Shia LaBeouf issues apology after Georgia arrest: 'I am deeply ashamed'

Actor Shia LaBeouf is apologizing for his actions after he was arrested in Savannah, Georgia.

Chatham County police arrested the "Transformers" actor on public drunkenness charges Saturday. He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Police said LaBeouf, 31, asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, LaBeouf became disorderly, “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present."

Body-cam video obtained by WSB-TV shows LaBeouf giving officers a hard time during his arrest.

"I have rights, I'm an American, you've got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir?" he said.

The actor posted an apology on Facebook Wednesday, saying he is "deeply ashamed" of his behavior.

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," he said.

LaBeouf has faced similar charges in the past and said in the post that he has hit a new low and is "taking steps toward securing my sobriety."

He was in the Savannah area filming a new movie, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which also stars Dakota Johnson.