One musician is eyeing a spot on the guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Us Weekly reported that Ed Sheeran spoke to reporters at Buckingham Palace on Thursday after he received an MBE from Prince Charles on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The award means Sheeran is now a recognized member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of his services to music and charity.

﻿One reporter asked Sheeran if he would like to perform at the newly engaged royal couple’s May 2018 wedding, to which he replied, “Yeah, why not?”

It’s not the first time he’d been asked that question. Sheeran has said before that he would sing at the wedding if he was free.

“I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I’ve met Harry once!” he told “Entertainment Tonight” Dec. 2. “That was in 2011 at his grans’ Jubilee, and it was like, ‘Hey, hey’… I barely know him!”

Just one day after the announcement of their engagement, Kensington Palace revealed that they are expected to wed in May. No exact date was announced at the time. The couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace on Nov. 28.