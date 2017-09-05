Listen Live
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders holds White House briefing, following the Trump administration's decision to rescind DACA

National
‘Silent killer’ behind death of young boy, not the flu, heartbroken family says
Close

‘Silent killer’ behind death of young boy, not the flu, heartbroken family says

‘Silent killer’ behind death of young boy, not the flu, heartbroken family says
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
An Alaska family fell victim to carbon monoxide poisoning last month. Two family members, a mother and daughter, were saved by emergency responders, but a 10-year-old boy lost his life in the accident. 

‘Silent killer’ behind death of young boy, not the flu, heartbroken family says

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

An Alaskan family is mourning the death of a 10-year-old boy after he fell victim to a carbon monoxide leak that originated in the refrigerator in their cabin.

>> Read more trending news

When carbon monoxide, often referred to as a “silent killer,” leaked into their cabin on Aug. 20, Sarah and Matt Klebs thought that they, their 8-year-old daughter and their 10-year-old son were suffering from the flu. Now the grieving parents are speaking out about a danger they did not even consider at the time.

“How would you know? Prior to this, I never would have thought about it,” the heartbroken mother told the Alaska Dispatch News in a recent interview.  

Sarah Klebs was at the cabin with two of her children, Caroline and Gavin, when the leak happened. Connor Klebs, 14, was staying with friends that weekend and Matt Klebs was working.

Sarah said that headaches soon escalated into vomiting that night and, before she knew it, she was sending messages to concerned family members about what was happening. She said she eventually wasn’t able to respond to replies and couldn’t remember why.

A CBC News story from 2014 on the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning explained that it is “easy to confuse the symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure with the flu or other medical problems,” because the symptoms, like headache, fatigue, trouble thinking, dizziness and nausea are similar.

By 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, the family that Connor had been staying with realized something was wrong when Sarah didn’t pick up her son as planned. When they arrived at the cabin to check on the family, they found the three unresponsive. While Caroline and her mother were saved with the help of intensive emergency treatment, Gavin did not make it.

>> Related: 2-year-old dies after accidentally closing automatic car window on his neck

A GoFundMe campaign was started for the family by Seth McMillan to help the Klebs family cover medical costs. So far the effort has raised more than $26,000.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Trump's decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests
    Trump's decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests
    Police in New York handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower. The protest Tuesday began with a march down the street and grew to about 400 people. Some cried as they held hands during a sit-in. In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told youths at a high school with a large number of students in the country illegally that they are welcome. The mayor says Chicago schools will be a 'Trump-free zone.' In Los Angeles, city and county officials plan to express their opposition at midday.
  • Minnesota center Fowles earns AP Player of the Year honors
    Minnesota center Fowles earns AP Player of the Year honors
    Sylvia Fowles had a stellar year to lead Minnesota to the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Her efforts earned her Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. The award was chosen by the 15-member media panel that votes for the weekly poll. 'It means a lot,' Fowles said in a phone interview. 'I think a lot of people forget the work you have to put in. Like I said before, by far this is probably the hardest job to keep up with the stats and playing good throughout the season. I credit the other MVPs and players of the year for helping me up my game.' Fowles averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and shot 65.5 percent from the field this season to help the Lynx earn a bye until the semifinals of the playoffs. She received 14 of the 15 votes with Candace Parker earning the other one. It's the second year that the AP is giving out awards for the WNA. Connecticut's Curt Miller was chosen as the AP's coach of the year, also receiving 14 of the 15 votes. He led the Sun to a fourth place finish in the standings after the team lost Chiney Ogwumike to an injury before the season started. The Sun lost five of their first six games before winning 17 of the next 21. 'I'm humbled because there wasn't a lot of expectations on this group,' Miller said. 'Such a credit to those players, every adversity we had, they responded.' The Sun were led by Jonquel Jones, who won the AP's most improved player. Jones broke the single-season rebounding mark becoming the first WNBA player to top 400 rebounds in a season. She finished the year with 403 boards. 'She's a very special elite rebounder and she's only scratched the surface,' Miller said of his second-year player. 'She will get better defensively and offensively. She will only get stronger around the basket.' Other award winners include Los Angeles' Alana Beard, the defensive player of the year; Dallas' Allisha Gray, rookie of the year; and New York's Sugar Rodgers; sixth woman of the year; Epiphanny Prince, comeback player of the year. Prince missed most of last season while recovering from an ACL injury. She and Rodgers helped the Liberty to the third best record in the league. Beard was the defensive anchor for the Sparks, who were second in points allowed, giving up just 75.2 a game. Gray, picked fourth by the Wings in the draft this past April, was joined on the all-rookie team by teammate Kaela Davis, Atlanta's Brittney Sykes, San Antonio's Kelsey Plum and Washington's Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. Fowles headlined the AP first-team All-WNBA. Also on the first team were Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike. The second team was Jones, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. ___ POWER POLL The Los Angeles Sparks finished the season where they started, atop the AP Power Poll. The Sparks received 14 of the 15 first place votes and held the top spot for the final three weeks of the season. Minnesota was second. 'Ever since the All-Star break we started to play better,' Los Angeles coach Brian Agler said. 'Odyssey (Sims) has helped us lately and Jantel (Lavender) getting more minutes has helped as well. When you know you're top seven are playing well that's a good start.' The Lynx were followed by New York, Connecticut, Phoenix, Washington and Dallas. Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio and Indiana rounded out the poll. PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brittney Griner averaged 30.5 points, seven rebounds and shot 63 percent from the field to help the Mercury win both their games this week. Others receiving votes included: Minnesota's Maya Moore and New York's Tina Charles. ___ Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg
  • Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Hurricane Irma
    Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Hurricane Irma
    The 10th tropical storm of the season has officially formed in the Atlantic. We're tracking the timing of the rain and storms on Channel 2 Action News throughout the week.  The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Jose at 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for severe weather alerts] Severe Weather Team 2's meteorologist Katie Walls said there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the future progress of Jose. However, Jose is coming behind Hurricane Irma, a dangerous Category 5 hurricane that the National Hurricane Center is calling “potentially catastrophic.” It's still unclear how Irma will affect the United States, though Florida is bracing for a possible hit. [ Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm with maximum winds of 180 mph ] Several islands forecast to be hit by Irma, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, could also be impacted by Jose later this week.    Also we have brand new Tropical Storm #Jose behind #Irma -- forecast to become hurricane. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fFXX7t3Ite — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 5, 2017    
