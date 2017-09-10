Listen Live
cloudy-day
62°
H 74
L 58

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
62°
Mostly Clear
H 74° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    62°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 58°
  • wind-and-rain-day
    66°
    Tomorrow
    Wind and Rain. H 66° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma
Close

See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma

See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc.

See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma

By: WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  SeaWorld Orlando and Central Florida zoos are taking precautions for their animals ahead of Hurricane Irma

Five Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins from a marine mammal organization in Duck Key were transported to SeaWorld Orlando. 

>>> Lose power? Watch WFTV live stream here <<<

The male dolphins range in age from 13 to 43 years old and are expected to stay at SeaWorld Orlando until further notice. 

>> Read more trending news

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed Saturday and will remain closed through at least Monday.

Photos: Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins from Duck Key moved to SeaWorld

"We have comprehensive weather preparedness plans, and security and zoological staff will remain on property in secure locations as we monitor the storm.

>>Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm

"We’re also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact. Guests are encouraged to check our websites and follow our social media channels for more updates," SeaWorld said in a statement. 

Brevard Zoo: 

Staff said they will secure animals in building or provide them access to shelter. 

A team of animal care and maintenance employees plan to ride out the storm at secure locations at the zoo

>>Hurricane Irma: Dog owners fleeing Irma leave pets tied to trees

The zoo is closed through Monday and may reopen Tuesday. 

Read: Theme park information during Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Animal Reserve: 

"The Central Florida Animal Reserve has taken every precaution and is working with all the appropriate agencies to make sure our cats are safe as Hurricane Irma makes landfall into the Central Florida area. 

>>Photos: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida

“Our new facility was built with hurricanes in mind and is capable to withstand 150 mph winds. We are taking every precaution that our cats and the public are safe during this storm,” said Dr. Simba Wiltz from the Central Florida Animal Reserve."

Close

See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc in Florida. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
    Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
    Michael Evan Hilburn says he can't wait to start kindergarten this week at a school about 20 miles from the Houston shelter where he and his father have been living since Harvey devastated the city. The 5-year-old is a beneficiary of state and federal laws that seek to make it easier for homeless kids to go to school — a blessing, his father said, as they try to overcome the chaos of a catastrophic disaster that has disrupted life in the nation's fourth-largest city. 'The sooner he's in school, the sooner I can start work,' Michael Howard Hilburn said. 'I want him to be happy, make lots of friends. He needs consistency.' The Texas Homeless Education Office estimates that about 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. On top of that, more than 200 school districts and charter schools statewide canceled or delayed classes, some indefinitely. Jeanne Stamp, the office's director, said some families have relocated to Dallas and San Antonio but Houston is sure to see their already large number of homeless children balloon. Federal protections require schools to immediately enroll children who have lost their regular homes, including those affected by a natural disaster. That federal law allows homeless children to either stay in the school they were attending or enroll in the school in the neighborhood where they are currently staying, with transportation costs divided equally between the two districts if there's a funding dispute. Texas 'Third Choice' law goes even further, allowing homeless students the choice to enroll in any school district in the state, regardless of their school of origin or the location of the place where they are staying. But the state law doesn't require transportation to be provided, something Michael Santos, an attorney with the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, urged schools to offer in order to comply with the over-arching federal law. 'That falls under the obligation to remove barriers for the student attending school,' Santos said. 'Transportation is controversial and it's expensive.' For Houston, the transportation is issue could be even more heightened as many displaced families are likely to have to commute across the sprawling metro area, between where they want to go to school and where they're stuck sleeping at night. 'Sometimes public bus passes help get kids to school. Sometimes parents have a vehicle but don't have funds for gas,' Stamp said. 'It is a very costly piece of the service but it's a necessarily piece of the service.' Most of the schools in the Houston Independent School District, Texas' largest district and the nation's seventh-largest with 216,000 students, will open for class on Monday. In an average year, it has about 7,000 homeless students. Officials tweeted this past week that they're still working to identify all students who are still in shelters, which they estimated at about 7,000. It's unknown how the district is managing those who are displaced but not in shelters. The district didn't respond to calls and emails seeking comment on their efforts. Tori Texada, 25, said she wanted to get her kids back to their neighborhood school even while they are living in the Houston shelter, but that she hadn't reached Houston district officials. The single-mother of five, including three who are school-aged, said she was unaware of any federal and state protections for displaced families, and didn't know that there was a school liaison to help her navigate it. 'I don't want them missing days of school,' Texada said. 'If we have to transfer so we can be closer, I hope they don't give me problems.' Homeless for about two years, Hilburn is now tapping into the Texas option that allows his son to go to school in any district in the state. He's enrolling his son to Tiger Trail School in the Spring Branch Independent School District, about 20 miles northwest of the shelter, because he said he has two friends who can help with pick up. He said the school principal has called him to offer support, including transportation. 'I think that's a good law, that we can choose,' said Hilburn, who had been living with a relative in west suburban Katy before Harvey hit. 'In this situation, it's a blessing.' _____ Ho reported from Las Vegas. Follow Sally Ho at https://twitter.com/_sallyho . Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • 9/11 memorial to include names of sickened responders
    9/11 memorial to include names of sickened responders
    A Long Island beach where people watched as the World Trade Center towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001 is the site of the latest memorial to victims of the terror attacks. It's also among a growing number of memorials to hundreds of people who died of illnesses after participating in the recovery effort. The monument is being dedicated Monday by the town of Hempstead on Long Island's south shore. It features a 30-foot beam of Trade Center steel, an elevated walkway and plaques engraved with the names of nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks. A separate plaque will have the names of 582 people who spent time in the rubble and later died of illnesses their families or doctors suspected were linked to toxic ash at the site.
  • See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma
    See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma
    SeaWorld Orlando and Central Florida zoos are taking precautions for their animals ahead of Hurricane Irma.  Five Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins from a marine mammal organization in Duck Key were transported to SeaWorld Orlando.  >>> Lose power? Watch WFTV live stream here <<< The male dolphins range in age from 13 to 43 years old and are expected to stay at SeaWorld Orlando until further notice.  >> Read more trending news SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed Saturday and will remain closed through at least Monday. Photos: Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins from Duck Key moved to SeaWorld 'We have comprehensive weather preparedness plans, and security and zoological staff will remain on property in secure locations as we monitor the storm. >>Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm 'We’re also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact. Guests are encouraged to check our websites and follow our social media channels for more updates,' SeaWorld said in a statement.  Brevard Zoo:  Staff said they will secure animals in building or provide them access to shelter.  A team of animal care and maintenance employees plan to ride out the storm at secure locations at the zoo.  >>Hurricane Irma: Dog owners fleeing Irma leave pets tied to trees The zoo is closed through Monday and may reopen Tuesday.  Read: Theme park information during Hurricane Irma Central Florida Animal Reserve:  'The Central Florida Animal Reserve has taken every precaution and is working with all the appropriate agencies to make sure our cats are safe as Hurricane Irma makes landfall into the Central Florida area.  >>Photos: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida “Our new facility was built with hurricanes in mind and is capable to withstand 150 mph winds. We are taking every precaution that our cats and the public are safe during this storm,” said Dr. Simba Wiltz from the Central Florida Animal Reserve.
  • Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm
    Hurricane Irma: Confiscated animals sent to jail to weather storm
    As Hurricane Irma inched closer to the U.S. mainland, those in charge of keeping animals safe and healthy had unique challenges to protect their wards from the impending storm. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent 426 prisoners, sending  them to Palm Beach County leaving empty cells that became temporary homes for 250 animals, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The animals included horses, sheep, alligators, a sloth and an emu. All of the animals are usually housed at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is not alone in making arrangements for animals in its care. Zoos and shelters have been getting ready for Irma. Five dolphins were moved from the Florida Keys to Central Florida. >>Hurricane Irma: Dog owners fleeing Irma leave pets tied to trees  A humane society in Tampa was looking for temporary foster homes for more than 100 dogs. >>Hurricane Irma: When will Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta and others feel the effects of the storm? Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County said its lions, chimpanzees, rhinos and other animals were all staying on-site. Officials there said that the animals were moved into buildings that are designed to hold up to hurricanes, the AP reported. >>Hurricane Irma: Man braves waves to snap photos at Key West's Southernmost Point, instantly regrets it Some were allowed to stay in their normal, open habitats, to keep them from becoming stressed. >>Baby sea turtles evacuated to Georgia Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Irma Officials said the gates to their pens were left open since animals can sense upcoming weather and will seek shelter when it takes a turn for the the worse, the AP reported.
  • Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts
    Trump action on young immigrants divides some GOP districts
    Anthony Pham immigrated to the United States in 1982 from Vietnam and became a citizen five years later, after President Ronald Reagan signed an immigration law that sped the legalization process for millions of new Americans. Now a business owner and proud Republican in Georgia's staunchly conservative 10th Congressional District, Pham says he supports maintaining legal status for young immigrants living in the United States illegally who were brought to the country as children. 'When they come here as children, they can become American citizens if they are good, not bad people,' Pham says of the 800,000 or so immigrants affected by President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Children Program (DACA) put in place during the Obama administration. Trump says he's giving Congress six months to end the limbo status for these young immigrants. Yet Pham says that what Congress does — or doesn't do — won't change his support for the president or his congressman, outspoken conservative Jody Hice. 'I am Republican. I am with Mr. Trump,' Pham says, sitting in the courthouse square barbershop he's owned in Walton County since 1993. Pham's view echoes across Republican congressional districts like Georgia's 10th, a wide expanse of small towns between Atlanta and Augusta. And it highlights the political conundrum facing deeply divided Republicans whom Trump has called on to craft some kind of legislative solution, giving them an election-year deadline. The conservative voters who dominate here and in many other GOP districts profess varying degrees of sympathy for the immigrants affected by Obama's program and then Trump's reversal. But these voters also are convinced that illegal immigration is a drag on Americans' economic opportunity, and they want the GOP-controlled Congress to stand with a president they see as defending U.S. workers and the rule of law. That means members of Congress have little incentive to risk angering core supporters with any legislation that can be branded as 'amnesty.' 'What part of 'illegal' don't people understand?' booms Elwood Suggins, an 82-year-old Trump backer in Walton County. Fellow Republican Troy Trantham, 77, says immigrants are 'getting the mine' while American workers 'are getting the shaft.' That's a biting version of a common argument here that immigrants, particularly those in the country illegally, get public benefits without paying taxes. At the least, 73-year-old Frank Young says, 'they're taking American jobs.' Hice won election in 2014 in part as an immigration hard-liner appealing to voters such as Suggins, Trantham and Young, who are representative of the older, whiter electorates that dominate midterm elections, particularly in GOP-leaning districts. Hice's aides say he's open to negotiation on the immigrant program and that he doesn't want to see a mass deportation of its beneficiaries. But his campaign website still blasts 'amnesty' and argues that illegal immigration 'drives up the cost of education, health care, police and judicial services and social services.' Since Trump's decision this past week to end the Obama program, Hice has signed on to two Republican immigration proposals. But those deal mostly with the process employers use to check the legal status of job applicants and do not explicitly address the plight of the young immigrants. There are Republicans in this Georgia district favoring a legislative solution, including one who wants to challenge Hice next year. 'There needs to be a fix so these kids don't have to look around the corner for an ICE agent every time they try to contribute to society,' says Joe Hunt, an executive with a restaurant franchising business in Athens. The local economic development chief, Shane Short, said he has 'no personal opinion on DACA,' but he described the economy as 'booming,' saying he's managing proposed business deals totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars in Walton County alone. The total immigrant population in the district is small, with the Census Bureau measuring the foreign-born population at 5.4 percent, well below the national figure nearing 13 percent. That's even though the district's leading industry, agriculture, relies on considerable immigrant labor. Hunt, Hice's prospective primary opponent, said those realities pale in districts such as the Georgia 10th partly because they are drawn to conservatives' advantage. So the representatives 'sit around and take no action because they are afraid of getting hammered for amnesty.' Indeed, the 10th is a district weighted to conservatives. Athens-Clarke County, home to the University of Georgia, once anchored a competitive congressional district that elected moderate Democrats. But Republicans divided Athens-Clarke into separate districts, diluting the influence of its liberal Democrats and moderate Republicans. Trump won Hice's district with 61 percent of the vote in November, while Hice ran unopposed. 'It ought to take Congress 10 days to fix this, but this Congress couldn't do it in 10 years,' Hunt said. Hice's and Trump's most enthusiastic backers explain that they aren't opposed to all immigrants. 'It's just not an easy answer, if they came here when they were 6-years-old, or even babies,' said Gene Briscoe, an 82-year-old retiree in Monroe who voted for Trump. John Bramblett, 74, says he worked with many immigrants in the construction business and knows the local agriculture concerns depend on them as well. And they both say they know local immigrants-turned-citizens, citing Pham and the families that run popular restaurants in town. 'They're good people,' Briscoe said. After a pause, he adds, 'They came legally.' ___ Follow Bill Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.