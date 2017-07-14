Shannon Purser hinted that Barb may finally get justice in season two of “Stranger Things.”
Purser and Sydney Park , of “The Walking Dead,” stopped by the Hot Topics studio to chat about their new horror movie “Wish Upon.”
Source: Shannon Purser, Sydney Park on their new horror film, 'Wish Upon' | Hot Topics by Rare on Rumble
“Wish Upon” is a horror-thriller that follows the plight of 17-year-old Clare Shannon, played by Joey King. The high school outcast encounters a magic music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes.
The music box grants her wishes, and soon she’s the most popular girl at school. But then, her friends and family members start to die in horrifying ways.
Purser and Park play Clare’s best friends in the film.
Purser hinted that there may finally be justice for Barb, her character on the Netflix original series, “Stranger Things.” The hashtag, #JusticeForBarb went viral last season following her character’s disappearance and death in the show.
“The brothers have promised me that there is going to be justice for (Barb) in season two. She’ll at least be a topic of conversation,” Purser told Hot Topics host Heather Catlin.
Park joined the cast of “The Walking Dead” in 2016. She said it has been a life-changing experience.
“It has been an incredible journey,” said Park. “It is probably the most incredible experience I’ve had so far in my career.”
“Wish Upon” hits theaters Friday.
