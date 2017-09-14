Listen Live
National
Shaquille O’Neal surprises Georgia police officers after Irma
Close

Shaquille O’Neal surprises Georgia police officers after Irma

Shaquille O’Neal surprises Georgia police officers after Irma

Shaquille O’Neal surprises Georgia police officers after Irma

By: Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -  After days of responding to emergency calls due to Tropical Storm Irma, Lawrenceville police officers got a welcome surprise: Shaquille O’Neal at their headquarters.

>> Read more trending news

The former NBA star was at the Lawrenceville Police Department’s headquarters to film a public service announcement about distracted driving. He stopped to pose for photos with the officers (and an equally excited K-9 officer).

“After a very long few days of responding to Hurricane Irma emergency calls, it was a nice quick break for a photo,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

O’Neal, who won three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Miami Heat, has long had an interest in law enforcement. He was sworn as a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy in December 2016. In August, he said he may run for Henry County sheriff in 2020. 

News

    After days of responding to emergency calls due to Tropical Storm Irma, Lawrenceville police officers got a welcome surprise: Shaquille O'Neal at their headquarters. >> Read more trending news The former NBA star was at the Lawrenceville Police Department's headquarters to film a public service announcement about distracted driving. He stopped to pose for photos with the officers (and an equally excited K-9 officer). "After a very long few days of responding to Hurricane Irma emergency calls, it was a nice quick break for a photo," the department wrote on its Facebook page. O'Neal, who won three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Miami Heat, has long had an interest in law enforcement. He was sworn as a Clayton County sheriff's deputy in December 2016. In August, he said he may run for Henry County sheriff in 2020. 
  • VIDEO: Police release new video in search of killer duo
    VIDEO: Police release new video in search of killer duo
    Police have released new video they say shows two murder suspects ambush a grocery store owner. Detectives said two men in a white car killed 36-year-old Saiful Bhuyia Sunday night on Westview Drive in southwest Atlanta. The video shows the pair jump out and attack the man sitting in his car. According to authorities, the men shot and killed Bhuyia and critically injured an employee who was with him. If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. TRENDING STORIES: Teacher on leave after asking students to change 'Make America Great Again' shirts Couple crashes car into hotel swimming pool Popular hibachi, sushi restaurant fails another health inspection
  • Boy, 11, recovers after swallowing magnetic ball that could have done major damage
    Boy, 11, recovers after swallowing magnetic ball that could have done major damage
    An 11-year-old boy is using his scary experience with an educational magnetic ball to teach others a lesson. >> Read more trending news  Connor Parker was playing with Buckyballs, which are educational magnetic balls made of a rare metal that is stronger than most magnets, when it happened. 'He was looking at it and his mouth was slightly open and it just popped off,' his mother, Allison Parker, said.  The ball popped off and went right down his throat since he didn't have braces or any other metal in his mouth. It could have been worse if he had inhaled the ball into his lung or gotten two in his body, in which case, the two could have torn through his insides to find each other. 'They can potentially attract to each other or cross the bowel wall or the other tissues in the body, and cause tissue necrosis or breakdown, as they're trying to get to one another,' said Dr. Sara Steelman, emergency department medical director at Novant Health Presbyterian Children’s Hospital. Parker said she worried something like that might happen to her 6-year-old, but not to Connor, who is older. 'I was not calm at all. Yeah, I was scared,' Connor said. At the emergency room at Levine Children's Hospital, the ball showed up in an X-ray. 'It's scary,' Allison Parker said. In 2014, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said 2,900 children had gone to a hospital because of magnetic balls and many needed surgery. The agency recalled the balls. Now Buckyballs are back on the market but with strong warnings.  The warnings say, 'Keep away from all children!' and 'Unlimited fun! (for grown-ups)' and 'Swallowed magnets can stick to intestines causing serious injury or death.
  • Congress not sure where President Trump goes next on DACA, immigration
    Congress not sure where President Trump goes next on DACA, immigration
    President Donald Trump on Thursday left members of both political parties unsure of his next move on immigration policy, as he repeatedly defended his latest talks with senior Democrats, but left open the question of whether a deal could be reached about the fate of illegal immigrant “Dreamers” in the United States, leaving some Republicans in Congress wary and unsettled about Mr. Trump’s next move. “Typically, a President of our party would work with our party on a proposal that we would be supportive of,” said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), the Chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee. Speaking to reporters off the House floor, Sessions said GOP lawmakers were still trying to figure out the President’s overall strategy when it comes to negotiations with Congress – which in the last two weeks have been focused more on Democrats than Republicans. “So, we’re learning now how he wants to operate,” Sessions added in a measured tone of voice. WASHINGTON—Nobody quite knows what's going on. but at least tomorrow is Friday — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) September 14, 2017 The uncertaintly felt by Republicans – was also one felt by Democrats – and was fueled throughout the day by the President, as he put out a variety of messages on immigration that were seemingly at odds. Before sunrise, Mr. Trump tweeted that there had been no deal reached with top Democrats in Congress about the fate of “Dreamers” under the DACA program, which shielded some 800,000 younger immigrants from being deported. No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017 A few minutes later, the President made clear that he was not in favor of deporting those “Dreamers,” saying in a tweet, “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military?” Not even two hours later, the President told reporters that he was close to reaching a deal with Democrats on the DACA issue, making clear that he could accept the idea of a new law on that subject, in exchange for tougher controls on the border. As for money for his border wall, the President stated, “the wall will come later,” which was basically what leading Democrats had said they had agreed to at a dinner on Wednesday night at the White House. In response to Pelosi and Schumer, Pres. Trump says 'we're working on a plan for DACA,' adds 'wall will come later' https://t.co/1Kj8haNFNr pic.twitter.com/8oehBPZr8d — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2017 But then, on Air Force One, the President sent a different message, telling House Speaker Paul Ryan by telephone that no deal had been struck with Democrats, that his dinner with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer was just a ‘discussion,’ not a negotiation. That message was sent to the Speaker by both the President, and the White House Chief of Staff. But the President wasn’t done. Later, after touring damage in Florida from Hurricane Irma, the President met with reporters for 15 minutes aboard Air Force One, and was asked about the DACA issue, and his outreach to Democrats. “Well, many Republicans really like it,” the President said about DACA. “Many of them agree with what I’m doing.” Asked about the legislative struggle with health care, the President made clear he did not regret his effort to woo Democrats on immigration, tax reform and more. “And if the Republicans don’t stick together then I’m going to have to do more and more,” Mr. Trump said, holding out the possibility of more deal-making with Democrats. But as soon as the President returned to the White House, he added in another wrinkle to the DACA debate, suddenly saying that he was not for a path to citizenship – not for amnesty – for those immigrant “Dreamers.” President Trump on DACA: I think we're moving very rapidly on the wall and 'we're not talking about amnesty at all' https://t.co/N9ZRwpbEDZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 14, 2017 The up and down nature of the day left Democrats wondering what Mr. Trump might or might not support, and again had Republicans wondering what was in their future – for a President of their own party. “If they see amnesty coming out of the White House, then that is one thing that will crack his base,” said Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who has championed the President’s tough talk on illegal immigration, which attracted a number of votes in 2016. “They came on board because of build a wall, enforce the border, enforce immigration law, no amnesty,” as King rattled off familiar campaign points from Mr. Trump. The machinations on DACA came in the wake of last week’s surprise deal between the President and top Democrats in Congress, on an aid bill for victims of Hurricane Harvey – which also included a short term extension of the national debt, and a temporary federal spending plan that runs until December 8. While that was hard to swallow for a number of Republicans in Congress, waking up to news on Thursday about a possible DACA deal – and no money for a border wall – created even more cognitive dissonance for the GOP. Just ran into Reps. Jordan and Meadows making an effort to say this is only the start of DACA negotiations. Trump said deal is very close. — Tara Golshan (@t_golshan) September 14, 2017 To be fair, there were some Republicans who brushed off the latest outreach by Mr. Trump to Pelosi and Schumer. “It doesn’t worry me at all,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who said he had been assured by top Republicans that the President was not going to sell out the GOP. “As long as we put conservative values and conservative ideas and roll back the last eight years of the Obama Administration, them I’m all on board,” Mullin added. But for Republicans, that was the open question – would the President stick with conservative solutions – or cut more deals with the Democrats, pulling Mr. Trump more to the middle.
  • The Latest: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting
    The Latest: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting
    The Latest on another missile launch by North Korea (all times local): 9:45 a.m. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on North Korea's missile launch. Ethiopia's U.N. Mission, which holds the council presidency this month, said closed-door consultations will take place Friday afternoon at the request of the United States and Japan. The missile flew over northern Japan before falling into the Pacific and follows North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sept. 3. The launch also came days before world leaders gather at the United Nations starting Monday for their annual ministerial meeting. Earlier this week, the Security Council adopted new sanctions in response to the nuclear test that ban all textile exports and prohibit any country from authorizing new work permits for North Korean workers — two key sources of hard currency for the country. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that combined with previous sanctions the U.N. has now banned 90 percent of North Korea's exports reported in 2016. ___ 9:40 a.m. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has denounced North Korea's missile launch as a reckless act that trampled on efforts toward a peaceful solution. Abe said Friday's launch came on the heels of the U.N. Security Council's resolution and 'trampled on the international society's desire for a peaceful solution' and that 'North Korea's reckless act is absolutely unacceptable.' Abe said the missile launch underscored the need to fully achieve the purpose of the U.N. Security Council sanctions that ban textile imports and prohibit new work permits for North Koreans in jobs abroad. Abe said international society needs solidarity now more than ever before. Abe spoke Friday morning as he was returning from a visit to India. ___ 9:15 a.m. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called the latest missile launch a reckless act by the North Koreans. Mattis was at the U.S. Strategic Command headquarters in Nebraska at the time of the launch and said afterward the missile 'was fired over Japan and put millions of Japanese in duck and cover.' The missile fired Friday morning Asia time flew over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido before landing in the Pacific. Warning messages were sent to residents. Asked about a possible American military response, Mattis said, 'I don't want to talk on that yet.' He said President Donald Trump had been fully briefed on the event. ___ 8:58 a.m. The U.S. Pacific Command says the North Korean missile fired over Japan was an intermediate range missile. The Pacific Command said Friday that the North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America. North Korea previously fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile over Japan on Aug. 29 in what it called a 'meaningful prelude' to containing Guam and the start of more missile tests targeting the Pacific Ocean. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has denounced North Korea's latest launch, saying he is conveying 'strong anger' on behalf of the Japanese people. Suga says the missile flew over Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido and landed about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off its eastern coast in the Pacific Ocean. Suga says Japan 'will not tolerate the repeated and excessive provocations.' ___ 8 a.m. South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean. It was the second aggressive test-flight over the territory of the close U.S. ally in less than a month and it followed the sixth and most powerful nuclear test by North Korea to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile traveled about 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles). The joint chiefs say the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport. The airport also was used to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared a 'meaningful prelude' to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches. ___ 7:30 a.m. South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport. The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a 'meaningful prelude' to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean. South Korea's Defense Ministry says the country's military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North's launch. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.
  • Research on big ears, crocodile gambling wins Ig Nobels
    Research on big ears, crocodile gambling wins Ig Nobels
    Scientists who discovered that old men really do have big ears, that playing the didgeridoo helps relieve sleep apnea and that handling crocodiles can influence gambling decisions are among this year's recipients of the Ig Nobel, the prize for absurd scientific achievement. The 27th annual awards were announced Thursday at Harvard University. The ceremony featured a traditional barrage of paper airplanes, a world premiere opera and real Nobel laureates handing out the 10 prizes. 'It's a strange honor to have, but I am thrilled,' Dr. James Heathcote told The Associated Press. A British physician, Heathcote won the Ig Nobel for anatomy for his big-ear research. The awards are sponsored by the science humor magazine Annals of Improbable Research, the Harvard-Radcliffe Science Fiction Association and the Harvard-Radcliffe Society of Physics Students. This year's winners — who each received $10 trillion cash prizes in virtually worthless Zimbabwean money — also included scientists who used fluid dynamics to determine whether cats are solid or liquid; researchers who tried to figure out why some people are disgusted by cheese; and psychologists who found that many identical twins cannot tell themselves apart in visual images. Heathcote, whose study on ear size was published in the prestigious British Medical Journal in 1995, was inspired when he and several other general practitioners were discussing how they could do more research. When he asked why old men have such big ears, half his colleagues agreed with his observation; the others scoffed. For his study, Heathcote measured the ear length of more than 200 patients and discovered not only that old men have big ears but that ears grow about 2 millimeters (0.08 inches) per decade after age 30. Women's ears grow with age, too, but their ears are smaller to start with, and men's big ears may be more noticeable because they tend to have less hair, he found. 'There's something magical about measuring the ears,' he said. Dr. Milo Puhan's Ig Nobel peace prize-winning discovery is a godsend for anyone who lives with an unbearably loud snorer. He found that playing the didgeridoo — that tubular Australian aboriginal instrument that emits a deep, rhythmic drone — helps relieve sleep apnea. Puhan, director of the Institute for Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, studied didgeridoo playing after a patient with mild sleep apnea became convinced that it helped him. Puhan recruited volunteers who learned to play a roughly 4-foot-long (130 centimeter) plastic didgeridoo. 'Regular playing of a didgeridoo reduces daytime sleepiness and snoring in people with moderate obstructive sleep apnea syndrome and also improves the sleep quality of partners,' his study concluded. Why does it work? Puhan figures playing the didgeridoo helps people learn circular breathing (the technique of blowing out through the mouth while simultaneously inhaling through the nose) and strengthens the throat muscles used in breathing. The economics prize went to a pair of Australians who found that if you want to limit your gambling losses, don't have a close encounter with a crocodile before hitting the casino. Matthew Rockloff, head of the Population Research Laboratory at Central Queensland University in Bundaberg, and research assistant Nancy Greer, plunked a 1-meter (3-foot) saltwater crocodile — its mouth safely taped — into the arms of people about to gamble and watched what happened. The excitement caused by handling a dangerous reptile caused people with pre-existing problems to 'gamble higher amounts, which over the long term will lead to greater gambling losses,' Rockloff said in an email. Like many projects that earn Ig Nobels, what seems silly on the surface can have a valid application. 'This was the first study to examine the emotional impact of excitement on gambling choices, which has obvious benefits toward addressing a very serious behavioral and mental health problem,' he said. Rockloff felt so fortunate when he learned of his Ig Nobel, he was tempted to press his own luck. 'I had to stop myself from trying to capitalize on that luck with a slot machine,' he said.
Jamie Dupree

