky current single, “Love Is Love Is Love.” The song is from her latest studio album, “Remnants,” which was released in February.

>> Read more trending news

In a video of the performance posted on Twitter, the 34-year-old powerhouse looks like a knockout. She wears her hair in effortless waves and dons a pair of classy gaucho pants to offset her spaghetti-strapped tank top, which features a plunging neckline.

Fans clap along as she belts out positive lyrics that tout LGBT equality and bringing peace to the world -- topics that have been close to her heart for a long time.

“These politics and religion/ Every day they’re starting wars/ And we believe we’re not the hateful,” LeAnn sings on the song she co-wrote with Toby Gad, Lindy Robins and longtime friend Darrell Brown. “When we can dance with the worst of them/ When we can sing with our enemies / Then we will know that times are changing.”

“Love Is Love Is Love,” which was released on May 19, has already reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The song, which marks her second No. 1 hit on that chart this year, is the third in her career. It follows the upbeat “Long Live Love,” which topped the chart in March, and 2009’s “What I Cannot Change.”

Watch the prerfomance below.

