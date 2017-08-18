Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H -
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Mostly Clear
H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H -° L 70°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H -° L 70°
  • clear-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Shannen Doherty shares heartfelt message about doctor who saved her life
Close

Shannen Doherty shares heartfelt message about doctor who saved her life

Shannen Doherty shares heartfelt message about doctor who saved her life
Photo Credit: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Getty File Photo (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty shares heartfelt message about doctor who saved her life

By: Rare.us

Shannen Doherty continues to be an inspiration to us all as she looks on the bright side of her cancer battle.

>> Read more trending news

This week, the actress took to Instagram to point out one good thing that came out of her breast cancer diagnosis: meeting Dr. Lawrence Piro. Doherty shared a touching message about the man she never would have met if she hadn’t developed the disease and wished him the happiest of birthdays.

>> RELATED: Shannen Doherty shares an emotional message to fans as she gets back on set for the first time in years

“Dr Lawrence Piro. Not just my doctor. My friend. This man saved my life,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “I’ve since referred many of my friends to him. He’s helped every single one. Selfless, intelligent, kind, classy, stylish, funny… I could go on. It’s his birthday. I’m honored to be sharing it with him. Cancer brought this man into my life. For that, thank you cancer.”

Doherty has kept fans updated during every step of her battle. In April, she happily announced that she was in remission after undergoing many months of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. This month, she headed back to work acting in the upcoming 2018 TV series “Heather.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • NY subway tiles with Confederate flag look to be altered
    NY subway tiles with Confederate flag look to be altered
    Transit officials have decided to alter subway station tiles that have a cross-like design similar to that of the Confederate flag. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is modifying the tiles at the 40th Street entrance to the Times Square subway stop to avoid any confusion about their meaning, MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said in a statement. 'These are not confederate flags' Ortiz said. The red, white and blue tiles installed decades ago are 'based on geometric forms that represent the 'Crossroads of the World,'' he added. The decision comes in the wake of the deadly rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, which has caused communities across the nation to remove Confederate memorials and symbols. Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other politicians pressed the U.S. Army to rename two streets named for Confederate generals Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson on an Army base in Brooklyn. The Army has so far resisted, saying the streets were named for the generals 'in the spirit of reconciliation' and to recognize them as individuals, not representatives of 'any particular cause or ideology.' Mayor Bill de Blasio has gone even further by announcing plans to conduct a review of all of the city's public art and statues to identify 'symbols of hate' for possible removal. The mayor singled out a sidewalk plaque commemorating Nazi collaborator Philippe Petain located on the 'Canyon of Heroes' - the 13 blocks of Broadway in Lower Manhattan where ticker tape parades are held - as a likely candidate. Both Cuomo and de Blasio have also called for removal of busts of Lee and Jackson featured at the Hall of Fame for Great Americans at Bronx Community College. 'Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson will be removed from the CUNY hall of great Americans because New York stands against racism,' Cuomo tweeted. 'There are many great Americans, many of them New Yorkers worthy of a spot in this great hall. These two confederates are not among them.' The MTA didn't say how the subway station tiles would be changed or when the work would begin.
  • Underwater devices look for Army helicopter crew off Hawaii
    Underwater devices look for Army helicopter crew off Hawaii
    Army officials have spent days sifting through chunks of Black Hawk helicopter debris in turbulent Pacific waters off Hawaii but have yet to see any signs of life in their search for five soldiers missing since the aircraft crashed during nighttime training on Tuesday. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday it is searching up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the remote point where the Black Hawk helicopter crashed west of Oahu. Firefighters found and collected what appeared to be pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet earlier in the week. The Coast Guard said responders continue to find debris, but didn't have specifics on what kind. The Navy brought remotely operated underwater vehicles and sonar to help. On Friday, they searched waters about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) off the coast, said Lt. Col. Curits Kellogg, a spokesman for the Army's 25th Infantry Division. Shifting waters and swift currents spread debris from 2 miles (3 kilometers) off shore on Tuesday night to an expanded search area of at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) on Thursday. The ocean floor drops quickly off Oahu and varies throughout the search area. It is over 1,000 feet (300 meters) deep at the center of a safety zone established by the Coast Guard for the search. The safety zone extends from a 5-mile (8-kilometer) radius around the last known location of the helicopter. The Coast Guard set it up because it's likely to have a higher concentration of debris and be where most of the search aircraft and vessels are operating. It's not allowing civilians to enter the area. A Coast Guard HC-130 plane helping with the search was using radar that's designed to search the surface of the ocean, said spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir. An MH-65 helicopter was using infrared technology, she said. Asked whether sharks would be a concern, Muir said there were marine predators in the area. 'That is expected and perfectly normal for this region,' she said. Master Sgt. Peter Mayes, a spokesman for the 25th Infantry Division, said all five crew members had life vests and an air bottle for underwater breathing. There was no life raft on board the helicopter, however. That's because operating procedure only calls for rafts when non-crew member soldiers or people without life vests are on board. All Black Hawk crews undergo underwater crash and survival training before they come to Hawaii, Mayes said. Soldiers simulate being on board a helicopter that's crashed into the water and learn how to free themselves. Mario Vittone, a retired Coast Guardsman and expert on sea survival, said the length of the search will depend on the likelihood of finding someone alive. In colder areas where ocean temperatures are below 60 degrees, a search would be over in 24 to 36 hours, even if no one was found. But in Hawaii, where ocean temperatures are often over 75 degrees and air temperatures are also warmer, people can survive longer and searches will last longer, Vittone said. How long people survive depends on their age, weight and health in addition to the weather. The two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost. The two helicopters are part of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade based in Hawaii.
  • NFL coach says he will not stop his players from protesting national anthem
    NFL coach says he will not stop his players from protesting national anthem
    New York Jets coach Todd Bowles will not stand in the way of any of his players protesting during the national anthem. >> Read more trending news No Jets players have indicated that they would opt to not stand during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick did last season. But Bowles made it clear that those actions would be each player’s prerogative. “It’s their individual right,” the coach said after practice Wednesday. “We don’t have a rule book on what’s right to protest and not protest. You don’t know those things until the course of time, whether it’s sitting for the anthem, whether it’s raising your fist, whether it’s speaking out, whether it’s the Walk to Washington who is to say whose protest is good or bad?” Kaepernick, who is currently a free agent, staged a silent protest last season as he decided to kneel on the sideline during the playing of the anthem before games. Other NFL players joined Kaepernick last season in a show of support, and at least three have protested during the anthem in the first week of preseason games. >> RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins vows to continue his national anthem protest this season Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch both sat, while Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist. “As a football team, politics and people are human — they’re part of it — so you can’t say what’s good or bad,” Bowles said. “I’m sure mostly everybody — I know I’m against racism, segregation and all that other stuff — but how do we come to an answer? I don’t have that answer. How do we come to a common ground? I don’t have that answer. “It’s a hell of a debate and a hell of a topic. It needs to stop. I don’t have the answers to that, but who is to say whose protest is good or bad? That’s just the way they feel and that’s their right to express it.” Bowles said he and his players regularly discuss current events, but hadn’t yet talked about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. “It’s more than football with us,” Bowles said. “We talk about a lot of things. It’s a different topic, everybody has their own feelings about it. You can’t sway anybody one way or the other. We’re all grown men here, so that’s how people feel. That has nothing to do with what they do in practice and what they do on the field, but separately off the field, they are going to feel the way they feel.” Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams said he would “obviously support” any teammate who chose to stage a protest. “Everybody has a freedom of speech and the right to do what they want to do,” he said. “At the same time, I would try to tell them to stay focused on us.”
  • Icahn steps down as unofficial Trump adviser
    Icahn steps down as unofficial Trump adviser
    President Donald Trump has lost another informal adviser from the business world: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts. Icahn said in a letter to Trump released Friday that he is stepping down to prevent 'partisan bickering' about his unofficial role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially. Trump lost a pair of business advisory councils on Wednesday over his inability to condemn the role white supremacists played in violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. But Icahn — who made his name and fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s — indicated that his resignation was due to criticism regarding the appearance of possible ethical conflicts. 'I never had access to nonpublic information or profited from my position, nor do I believe that my role presented conflicts of interest,' Icahn wrote. He added that, out of an abundance of caution, he had limited his input to broad matters of policy about the oil-refining industry. Icahn controls a sizable stake in refiner CVR Energy. As an unofficial adviser, Icahn wasn't required to submit financial records to the Office of Government Ethics to address any conflicts of interest. Icahn also said he was stepping down because he didn't want to cloud the work of Neomi Rao, who as head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs is the administration's point person on regulations. On the campaign trail, Trump praised Icahn as the kind of tenacious dealmaker that he would bring into his administration. At an August 2015 event in South Carolina, Trump called Icahn 'one of the best' and indicated that he might be in charge of negotiating U.S. trade deals. 'If I put Carl in charge of Japan, 'Carl, handle Japan trade deals,'' Trump said. 'It's over, just walk away, let him run the — oh, forget it. They even know that they don't have a chance. OK? It's over.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.