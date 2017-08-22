Seniors playing cards shot, killed in home invasion, police say

Authorities are searching for suspects in the brutal home invasion and killing of four senior citizens at a home in north central North Carolina near Roanoke Rapids.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp told local media on Monday that a family member found the bodies after checking on the home in the Glenview community, just off Interstate 95 north of Rocky Mount.

The home invasion and killings happened sometime between Sunday and Monday morning, and some items are missing, but there were no signs of a struggle, Tripp said.

The names of the victims have not been released, but the sheriff confirmed the victims are two married couples. The four were shot and killed while sitting at the kitchen table playing cards, he said.

"It's very much upsetting. I knew two of these people personally," Tripp said during a news conference on Monday.

Two of the victims loved at the residence where the fatal shootings occurred, while the other two victims were visiting.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.