Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 94
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    92°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking
Close

O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking

O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking
Photo Credit: Allen Eyestone
Keith Zlomsowitch talks about Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson after Thursday’s parole hearing. Zlomsowitch dated Nicole Brown Simpson after her divorce. Zlomsowitch is a partner at Dorrian’s Red Hand on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking

By: Leslie Gray Streeter, Palm Beach Post

JUPITER, Fla. -  Keith Zlomsowitch was driving in to Dorrian’s Red Hand, the West Palm Beach, Florida, restaurant in which he’s a partner, when he found out that O.J. Simpson has been granted parole in Nevada.

And while Zlomsowitch, who dated Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole off and on a few years before her 1994 murder and testified before the grand jury when the former Hall of Fame football player was accused of the crime, was “hopefully optimistic” that Simpson would not be granted parole; he was not surprised that he was.

“I knew it in my heart,” said the veteran restaurateur, 56, who relocated to Jupiter a little over a year ago.

>> Read more trending news

Simpson, who was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995, is scheduled to leave the Lovelock Correctional Center this fall after the Nevada parole board voted unanimously Thursday to grant him parole in his 2008 conviction on charges including kidnapping and armed robbery.

Simpson, who lived in Kendall after he was acquitted of the murder charges, told the parole board Thursday he hopes to return to Florida once he gets out of prison.

Zlomsowitch, who appeared in the Academy Award-winning ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made In America,” met Brown Simpson in Aspen, Co., in 1992, where she’d fled “to get away from (her husband),” he said. At the time he operated three locations of the restaurant Mezzaluna. Brown Simpson had dined at the Brentwood, Calif., version the night she died; Ron Goldman, who died with her and had brought her the sunglasses she had left there, “was one of my employees.”

>> Related: O.J. Simpson granted parole in Las Vegas robbery case

After the murders, Zlomsowitch testified before a grand jury about a troubled history with Simpson during the time he and Nicole dated, which he said included stalking, spying on the couple during an intimate moment, kicking the door down and threatening them both. So he said he was dumbfounded when Simpson, who had a documented history of physically abusing Nicole, described himself in the hearing as never having been confrontational.

“I don’t know,” he deadpanned. “Is domestic violence not confrontational? Is beating your wife or stalking not confrontational?”

Simpson had originally been sentenced to 33 years; he was granted parole on the armed robbery charges in 2013, automatically reducing his sentence and making him eligible for parole this summer.

Zlomsowitch said he watched the hearing at home, and although “I’m almost numb” to issues regarding Simpson, he said he wasn’t pleased with the “atmosphere” of the hearing itself, “which was so jovial. The head of the parole board was starstruck.”

Close

O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking

And while Simpson’s release follows the guidelines for the charges he faced in Nevada, Zlomsowitch said this and the murder of his friend will always be inextricably linked,

“It’s not a different case for me,” he said. “You can’t disentangle them.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Cavitt spoke to a witness who said the woman who was shot asked for help, but then left. 'She had come into the door and I heard from other people she asked for help and said she's been shot. She asked for help or announced she'd been shot and turned around and left,' Grant Wyckoff said. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Police said the woman was shot in the side and drove eight miles down the interstate to Fulton Industrial Boulevard where they found her. She was taken to the hospital. Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the shooting. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall before 8 a.m.'Somebody come in through the back door like you see in the video,' the business owner told Washington, 'He just randomly picked it and (was) lucky to get in.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.'The owner wouldn't say how much the guy got away with and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video by his distinctive camouflage backpack. Meanwhile police are warning other nail salon owners in the area. 'If you do cash business, if you have employees that receive cash tips, do not keep large amounts of cash in your store,' Holbrook said.The salon owner said he added extra security to his back door and as for the suspect, police believe he lives in the area. Anyone with information is asked to give Gainesville police a call.
  • Coding school giant Iron Yard to close all campuses
    Coding school giant Iron Yard to close all campuses
    A South Carolina-based coding school with 15 locations across the country announced plans Thursday to close all of its campuses. The Iron Yard, a four-year-old company, posted a message on its website about the closure. “In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching out remaining summer cohorts.” >> Read more trending news The note said the company will finish its summer classes, including career support for students before closing. “The education our students have been equipped with remains valuable, and we are proud of our alumni and their accomplishments,” school spokesman Eric Dodds said. The company’s website lists 15 locations from Tampa to Las Vegas. According to its website, tuition for programs ranges between $900 for a one-time course to build “fundamental web development skills” to $13,900 for the chance to become a “junior web developer in a time frame that suits your schedule.” “While our journey is coming to an end,' the school said in a statement. 'We will always take pride in the thousands of people our staff helped to launch new careers.”
  • O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking
    O.J. Simpson: Nicole Brown Simpson's ex-boyfriend recalls stalking
    Keith Zlomsowitch was driving in to Dorrian’s Red Hand, the West Palm Beach, Florida, restaurant in which he’s a partner, when he found out that O.J. Simpson has been granted parole in Nevada. And while Zlomsowitch, who dated Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole off and on a few years before her 1994 murder and testified before the grand jury when the former Hall of Fame football player was accused of the crime, was “hopefully optimistic” that Simpson would not be granted parole; he was not surprised that he was. “I knew it in my heart,” said the veteran restaurateur, 56, who relocated to Jupiter a little over a year ago. >> Read more trending news Simpson, who was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995, is scheduled to leave the Lovelock Correctional Center this fall after the Nevada parole board voted unanimously Thursday to grant him parole in his 2008 conviction on charges including kidnapping and armed robbery. Simpson, who lived in Kendall after he was acquitted of the murder charges, told the parole board Thursday he hopes to return to Florida once he gets out of prison. Zlomsowitch, who appeared in the Academy Award-winning ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made In America,” met Brown Simpson in Aspen, Co., in 1992, where she’d fled “to get away from (her husband),” he said. At the time he operated three locations of the restaurant Mezzaluna. Brown Simpson had dined at the Brentwood, Calif., version the night she died; Ron Goldman, who died with her and had brought her the sunglasses she had left there, “was one of my employees.” >> Related: O.J. Simpson granted parole in Las Vegas robbery case After the murders, Zlomsowitch testified before a grand jury about a troubled history with Simpson during the time he and Nicole dated, which he said included stalking, spying on the couple during an intimate moment, kicking the door down and threatening them both. So he said he was dumbfounded when Simpson, who had a documented history of physically abusing Nicole, described himself in the hearing as never having been confrontational. “I don’t know,” he deadpanned. “Is domestic violence not confrontational? Is beating your wife or stalking not confrontational?” Simpson had originally been sentenced to 33 years; he was granted parole on the armed robbery charges in 2013, automatically reducing his sentence and making him eligible for parole this summer. Zlomsowitch said he watched the hearing at home, and although “I’m almost numb” to issues regarding Simpson, he said he wasn’t pleased with the “atmosphere” of the hearing itself, “which was so jovial. The head of the parole board was starstruck.” And while Simpson’s release follows the guidelines for the charges he faced in Nevada, Zlomsowitch said this and the murder of his friend will always be inextricably linked, “It’s not a different case for me,” he said. “You can’t disentangle them.”
  • Man arrested after leaving dog in hot car, unattended, during concert
    Man arrested after leaving dog in hot car, unattended, during concert
    A New York man is in jail after police said he went to a Phish concert in Oakland and left his dog unattended in a hot car for hours. >> Read more trending news Drew Davis is charged with contraband, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, cruelty to animals and prohibited acts in connection with the Wednesday night incident. According to police paperwork, Davis' Presa Canario was locked inside of his car with the windows up and without water along a Pittsburgh street. The dog appeared dehydrated, hot and scared. Police were forced to break through the driver’s-side windows to free the animal. Police paperwork states when Davis returned to the car, he became combative and asked them, 'What are you cops doing to my car? Where's my dog?' When police asked him if it was his car, he responded, 'Yeah, I went to the concert (at the Petersen Events Center).' Police then informed Davis his dog needed treatment and he told them, 'That wasn't necessary. I drove from Louisiana and didn't have a problem.' Police said Davis resisted arrest and even tried to fight an officer. According to the criminal complaint, the incident drew so much attention that people leaving the concert started cheering for the police officers who made the arrest and even told them, 'Good job officers.
  • GOP's Ted Cruz says he still sees path ahead on health care
    GOP's Ted Cruz says he still sees path ahead on health care
    Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says he believes there is still a path to getting a health care bill passed, despite 'a handful of holdouts.' Cruz told Fox News' 'Fox & Friends' on Friday that 'we've got to deliver now. There is a path to yes.' That path, however, is far from clear. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed consideration of a GOP bill again this week after it fell short of the number of votes needed to pass. Republicans remain divided on the issue, and Democrats are unanimously against efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature health care bill. Cruz says President Donald Trump's message to lawmakers on health care is clear: 'Get it done. Stop messing around.' He adds: 'I think that can happen.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.