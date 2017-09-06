Listen Live
National
10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home 
10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home 

10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home 
A hammerhead shark is photographed on the ocean bottom.

10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York authorities seized 10 sharks, seven alive and three dead, from a basement pool in a home in the Hudson Valley late last month.

Officers were called to a home in LaGrangeville in Duchess County on Aug. 23, and found seven live sandbar sharks, a dead hammerhead and two dead leopard sharks in a 15-foot-diameter above ground pool in the home's basement, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

The sharks measured between two and four feet long.

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Staff
A live  sandbar shark pictured here was one of 10 found in an above ground pool in a basement in a home in LaGrangeville, New York.
10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home

A live  sandbar shark pictured here was one of 10 found in an above ground pool in a basement in a home in LaGrangeville, New York.
New York Department of Environmental Conservation Staff
Several sharks are seen here in a pool in a basement in a New York home. Out of the 10 sharks found in the home, three were dead. 
10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home

Several sharks are seen here in a pool in a basement in a New York home. Out of the 10 sharks found in the home, three were dead. 

Officials with the State Department of Environmental Conservation transferred the surviving sharks to the Long Island Aquarium after measuring and tagging them.

An investigation into the unusual situation is still underway and no arrests have been made.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Three hurricanes now brewing as Irma takes aim at Florida
    Three hurricanes now brewing as Irma takes aim at Florida
    As Hurricane Irma pummels the Caribbean and gets nearer to south Florida, two other named hurricanes have also formed. Irma had winds of 185 mph on Wednesday, making it the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured, as it raked across the Virgin Islands and close to Puerto Rico. 'Irma is currently a Category 5 hurricane with only minor fluctuations in strength likely as it moves near south Florida this weekend,' said Severe Weather Team 2’s Brad Nitz.   From there, Nitz said the storm will take a northward turn, bringing it near the Georgia/South Carolina coastlines early next week, possibly as a major hurricane. Gov. Nathan Deal has already issued a state of emergency for several coastal counties in Georgia ahead of the storm. The last time a hurricane of Category 3 force or higher hit the Georgia coast was in 1898.  RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: LIVE updates FEMA, residents bracing for powerful Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick Both Georgia and South Carolina had brushes last October with Hurricane Matthew. In Georgia, three people died and damage from falling trees and flooding in low-lying areas caused an estimated $500 million in damage. South Carolina also evacuated much of its coast as Hurricane Matthew skimmed past, coming ashore north of Charleston with winds of 75 mph. Hurricane Jose became a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. There are currently 3 active hurricanes in the Atlantic. So how do they form? @Ginger_Zee explains the science: https://t.co/p5hQL8ypLh pic.twitter.com/1wgbtKW9zF — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2017 Nitz said that storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. It looks most likely to stay over the open ocean. Hurricane Katia also reached Category 1 hurricane status Wednesday afternoon with only a little strengthening likely. Nitz said it will be nearly stationary in the southern Gulf of Mexico and should eventually drift into Mexico. The Associated Press contributed to this article.
  • 10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home 
    10 sharks seized from basement pool in New York home 
    New York authorities seized 10 sharks, seven alive and three dead, from a basement pool in a home in the Hudson Valley late last month. >> Read more trending news Officers were called to a home in LaGrangeville in Duchess County on Aug. 23, and found seven live sandbar sharks, a dead hammerhead and two dead leopard sharks in a 15-foot-diameter above ground pool in the home’s basement, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. The sharks measured between two and four feet long. Officials with the State Department of Environmental Conservation transferred the surviving sharks to the Long Island Aquarium after measuring and tagging them. An investigation into the unusual situation is still underway and no arrests have been made.
  • FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey as Irma looms
    FEMA still focused on responding to Harvey as Irma looms
    Faced with the looming threat of dual disasters, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday ramped up preparations for Hurricane Irma as it barreled toward the Florida coast even as the agency continued the massive recovery effort in storm-battered Texas. It was a one-two punch of powerful storms certain to strain the agency's quickly dwindling coffers. The roughly $1 billion left in FEMA's Emergency Response Fund was expected to run out as soon as the end of the week, just as Category 5 Irma could be pounding Florida and less than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey caused massive flooding in Houston. The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united to help victims of that storm in Texas and Louisiana. The 419-3 vote sent the aid package — likely the first of several — to the Senate in hopes of getting the bill to the president before FEMA runs out of money. Far more money will be needed once more complete estimates of Harvey's damage are in this fall. The storm's wrath could end up exceeding the $110 billion federal cost of recovery from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. That year was perhaps the last time FEMA faced as tough a test — when hurricanes Katrina and Rita struck within weeks of each other. The agency's widely criticized response to the then-unprecedented flooding in New Orleans became a major embarrassment for the Bush administration. Despite years of post-recession funding cuts during the Obama administration, FEMA's leaders worked to streamline and consolidate operations, cutting costs while maintaining staffing levels. Still, top officials tried to offer reassurance on Wednesday. 'We're not going to let money get in the way of saving lives,' FEMA administrator Brock Long said Wednesday on 'CBS This Morning.' Brock said his confidence was high that the agency could handle Irma. 'Despite everything that's going on, this is what we train for. We have catastrophic plans. Obviously after Irma, staffing patterns could be strained,' he said. Top officials responsible for responding to large-scale public emergencies meet regularly to conduct drills and update plans covering numerous worst-case scenarios. That includes what to do if two massive hurricanes strike the U.S. mainland within days, 1,000 miles apart. As of Wednesday, more than 100 FEMA personnel have already been deployed to Florida, where they will coordinate on the ground with the state's emergency management officials. FEMA regional assistance teams were also sent to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 'Our staffing levels are coming up,' Long said. 'We have over 700 people right now pre-positioned to support our partners.' FEMA maintains large stores of food, bottled water, medical supplies, cots and blankets, pre-packed and strategically placed at locations throughout the United States and its territories. Those supplies were being pre-staged on semi-trucks, where they can be driven into the disaster zone after the storm passes. To help speed delivery of emergency supplies after a storm, the U.S. government as part of the disaster-declaration process routinely exempts commercial truck drivers in the region from federal rules, including ones limiting how many consecutive hours they can safely drive. The preparations were being made even as FEMA continued to respond in Texas. So far, FEMA has approved $148 million in aid for more than 180,000 survivors of Harvey, finding more than 50,000 hotel and motel rooms for survivors. Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, said the federal government won't forget Harvey's victims as attention shifted toward the threat from Irma, a Category 5 storm with 185-mph sustained winds — the strongest ever observed in the open Atlantic. He said the federal response in Texas was entering a recovery phase that will be long and, at times, frustrating for affected homeowners. The U.S. government was marshaling Small Business Administration loans, disaster unemployment assistance from the Labor Department and FEMA reconstruction aid to rebuild state and municipal infrastructure. 'I won't forget Harvey,' Bossert said, as he rushed to join a phone call between Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott. 'Now, it is a long game that requires a lot of attention to detail.' Speaking at an event in North Dakota on Wednesday, Trump said the emergency personnel now redeploying from Texas to Florida could use some rest, but likely won't get much. 'They're really now again in harm's way,' Trump said. 'Together we will recover and we will rebuild.' ___ Associated Press writers Deb Riechmann and Darlene Superville contributed to this report. ___ Follow Associated Press environmental reporter Michael Biesecker at www.Twitter.com/mbieseck
  • Whoopi Goldberg fetes Thom Browne as a fashion innovator
    Whoopi Goldberg fetes Thom Browne as a fashion innovator
    Some of the highlights on Wednesday, the opening day of New York Fashion Week: ___ WHOOPI GOLDBERG HONORS THOM BROWNE Actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg feted designer Thom Browne at an awards luncheon kicking off Fashion Week, praising him as an innovator who knows fashion is something that makes you feel good — and celebrates individuality. Browne 'makes things for people who WANT to wear them,' Goldberg said. 'When you want to wear something, your head is always up.' Wearing a bright orange Browne creation that resembled a floral beach robe, paired with a bright red head covering, Goldberg spoke of times in her life when she herself was made fun of for clothes she chose to wear. 'I wore stuff that worked for me,' Goldberg said. 'I'm not everybody's taste, I'm my own taste.' She said Browne was a designer who represented 'the idea that you must be an individual and stand for something.' Goldberg was presenting Browne with the Couture Council Award for Artistry in Fashion, from the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Browne — known for his whimsical and theatrical fashion shows, but also for the craftsmanship and originality of his clothes — won't be showing in New York this Fashion Week. He's moving his womenswear show to Paris, where he already shows his menswear. His move follows that of other top labels like Proenza Schouler, Rodarte and Altuzarra. Browne is still best known for his menswear, especially his famous signature look of the 'shrunken' suit: Pants that end above the ankle (or shorts), a small suit jacket, and especially no socks. Goldberg said that when Browne debuted that look years ago, 'People around the world said, 'Oh yeah, you're speaking to me, Thom.'' Taking his turn at the microphone, Browne described how when he was starting out, he was the only one in New York dressing like he did, and schoolkids would look and say, 'It's Pee-wee Herman!' Browne teared up when he thanked his life partner, Andrew Bolton, the creator of blockbuster shows at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where he is curator. And he committed to continuing to produce fashion that was 'timeless, with a clear and individual point of view.' Among the guests at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center were Brooke Shields and Martha Stewart. —Jocelyn Noveck
