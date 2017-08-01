Listen Live
Senate confirms Atlanta attorney Christopher Wray to lead FBI
Senate confirms Atlanta attorney Christopher Wray to lead FBI

Senate confirms Atlanta attorney Christopher Wray to lead FBI
Senate confirms Atlanta attorney Christopher Wray to lead FBI

By: Tamar Hallerman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI on Tuesday afternoon, greenlighting the Atlanta attorney to take the helm of an agency currently embroiled in political turmoil.

The vote was near-unanimous, 92-5, an increasingly rare signal of bipartisan goodwill from a body that’s found little to agree on during the first six months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Wray, a former Justice Department official during the George W. Bush administration, won friends on both sides of the aisle after assuring senators he would maintain his independence from Trump.

“I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice,” Wray said at his July confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the rule of law … Anybody who thinks that I would be pulling punches as FBI director sure doesn’t know me well.”

Read more about the Georgia attorney’s career here. (Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

